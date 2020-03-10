Fukushima dreams: a baseball star, a father and their shattered town
Ryoma Ouchi,18, who was an ace pitcher on the Fukushima Commercial High School baseball team, prepares for a workout at the clubhouse of the team in Fukushima, Japan, February 21, 2020. "I know a lot of bad things happened because of the disaster,...more
Kazuo Ouchi, 62, father of young baseball player Ryoma Ouchi, points to a family photograph hanging on a wall of their now-abandoned house after their evacuation caused by the March 11, 2011, earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, in Iitate,...more
Ryoma Ouchi,18, who was an ace pitcher at Fukushima Commercial High School baseball team, takes part in a workout at the schools baseball field in Fukushima, Japan, February 21. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An embroidered motto reading 'The title of monster is mine for the taking' is seen inside the baseball glove of Ryoma Ouchi during his workout at the school in Fukushima, Japan, February 21. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ryoma Ouchi bows deeply to the baseball field after a workout in Fukushima, Japan, February 21. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium, which will host the baseball and softball competitions during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is seen in Fukushima, Japan, February 19. This summer, Olympic baseball and softball games will be held in Fukushima...more
Ryoma Ouchi takes part in a workout at the schools baseball field in Fukushima, Japan, February 21. Ryoma says he probably won't make it home for the Olympic games, what with his training for his university team. It's unlikely he'll ever return to...more
Ryoma Ouchi prepares for a workout at the clubhouse of the team in Fukushima, Japan, February 21. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ryoma Ouchi walks inside the school in Fukushima, Japan, February 21. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kazuo Ouchi walks down a hallway in his house that his family evacuated after the March 11, 2011, earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in Iitate, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 2. REUTERS/Mari Saito
Kazuo Ouchi drives by a former rice field that has been turned into a temporary storage site for radioactive debris in Iitate, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 2. Years before they were evacuated from Iitate, a village of 6,500 people, Ouchi taught...more
Kazuo Ouchi shows an old photograph of his now-abandoned house after their evacuation caused by the March 11, 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, at his new home in Fukushima, Japan, February 28. REUTERS/Mari Saito
Kazuo Ouchi looks at old photographs of his children at their now-abandoned house in Iitate, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 2. Remnants of a hastily abandoned life are everywhere in the house. In an upstairs room, dozens of photographs hang from...more
An Olympics hat given to Ryoma Ouchi by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is displayed at his home in Fukushima, Japan, February 28. REUTERS/Mari Saito
A member of the Fukushima Commercial High School baseball team takes part in a workout at the school's baseball field in Fukushima, Japan, February 21. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Members of the Fukushima Commercial High School baseball team take part in a workout at the school's baseball field in Fukushima, Japan, February 21. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Members of the Fukushima Commercial High School baseball team take part in a workout at the school's baseball field in Fukushima, Japan, February 21. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Students of Fukushima Commercial High School walk inside the school in Fukushima, Japan, February 21. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium, which will host the baseball and softball competitions during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Fukushima, Japan, February 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium, which will host the baseball and softball competitions during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is seen in Fukushima, Japan, February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium, which will host the baseball and softball competitions during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is seen in Fukushima, Japan, February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium, which will host the baseball and softball competitions during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is seen in Fukushima, Japan, February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Empty stadiums amid coronavirus fears
Empty stadiums and cancelled matches amid coronavirus fears.
Pakistan's only woman boxing coach
In a male-dominated sport and a conservative country, Shahnaz Kamal is the only international female coach registered with the boxing federation of Pakistan --...
Best of the Australian Open
Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.
Lakers play first game since Kobe Bryant's death
The Los Angeles Lakers played their first game since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Mini Tuesday: All eyes on Michigan as six states vote
Voters in Michigan and five other states were making their choice in a two-man battle for the right to face Republican Donald Trump in November.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
The number of cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus has risen steadily in the United States this week, stoking concerns of a health and economic crisis that could pummel workers and companies.
Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border
Greece has blocked nearly 42,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border over a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.
Grand Princess cruise ship passengers under coronavirus quarantine
Weary passengers aboard a cruise ship idled at sea for days by a coronavirus outbreak erupted in cheers as the vessel sailed into San Francisco Bay en route to the Port of Oakland and the next, unexpected phase of their voyage - two weeks of quarantine.
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles
A look back at the public lives of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they set off on a new career path devoid of official duties.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put 11 million people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
Biden and Sanders battle for delegates
Joe Biden hopes to take a big step toward the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday when six states cast votes, while Bernie Sanders aims for an upset win in Michigan that would keep his White House hopes alive.
A day without women: Strikes across Latin America
Latin American women stayed away from offices, schools and government offices to join a second day of marches to protest against gender violence, inequality and restricted rights, following massive protests to mark International Women's Day.