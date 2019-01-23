Frozen falls
Water flows around ice formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, due to subzero temperatures, as viewed from the Canadian side, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Visitors take a "selfie" as ice and snow coat a railing near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase
A couple takes a photo of ice formed on the American Falls from the Canadian side in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Water flows around ice at the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
A man helps his son with his mittens during a visit to Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of Niagara Falls, Canada. @FRANKEINSTEINN/via REUTERS
