Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Mar 16, 2021 | 4:59pm EDT

From Florida to San Francisco, Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks

Fans enjoy a warm, sunny day during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Fans enjoy a warm, sunny day during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Fans enjoy a warm, sunny day during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 27
The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
The Catahoula Music Company performs behind protective plexiglass at Maison Bourbon as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
2 / 27
The game is reflected in the protective plexiglass shield, necessary due to the coronavirus outbreak, as a customer orders an ice cream cone during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The game is reflected in the protective plexiglass shield, necessary due to the coronavirus outbreak, as a customer orders an ice cream cone during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in...more

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
The game is reflected in the protective plexiglass shield, necessary due to the coronavirus outbreak, as a customer orders an ice cream cone during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 27
An usher tucks his “Please Wear Mask” sign in his belt during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An usher tucks his “Please Wear Mask” sign in his belt during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
An usher tucks his “Please Wear Mask” sign in his belt during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 27
Director Christopher Nolan sits in an AMC theatre while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on its reopening day in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Christopher Nolan sits in an AMC theatre while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on its reopening day in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Director Christopher Nolan sits in an AMC theatre while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on its reopening day in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 27
Caution tape promotes social distancing at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Caution tape promotes social distancing at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Caution tape promotes social distancing at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
6 / 27
A college athlete is thrown in the air by a group of men on the beach to celebrate spring break, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

A college athlete is thrown in the air by a group of men on the beach to celebrate spring break, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A college athlete is thrown in the air by a group of men on the beach to celebrate spring break, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
7 / 27
People wander around Bourbon Street as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People wander around Bourbon Street as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People wander around Bourbon Street as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
8 / 27
Fans enjoy a warm, sunny day at the outfield bar during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Fans enjoy a warm, sunny day at the outfield bar during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Fans enjoy a warm, sunny day at the outfield bar during a spring training baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 27
Patrons wait in line for concessions at an AMC theatre ahead of the first screening on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Patrons wait in line for concessions at an AMC theatre ahead of the first screening on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Patrons wait in line for concessions at an AMC theatre ahead of the first screening on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 27
Patrons pay for carryout meals at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant, which closed for a time during the coronavirus disease pandemic lockdown, in the small town of Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. In rural Choctaw County, Mississippi, a recent lull in Covid cases and ongoing vaccination campaigns are giving many members of the community a sense of optimism about the yearlong coronavirus pandemic as Mississippi and surrounding states have announced that they are rescinding mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Patrons pay for carryout meals at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant, which closed for a time during the coronavirus disease pandemic lockdown, in the small town of Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. In rural Choctaw County, Mississippi, a recent...more

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Patrons pay for carryout meals at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant, which closed for a time during the coronavirus disease pandemic lockdown, in the small town of Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. In rural Choctaw County, Mississippi, a recent lull in Covid cases and ongoing vaccination campaigns are giving many members of the community a sense of optimism about the yearlong coronavirus pandemic as Mississippi and surrounding states have announced that they are rescinding mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 27
Patrons sit in a nearly empty AMC theatre while they wait for the first screening on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Patrons sit in a nearly empty AMC theatre while they wait for the first screening on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Patrons sit in a nearly empty AMC theatre while they wait for the first screening on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 27
People share a drink on the patio at Bar 5015 as the state of Texas lifts its mask mandate and allows businesses to reopen at full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People share a drink on the patio at Bar 5015 as the state of Texas lifts its mask mandate and allows businesses to reopen at full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
People share a drink on the patio at Bar 5015 as the state of Texas lifts its mask mandate and allows businesses to reopen at full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
13 / 27
Brian Kennedy, 36, and Matt Mayes, 34, enjoy a drink at Beaux, a well-known gay bar in the Castro District of San Francisco as indoor dining in the Bay Area resumes after being closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions in San Francisco, California, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Brian Kennedy, 36, and Matt Mayes, 34, enjoy a drink at Beaux, a well-known gay bar in the Castro District of San Francisco as indoor dining in the Bay Area resumes after being closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions in San Francisco,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Brian Kennedy, 36, and Matt Mayes, 34, enjoy a drink at Beaux, a well-known gay bar in the Castro District of San Francisco as indoor dining in the Bay Area resumes after being closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions in San Francisco, California, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Close
14 / 27
Moviegoers Devlin Wilder and Pia Oyarzo check-in at an AMC theatre on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Moviegoers Devlin Wilder and Pia Oyarzo check-in at an AMC theatre on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Moviegoers Devlin Wilder and Pia Oyarzo check-in at an AMC theatre on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 27
A worker assembles a dinner plate along the buffet line at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant in Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A worker assembles a dinner plate along the buffet line at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant in Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
A worker assembles a dinner plate along the buffet line at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant in Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 27
A man sits at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man sits at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A man sits at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
17 / 27
Director Christopher Nolan (C) sits in a nearly empty AMC theatre while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on its reopening day, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Burbank, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni REFILE-CORRECTING MOVIE TITLE

Director Christopher Nolan (C) sits in a nearly empty AMC theatre while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on its reopening day, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Burbank, California, U.S.,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Director Christopher Nolan (C) sits in a nearly empty AMC theatre while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on its reopening day, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Burbank, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni REFILE-CORRECTING MOVIE TITLE
Close
18 / 27
Customers dine at Picos Restaurant, which received threats following their announcement of continuing to require masks, as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Customers dine at Picos Restaurant, which received threats following their announcement of continuing to require masks, as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Customers dine at Picos Restaurant, which received threats following their announcement of continuing to require masks, as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
19 / 27
A man sits at a table inside a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man sits at a table inside a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A man sits at a table inside a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity during the coronavirus pandemic in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
20 / 27
A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours, after being forced to shut down twice over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in San Francisco Bay, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours, after being forced to shut down twice over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in San Francisco...more

