Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 22, 2019 | 8:25pm EST

Frozen falls

Water flows around ice formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, due to subzero temperatures, as viewed from the Canadian side, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Water flows around ice formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, due to subzero temperatures, as viewed from the Canadian side, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Water flows around ice formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, due to subzero temperatures, as viewed from the Canadian side, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Close
1 / 12
Visitors take a "selfie" as ice and snow coat a railing near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Visitors take a "selfie" as ice and snow coat a railing near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Visitors take a "selfie" as ice and snow coat a railing near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Close
2 / 12
Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Close
3 / 12
An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase

An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase
Close
4 / 12
A couple takes a photo of ice formed on the American Falls from the Canadian side in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

A couple takes a photo of ice formed on the American Falls from the Canadian side in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
A couple takes a photo of ice formed on the American Falls from the Canadian side in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Close
5 / 12
An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase

An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase
Close
6 / 12
Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Close
7 / 12
An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase

An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase
Close
8 / 12
Water flows around ice at the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Water flows around ice at the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Water flows around ice at the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Close
9 / 12
A man helps his son with his mittens during a visit to Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

A man helps his son with his mittens during a visit to Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
A man helps his son with his mittens during a visit to Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Close
10 / 12
An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase

An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
An aerial photo taken over the American side shows water flowing around ice in Niagara Falls, New York. REUTERS/Dronebase
Close
11 / 12
Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of Niagara Falls, Canada. @FRANKEINSTEINN/via REUTERS

Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of Niagara Falls, Canada. @FRANKEINSTEINN/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of Niagara Falls, Canada. @FRANKEINSTEINN/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at Indian festival

From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at...

Next Slideshows

From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at Indian festival

From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at Indian festival

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a tattooed transgender leader and a former reality TV star, has become an unlikely icon at India's Kumbh Mela, a huge religious festival...

Jan 21 2019
Baghdad bikers aim to unite Iraq

Baghdad bikers aim to unite Iraq

Roaring along Baghdad s highways, the Iraq Bikers are doing more than showing off their love of motorcycles and black leather: they want their shared...

Jan 21 2019
Marking the Epiphany

Marking the Epiphany

Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.

Jan 19 2019
Los Angeles teachers on strike

Los Angeles teachers on strike

The Los Angeles school district is the second-largest U.S. school system, comprising some 640,000 students across around 900 campuses.

Jan 17 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Longest government shutdown in U.S. history

Longest government shutdown in U.S. history

A partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Furloughed federal workers line up for food

Furloughed federal workers line up for food

Unpaid federal workers line up for food and meals as the U.S. government shutdown continues.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Venezuela arrests rogue officers after military revolt in Caracas

Venezuela arrests rogue officers after military revolt in Caracas

Venezuela's government says it had suppressed a military revolt after a group of officers stole weapons and kidnapped several officials.

Super blood wolf moon

Super blood wolf moon

The total lunar eclipse, a supermoon that is especially close to Earth, took on a coppery red glow.

From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at Indian festival

From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at Indian festival

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a tattooed transgender leader and a former reality TV star, has become an unlikely icon at India's Kumbh Mela, a huge religious festival being held on the banks of the Ganges river.

Remembering MLK

Remembering MLK

Tributes to Martin Luther King Jr. are held on the holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast