From Florida to San Francisco, Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks

Patrons pay for carryout meals at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant, which closed for a time during the coronavirus disease pandemic lockdown, in the small town of Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. In rural Choctaw County, Mississippi, a recent lull in Covid cases and ongoing vaccination campaigns are giving many members of the community a sense of optimism about the yearlong coronavirus pandemic as Mississippi and surrounding states have announced that they are rescinding mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