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours, after being forced to shut down twice over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in San Francisco Bay, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Close
21 / 27
Donald High, 68, and Garry Brown, 71, enjoy a drink indoors with friends at Beaux, a well-known gay bar in the Castro District of San Francisco as indoor dining in the Bay Area resumes after being closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions in San Francisco, California, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small u000d

Donald High, 68, and Garry Brown, 71, enjoy a drink indoors with friends at Beaux, a well-known gay bar in the Castro District of San Francisco as indoor dining in the Bay Area resumes after being closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions in...more

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Donald High, 68, and Garry Brown, 71, enjoy a drink indoors with friends at Beaux, a well-known gay bar in the Castro District of San Francisco as indoor dining in the Bay Area resumes after being closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions in San Francisco, California, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small u000d
Close
22 / 27
Meshanna Cason, of Dallas, sings along to the band at a bar on Bourbon Street after the coronavirus restrictions were eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Meshanna Cason, of Dallas, sings along to the band at a bar on Bourbon Street after the coronavirus restrictions were eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Meshanna Cason, of Dallas, sings along to the band at a bar on Bourbon Street after the coronavirus restrictions were eased in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
23 / 27
Knyckolas Davis (L) and Matthew Bettencourt celebrate Davis's 35th birthday with friends at Rizzo's Bar & Inn in Wrigleyville as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed in Chicago, Illinois, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Knyckolas Davis (L) and Matthew Bettencourt celebrate Davis's 35th birthday with friends at Rizzo's Bar & Inn in Wrigleyville as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed in Chicago, Illinois, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Knyckolas Davis (L) and Matthew Bettencourt celebrate Davis's 35th birthday with friends at Rizzo's Bar & Inn in Wrigleyville as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed in Chicago, Illinois, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Close
24 / 27
A mask lies on a table at Rizzo's Bar & Inn in Wrigleyville as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed in Chicago, Illinois, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

A mask lies on a table at Rizzo's Bar & Inn in Wrigleyville as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed in Chicago, Illinois, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A mask lies on a table at Rizzo's Bar & Inn in Wrigleyville as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed in Chicago, Illinois, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Close
25 / 27
A moviegoer checks in at an AMC theatre on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A moviegoer checks in at an AMC theatre on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A moviegoer checks in at an AMC theatre on reopening day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 27
Patrons eat dinner at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant, which closed for a time during the coronavirus disease pandemic lockdown, in Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Patrons eat dinner at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant, which closed for a time during the coronavirus disease pandemic lockdown, in Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Patrons eat dinner at Pap’s Place catfish restaurant, which closed for a time during the coronavirus disease pandemic lockdown, in Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Manila imposes evening curfew to tackle COVID surge

Manila imposes evening curfew to tackle COVID surge

Next Slideshows

Manila imposes evening curfew to tackle COVID surge

Manila imposes evening curfew to tackle COVID surge

Nighttime curfews have been reimposed in the Philippine capital in a bid to tackle a new surge of coronavirus infections.

3:49pm EDT
On board Russia's vaccine train

On board Russia's vaccine train

Healthcare workers inoculate people with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on board the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train.

1:47pm EDT
New Orleans nightlife returns as restrictions eased

New Orleans nightlife returns as restrictions eased

The City of New Orleans moves to a modified phase 3, allowing live music inside venues with restrictions.

9:12am EDT
Military tightens grip in Myanmar as death toll among anti-coup protesters rises

Military tightens grip in Myanmar as death toll among anti-coup protesters rises

The Myanmar military junta imposed martial law in parts of the main city Yangon, giving commanders wide powers to stamp out dissent.

8:03am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Murder of Sarah Everard sparks uproar over women's safety and policing

Murder of Sarah Everard sparks uproar over women's safety and policing

Furor continues over violence against women and heavy-handed policing after Sarah Everard's murder, with protests staged outside London police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.

Manila imposes evening curfew to tackle COVID surge

Manila imposes evening curfew to tackle COVID surge

Nighttime curfews have been reimposed in the Philippine capital in a bid to tackle a new surge of coronavirus infections.

On board Russia's vaccine train

On board Russia's vaccine train

Healthcare workers inoculate people with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on board the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train.

New Orleans nightlife returns as restrictions eased

New Orleans nightlife returns as restrictions eased

The City of New Orleans moves to a modified phase 3, allowing live music inside venues with restrictions.

Military tightens grip in Myanmar as death toll among anti-coup protesters rises

Military tightens grip in Myanmar as death toll among anti-coup protesters rises

The Myanmar military junta imposed martial law in parts of the main city Yangon, giving commanders wide powers to stamp out dissent.

Celebrating winter's end during Pancake Week

Celebrating winter's end during Pancake Week

People celebrate Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a week of feasting before Lent to mark the end of winter.

Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice

Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice

Tens of thousands of women gathered across Australia to call for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault, after a wave of misconduct allegations in some of the country's highest political offices.

Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico

Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico

Loved ones mourn the 16 Guatemalan nationals massacred in one of Mexico's northern border states in January, a case that caused renewed consternation about the dangers faced by migrants bound for the United States.

Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States as President Joe Biden continues to roll back some of the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast