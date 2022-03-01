From free citizens to refugees: A hard, cold journey from Ukraine
A girl covers herself with blanket after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Two girls eat sandwiches provided by volunteers at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Refugees brave the cold in a frozen field at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A refugee lies on the field, after he fled from Ukraine, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A child from Ukraine waits for a bus going to the Netherlands in Beregsurany, Hungary March 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A woman pushes a stroller at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman reacts at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People talk to police officers at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman stands with a child outside a tent at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A dog stands between suitcases at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A child looks out of a bus window as they arrive at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A person covers themselves with a blanket at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People who have fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine, wait to board a bus bound for a refugee centre established in Przemysl, in Medyka, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People talk to a policewoman at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman is in tears as she holds her child after fleeing from Ukraine, as they arrived with a bus at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A child looks out of a bus window after fleeing from Ukraine as they arrive with a bus at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A child looks out of a bus window at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People from Ukraine sit outside a refugee shelter in Beregsurany, Hungary March 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A woman and a child from Ukraine rest at a refugee shelter in Beregsurany, Hungary March 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Children are seen in a bus after fleeing Russia's military operation against Ukraine, in Athens, Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Mark Goncharuk, a young boy from Kyiv, reacts as he talks about leaving his father behind as he travels with the rest of his family towards the border, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Volytsia, Ukraine February 27, in this screengrab taken...more
People who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine search for mobile phone connection as others wait for a lift at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, February 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A person fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine holds a hot beverage at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, February 28. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People fleeing Ukraine comfort each other as they sit in a bus at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, February 28. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A child rests on a bag, as people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine arrive in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, March 1. REUTERS/Lukasz Glowala
A woman helps her child after they fled from Ukraine, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People wait to board a bus bound for a refugee centre established in Przemysl, in Medyka, Poland, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
The Ukrainian flag is reflected on the surface of a train carrying refugees arriving from Poland at Berlin's central train station in Berlin, Germany, February 28. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Mothers, babies shelter in Kyiv hospital basement
In the dingy basement of a children's hospital in Kyiv, mothers and babies find what comfort they can on makeshift beds and blankets laid out on either side of...
Protests worldwide after Russia invades Ukraine
Protesters rally around the world to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Satellite images show Russian column bearing down on Kyiv
Satellite images show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles.
Exodus from Ukraine: Residents flee Russian invasion
The head of a U.N. agency said that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the start of Russia's invasion last week.
In pictures: Ukrainians train to fight with Molotov cocktails
Civilians train to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine.
Scenes from the State of the Union
Biden delivers his annual SOTU address amid challenges at home and abroad.
Mardi Gras returns to New Orleans
Revelers take to the streets of New Orleans for Mardi Gras.
In pictures: Inside the battle for Ukraine
The invasion of Ukraine from three sides is the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.
Russian rockets target Ukraine's second largest city
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the artillery barrages on Kharkiv amounted to state terrorism.
Fleeing Ukrainians bring their pets along
As tens of thousands of people flee from Ukraine, they bring their cats and dogs along as they make a tough journey though extreme weather to find safe refuge.
In the dingy basement of a children's hospital in Kyiv, mothers and babies find what comfort they can on makeshift beds and blankets laid out on either side of the concrete aisle.
Protesters rally around the world to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Satellite images show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles.