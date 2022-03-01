Edition:
From free citizens to refugees: A hard, cold journey from Ukraine

A girl covers herself with blanket after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Two girls eat sandwiches provided by volunteers at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1.  REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Refugees brave the cold in a frozen field at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 1.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A refugee lies on the field, after he fled from Ukraine, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A child from Ukraine waits for a bus going to the Netherlands in Beregsurany, Hungary March 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A woman pushes a stroller at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman reacts at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

People talk to police officers at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman stands with a child outside a tent at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A dog stands between suitcases at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A child looks out of a bus window as they arrive at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A person covers themselves with a blanket at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People who have fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine, wait to board a bus bound for a refugee centre established in Przemysl, in Medyka, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

People talk to a policewoman at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 1. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman is in tears as she holds her child after fleeing from Ukraine, as they arrived with a bus at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A child looks out of a bus window after fleeing from Ukraine as they arrive with a bus at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A child looks out of a bus window at the village of Moszczany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland, March 1, 2022.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People from Ukraine sit outside a refugee shelter in Beregsurany, Hungary March 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A woman and a child from Ukraine rest at a refugee shelter in Beregsurany, Hungary March 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Children are seen in a bus after fleeing Russia's military operation against Ukraine, in Athens, Greece, February 28. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Mark Goncharuk, a young boy from Kyiv, reacts as he talks about leaving his father behind as he travels with the rest of his family towards the border, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Volytsia, Ukraine February 27, in this screengrab taken from a video. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

People who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine search for mobile phone connection as others wait for a lift at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, February 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A person fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine holds a hot beverage at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, February 28. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

People fleeing Ukraine comfort each other as they sit in a bus at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, February 28. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A child rests on a bag, as people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine arrive in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, March 1. REUTERS/Lukasz Glowala

A woman helps her child after they fled from Ukraine, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 1. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

People wait to board a bus bound for a refugee centre established in Przemysl, in Medyka, Poland, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

The Ukrainian flag is reflected on the surface of a train carrying refugees arriving from Poland at Berlin's central train station in Berlin, Germany, February 28. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

