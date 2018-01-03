Frozen falls
A lone visitor takes a picture near the brink of the ice-covered Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
A visitor takes pictures near Horseshoe Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Visitors take pictures near Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Ice and water flow over the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Ice and water flow over the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Visitors take pictures near Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
A lone visitor on the United States side of the Niagara River watches as ice chunks and water flow over the brink of the Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Ice and water flow over the Horseshoe Falls in Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
A group of birds fly past ice and water flowing over the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
A visitor takes pictures near Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Water flows over ice forming at the base of the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Visitors walk near Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Ice and water flow over the American Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Visitors watch the ice-covered Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Snow flurries fall near the American Falls, viewed from the Canadian side. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Visitors take pictures near the Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Visitors take pictures near the Horseshoe Falls. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
