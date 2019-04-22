From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians

Cricket star Imran Khan was elected Pakistan's prime minister in July 2018, after serving two stints as member of the National Assembly beginning in 2002. After spending much of his political career on the fringes, the Oxford-educated former...more

Cricket star Imran Khan was elected Pakistan's prime minister in July 2018, after serving two stints as member of the National Assembly beginning in 2002. After spending much of his political career on the fringes, the Oxford-educated former sportsman rose to power on a populist platform, and in recent years his anti-corruption message has increasingly resonated with Pakistanis, especially the young. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

