From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at Indian festival
Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi (C), chief of the "Kinnar Akhada" congregation for transgender people and other members take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as...more
Members of the "Kinnar Akhada" congregation give blessings to devotees during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the Kumbh Mela Festival. On Tuesday, her religious movement, called the Kinnar Akhada, became the first transgender group to bathe at...more
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi speaks to her followers during Kumbh Mela. "After centuries down the line, it was when the community finally got its due," Tripathi told Reuters, seated on a pedestal next to her Michael Kors bag, juggling calls on an...more
Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi rides on a camel during a religious procession ahead of the Kumbh Mela. Many at the festival cheer Tripathi for reclaiming the lost place in Hinduism for India's "third gender," known as the hijras, worshipped as demi-gods...more
Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi dances and sings with her followers during Kumbh Mela. Little changed after independence and hijras were pariahs, living in tribes, begging or soliciting for sustenance and harassed by police. It was only in 2014 that the...more
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi shows her tattoos during Kumbh Mela. Tripathi is one of the best known transgender people in India. But her support for building a controversial Hindu temple on the site of a demolished mosque has angered some in the LGBT...more
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi takes a selfie with followers during Kumbh Mela. The place of hijras in Indian culture dates back to the Ramayana, a more-than 2,000 year-old Hindu epic poem venerated and performed across India. In the text, the god-king Ram...more
Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi speaks to her followers during Kumbh Mela. Today, despite their legal recognition, many still face prejudice in what is a conservative country, forced into sex work or seeking alms at weddings and births, a long-held practice...more
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi holds a baby of her follower during Kumbh Mela. Born in 1979 in Thane, a suburb of India's financial capital Mumbai, Tripathi says she had a difficult childhood scarred with abuse by a close relative. A sickly child who was...more
Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi takes a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela. Long recognized as one of the most influential figures in the LGBT community in India, she become famous across the country when she appeared on reality TV...more
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi attends evening prayers with followers during Kumbh Mela. In 2015, she founded her Akhara and began a campaign to have hijras represented at the at the first "Shahi Snan," or royal bath, of the Kumbh Mela. "It all started to...more
Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi sings with her followers during Kumbh Mela. Devout Hindus believe bathing in the waters of the Ganges absolves people of sins and doing so at the time of the Kumbh Mela, or the "festival of the pot," brings salvation from the...more
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi leaves after taking a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) during Kumbh Mela. At the festival, 13 religious orders, or Akhara, set up camp on the banks of the Ganges. The umbrella body overseeing the Akharas initially...more
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi blesses her followers during Kumbh Mela. On the first royal bathing day on Tuesday, Tripathi rose at 4 a.m., dressed in a saffron sari and applied her makeup. She and her dozens of disciples then began the long procession to...more
Members of the "Kinnar Akhada" congregation take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela. At the banks of the Ganges, they waited for their turn to bathe. Tripathi met with Hari Giri, the leader of Juna Akhara. Her Kinnar...more
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi embraces a follower during Kumbh Mela. Tripathi has courted controversy with support for the building of a temple dedicated to Ram on the site of a former mosque in Ayodhya which was demolished by hardline Hindus in 1992,...more
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi sings with her followers during Kumbh Mela. "There has been an attempt by the right to co-opt trans voices to suit a certain version of history," said Hajra, the activist. "Our apprehension is also that some are trying to...more
People arrive at "Kinnar Akhara" congregation at Kumbh Mela. Tripathi plans to spend the rest of the Kumbh festival at her Akhara, receiving visitors among her colorful band of followers, who have little in common with the holy men living monastic...more
