From free citizens to refugees: A hard, cold journey from Ukraine

Mark Goncharuk, a young boy from Kyiv, reacts as he talks about leaving his father behind as he travels with the rest of his family towards the border, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Volytsia, Ukraine February 27, in this screengrab taken...more

Mark Goncharuk, a young boy from Kyiv, reacts as he talks about leaving his father behind as he travels with the rest of his family towards the border, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Volytsia, Ukraine February 27, in this screengrab taken from a video. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

Close