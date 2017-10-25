Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 25, 2017 | 11:40am EDT

Funeral for a king

The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Zoomed image is taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Zoomed image is taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Zoomed image is taken with slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 25
Pictures of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are seen in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Pictures of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are seen in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Pictures of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are seen in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
2 / 25
Thai royal guards salute during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai royal guards salute during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Thai royal guards salute during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 25
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 25
Mourners queue as they arrive to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Mourners queue as they arrive to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Mourners queue as they arrive to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
5 / 25
A devotee girl has her hair shaved by her father during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A devotee girl has her hair shaved by her father during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok....more

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
A devotee girl has her hair shaved by her father during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 25
A woman holds the portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman holds the portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A woman holds the portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 25
Mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 25
Well-wishers offer alms to Buddhist monks to mark the first anniversary of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death at the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Well-wishers offer alms to Buddhist monks to mark the first anniversary of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death at the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Well-wishers offer alms to Buddhist monks to mark the first anniversary of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death at the Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
9 / 25
A policeman takes his position as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A policeman takes his position as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A policeman takes his position as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 25
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 25
Mourners wear rain covers as they wait to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Mourners wear rain covers as they wait to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Mourners wear rain covers as they wait to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
12 / 25
Mourners wait to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mourners wait to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mourners wait to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 25
Officials take part during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Officials take part during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Officials take part during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
14 / 25
Mourners wait just before the sunset to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mourners wait just before the sunset to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mourners wait just before the sunset to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 25
Mourners walk in line as they arrive before the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Mourners walk in line as they arrive before the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Mourners walk in line as they arrive before the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
16 / 25
Thai devotees have their hair shaved by their family members during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai devotees have their hair shaved by their family members during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in...more

Reuters / Friday, October 13, 2017
Thai devotees have their hair shaved by their family members during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
17 / 25
Mourners hold portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Mourners hold portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Mourners hold portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
18 / 25
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
19 / 25
Mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
20 / 25
A sleeping girl wears a pin with picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A sleeping girl wears a pin with picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A sleeping girl wears a pin with picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 25
Mourners line up before the sunset to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mourners line up before the sunset to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Mourners line up before the sunset to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 25
A woman holds a picture of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A woman holds a picture of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
A woman holds a picture of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
23 / 25
A well-wisher holds up a portrait of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej during his funeral rehearsal near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

A well-wisher holds up a portrait of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej during his funeral rehearsal near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A well-wisher holds up a portrait of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej during his funeral rehearsal near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
24 / 25
A police officer stands guard in front of the Royal Crematorium site before a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A police officer stands guard in front of the Royal Crematorium site before a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A police officer stands guard in front of the Royal Crematorium site before a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

Next Slideshows

Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

Oct 23 2017
Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.

Oct 23 2017
Halloween for the dogs

Halloween for the dogs

Dogs dress up for Halloween in Manhattan.

Oct 23 2017
Former presidents unite for hurricane relief

Former presidents unite for hurricane relief

All five former living presidents gather on stage during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts.

Oct 23 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Opposition protests continue in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.

Marawi all but destroyed

Marawi all but destroyed

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast