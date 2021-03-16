From Florida to San Francisco, Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks
Fans enjoy a warm, sunny day during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The game is reflected in the protective plexiglass shield, necessary due to the coronavirus outbreak, as a customer orders an ice cream cone during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in...more
An usher tucks his “Please Wear Mask” sign in his belt during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Director Christopher Nolan sits in an AMC theatre while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on its reopening day in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Caution tape promotes social distancing at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A college athlete is thrown in the air by a group of men on the beach to celebrate spring break, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
People wander around Bourbon Street as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Fans enjoy a warm, sunny day at the outfield bar during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Patrons wait in line for concessions at an AMC theatre ahead of the first screening on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patrons pay for carryout meals at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant, which closed for a time during the coronavirus disease pandemic lockdown, in the small town of Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. In rural Choctaw County, Mississippi, a recent...more
Patrons sit in a nearly empty AMC theatre while they wait for the first screening on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People share a drink on the patio at Bar 5015 as the state of Texas lifts its mask mandate and allows businesses to reopen at full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Brian Kennedy, 36, and Matt Mayes, 34, enjoy a drink at Beaux, a well-known gay bar in the Castro District of San Francisco as indoor dining in the Bay Area resumes after being closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions in San Francisco,...more
Moviegoers Devlin Wilder and Pia Oyarzo check-in at an AMC theatre on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A worker assembles a dinner plate along the buffet line at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant in Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man sits at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Director Christopher Nolan (C) sits in a nearly empty AMC theatre while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on its reopening day, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Burbank, California, U.S.,...more
Customers dine at Picos Restaurant, which received threats following their announcement of continuing to require masks, as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in...more
A man sits at a table inside a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours, after being forced to shut down twice over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in San Francisco...more
Donald High, 68, and Garry Brown, 71, enjoy a drink indoors with friends at Beaux, a well-known gay bar in the Castro District of San Francisco as indoor dining in the Bay Area resumes after being closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions in...more
Meshanna Cason, of Dallas, sings along to the band at a bar on Bourbon Street after the coronavirus restrictions were eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Knyckolas Davis (L) and Matthew Bettencourt celebrate Davis's 35th birthday with friends at Rizzo's Bar & Inn in Wrigleyville as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed in Chicago, Illinois, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A mask lies on a table at Rizzo's Bar & Inn in Wrigleyville as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed in Chicago, Illinois, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A moviegoer checks in at an AMC theatre on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patrons eat dinner at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant, which closed for a time during the coronavirus disease pandemic lockdown, in Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
