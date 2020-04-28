Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19
Health workers, wearing protective face masks, pay tribute after the funeral service for their colleague Philippe Lerche, a doctor who died of COVID-19, outside the church in Villers-Outreaux, northern France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Registered nurses and members of National Nurses United (NNU), the largest U.S. nurses union, rally on behalf of health care workers nationwide who have become infected with COVID-19 and call on the Trump administration to order the mass production...more
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of COVID-19, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Health workers wearing protective face masks are seen next to crosses during a tribute for their co-worker Maria dos Santos, a nurse who died of COVID-19, outside the Dr. Jose Soares Hungria Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 23, 2020....more
Doctor Li Wenliang wears a respirator mask in Wuhan, China, February 3, 2020. Li became one of the crisis's most visible figures in the early days of the outbreak when he tried to sound the alarm in Wuhan. News of his death at 34 in early February...more
A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask pays tribute to co-workers who died of COVID-19 and protests against the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) in front of the 28 de Agosto hospital in Manaus, Brazil April 27, 2020. The sign...more
Italian firefighters commemorate their colleague, firefighter Giuseppe Coco, who died of COVID-19, at their fire station ahead of a funeral in the Sicilian port city of Catania, Italy April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Staff from La Paz hospital take a minute of silence to remember Joaquin Diaz, the hospital's chief of surgery who died of COVID-19, in Madrid, Spain, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Healthcare workers pay tribute to their co-workers who have died from COVID-19 and protest against the lack of PPE in front of the 28 de Agosto hospital in Manaus, Brazil April 27, 2020. The signs read: "Miss you." REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Rosemary Alves Martins, 38, shows a picture of her husband Eduardo Gomes, a nurse who died from suspected COVID-19 at the entrance of Tide Setubal public hospital where he worked in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Relatives attend the funeral of Philippe Lerche, a doctor who died of COVID-19 at the church in Villers-Outreaux, northern France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Geriatrician Federico De Luca sits up in bed after recovering from COVID-19 at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. De Luca had been treating elderly patients near Bergamo in Lombardy, the Italian region hardest hit by the coronavirus...more
Chicago firefighters salute as the funeral procession carrying the remains of firefighter Edward Singleton, a 33-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department who died a week earlier from COVID-19, makes its way to the cemetery in Chicago, Illinois,...more
Ted Levine, a healthcare worker at Mount Sinai Hospital holds a photo of Freda Ocran, a nurse who died of COVID-19 during a protest demanding critical PPE in New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Vanda Nunes wearing a protective face mask cries during a tribute for her co-worker Maria dos Santos, a nurse who died of COVID-19, outside the Dr. Jose Soares Hungria Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived COVID-19 after 6 weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020....more
Relatives of hospital worker Marisol Sacristan, who died of COVID-19, react before a minute's silence is held in her memory outside Segovia’s General Hospital in Spain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Chicago Firefighters carry the remains of firefighter Edward Singleton, a 33-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, who died a week earlier from complications from COVID-19, to a hearse following his funeral service in Chicago, Illinois, April...more
A woman stands outside the funeral for firefighter Edward Singleton, a 33 year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department who died from COVID-19, during his service in Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A photograph of a healthcare worker who died is pictured in a protest of health workers to demand personal protective equipment at Tacuba General Hospital in Mexico City, Mexico April 21, 2020. The sign reads: "No more (dead) colleagues"....more
A healthcare worker makes the sign of a heart towards colleagues after they take a minute of silence to remember a hospital's chief of surgery who died of COVID-19 in Madrid, Spain, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Staff from Segovia’s General Hospital react during a minutes silence to remember hospital worker Marisol Sacristan, who died of COVID-19, in Segovia, Spain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Registered nurses and members of National Nurses United (NNU), the largest U.S. nurses union, rally on behalf of healthcare workers nationwide who have become infected with COVID-19 and call on the Trump administration to order the mass production of...more
Healthcare workers wearing protective face masks hold a banner reading: " Always in our memory, Esteban. Rest in Peace" as they attend a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a nurse who died of COVID-19, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes,...more
A makeshift memorial for Li Wenliang, a doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized, is seen after Li died of the virus, at an entrance to the Central Hospital of Wuhan in Hubei province,...more
Next Slideshows
Ramadan begins amid global pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed...
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
Georgia forges ahead with reopening
Gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and some other businesses were allowed to open their doors by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who disregarded warnings from...
MORE IN PICTURES
Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak
Couples around the world tie the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
People flock to beaches despite coronavirus concerns
People head to beaches in some countries as a gradual easing of social distancing and other restrictions imposed to curtail the coronavirus epidemic.
Ramadan begins amid global pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
Georgia forges ahead with reopening
Gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and some other businesses were allowed to open their doors by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who disregarded warnings from public health officials that relaxing restrictions could lead to more infections and deaths.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus crisis appears to be subsiding in New York City, where a third of all U.S. deaths occurred.