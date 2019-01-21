From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at Indian festival

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi sings with her followers during Kumbh Mela. "There has been an attempt by the right to co-opt trans voices to suit a certain version of history," said Hajra, the activist. "Our apprehension is also that some are trying to...more

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi sings with her followers during Kumbh Mela. "There has been an attempt by the right to co-opt trans voices to suit a certain version of history," said Hajra, the activist. "Our apprehension is also that some are trying to further (their) own personal career moves." A letter signed in November by hundreds of transgender people and rights groups accused Tripathi of fueling "the right-wing politics of communal hatred." She is unrepentant. "Where my Lord Ram was born, there the temple has to come," she said. The Mughals "brought (the temple) down and then they enslaved us all," she said, referring to the Muslim emperors who ruled India in the 16th and 17th century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

