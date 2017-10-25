Funeral for a king
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Zoomed image is taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pictures of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are seen in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Thai royal guards salute during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mourners queue as they arrive to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A devotee girl has her hair shaved by her father during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok....more
A woman holds the portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Well-wishers offer alms to Buddhist monks to mark the first anniversary of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death at the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A policeman takes his position as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mourners wear rain covers as they wait to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Mourners wait to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Officials take part during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Mourners wait just before the sunset to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners walk in line as they arrive before the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Thai devotees have their hair shaved by their family members during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in...more
Mourners hold portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A sleeping girl wears a pin with picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners line up before the sunset to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman holds a picture of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A well-wisher holds up a portrait of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej during his funeral rehearsal near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A police officer stands guard in front of the Royal Crematorium site before a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.
Halloween for the dogs
Dogs dress up for Halloween in Manhattan.
Former presidents unite for hurricane relief
All five former living presidents gather on stage during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests continue in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
Marawi all but destroyed
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.