From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians

Volodymyr Zelenskiy played a president on popular Ukrainian TV series "Servant of the People" before he dramatically upended the status quo and won the country's presidential election by a landslide this week. Eschewing traditional rallies, his campaign relied heavily on quirky social media posts to his millions of online followers, jokey posters, comedy gigs and winking allusions to the fictional president he portrays on screen. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Before being elected U.S. president in 2016, Donald Trump was a real estate developer-turned-reality TV star and producer of the NBC show, "The Apprentice," and the Miss Universe Pageants. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bodybuilder and action movie superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Actress and liberal activist Cynthia Nixon, who starred as Miranda in the "Sex and the City" television series and movies, unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Andrew Cuomo in the New York Democratic governor's race in 2018. REUTERS/Joe Penney

First a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live and then a political talk show host, Al Franken went on to become a Democratic senator for Minnesota in 2009 before resigning in 2018 over allegations of sexual harassment. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Comedian Beppe Grillo satirized the corruption of Italian politics before starting the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement in 2009. Though he is no longer leader of the party, it has seen success. Five-Star emerged as Italy's largest party in national elections in March 2018 and forged a coalition government with the hard-right League. REUTERS/Max Rossi

WWF wrestler Jesse Ventura started in politics in 1990 when he was elected mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. In 1998, he ran and won the Minnesota gubernatorial election as a Reform Party candidate. Ventura left office in 2003 after deciding not to run for re-election. REUTERS/ Eric Miller

Actor Clint Eastwood was elected mayor of Carmel, California, in 1986, before being appointed to the California State Park and Recreation Commission in 2001 under Governors Gray Davis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Comic actor Jimmy Morales rose to fame in Guatemala starring on TV series "Moralejas" (Morals) alongside his brother. With no experience in government, Morales won Guatemala's presidential election in 2015 after a corruption scandal toppled the country's last leader and fueled voter outrage with the political establishment. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Haitian-American hip-hop star Wyclef Jean registered to run in the 2010 presidential elections in Haiti before being disqualified for not meeting residency requirements. REUTERS/St-Felix Evens

Cricket star Imran Khan was elected Pakistan's prime minister in July 2018, after serving two stints as member of the National Assembly beginning in 2002. After spending much of his political career on the fringes, the Oxford-educated former sportsman rose to power on a populist platform, and in recent years his anti-corruption message has increasingly resonated with Pakistanis, especially the young. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Hollywood actor Ronald Reagan went on to serve first as California governor and then as U.S. president from 1981 to 1989. REUTERS/Joe Marquette

Actress Stacey Dash, best known for her role in the movie "Clueless", went on to become a Fox commentator. The Republican filed to run for Congress in California's 44th district in the November 2018 elections, but withdrew from the race in March 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Kal Penn served off and on in U.S. President Barack Obama's administration as an associate director in the White House Office of Public Engagement from 2009 until 2011. Penn co-chaired Obama's 2012 re-election campaign. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Child actress Shirley Temple Black ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1967, and was appointed U.S. ambassador to Ghana in 1974 and to Czechoslovakia in 1989. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate in 2010 and 2012 U.S. Senate races. She was appointed administrator of the Small Business Administration under U.S. President Donald Trump, and resigned from the role in April 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

One half of singing team Sonny and Cher, Sonny Bono was mayor of Palm Springs from 1988 to 1992. He was elected to the House of U.S. Representatives in 1994 and served until his death in 1998. REUTERS/File

Singer and former American Idol contestant Clay Aiken ran for U.S. Congress as a Democrat in his home state of North Carolina in 2014, but lost to the Republican incumbent. REUTERS/Colleen Jenkins

Before he became a television personality, Jerry Springer was first elected to Cincinnati City Council in 1971 and resigned in 1974 after admitting to hiring a sex worker. He won back his seat in 1975, and served one year as mayor in 1977. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

World boxing champion Manny Pacquiao was elected to the Philippines House of Representatives in 2010, and in 2016 was elected as a senator. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Award-winning British actress Glenda Jackson began her second career in politics in 1992 when she was elected to UK parliament. The Labour MP was appointed junior minister responsible for London Transport under Prime Minister Tony Blair, and also unsuccessfully sought the Labour nomination for London mayor in 2000. She served as MP until 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Best known for his role on Law & Order, Fred Thompson was a U.S. senator for Tennessee from 1994 to 2003, and also ran in the Republican presidential primaries in 2008, ultimately losing to John McCain. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

