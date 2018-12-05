Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 5, 2018 | 11:45am EST

Funeral for a president

U.S. President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter . REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter . REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 31
A military honor guard bears the casket as it departs the U.S. Capitol enroute to the National Cathedral. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A military honor guard bears the casket as it departs the U.S. Capitol enroute to the National Cathedral. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A military honor guard bears the casket as it departs the U.S. Capitol enroute to the National Cathedral. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
2 / 31
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton look over at former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama while seated with former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton look over at former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama while seated with former President Jimmy Carter and first lady...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton look over at former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama while seated with former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 31
The flag-draped casket is carried by military pallbearers as it arrives at Washington National Cathedral. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The flag-draped casket is carried by military pallbearers as it arrives at Washington National Cathedral. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
The flag-draped casket is carried by military pallbearers as it arrives at Washington National Cathedral. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 31
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush watch as the casket is carried at the National Cathedral. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush watch as the casket is carried at the National Cathedral. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush watch as the casket is carried at the National Cathedral. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 31
U.S. President George W. Bush reaches across in front of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to greet former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, sitting in the front row with former President Bill Clinton, former first lady Hillary Clinton and former first lady Rosalynn Carter as he arrives at the state funeral for his father. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President George W. Bush reaches across in front of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to greet former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, sitting in the front row with former President Bill...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
U.S. President George W. Bush reaches across in front of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to greet former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, sitting in the front row with former President Bill Clinton, former first lady Hillary Clinton and former first lady Rosalynn Carter as he arrives at the state funeral for his father. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 31
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs former first lady Michelle Obama in front of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs former first lady Michelle Obama in front of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs former first lady Michelle Obama in front of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 31
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with first lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with first lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with first lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 31
U.S. President Donald Trump reaches over to shake hands with former President Barack Obama as he takes his seat. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump reaches over to shake hands with former President Barack Obama as he takes his seat. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump reaches over to shake hands with former President Barack Obama as he takes his seat. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 31
The casket arrives at the National Cathedral. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

The casket arrives at the National Cathedral. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
The casket arrives at the National Cathedral. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 31
The casket arrives at the Washington National Cathedral. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The casket arrives at the Washington National Cathedral. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
The casket arrives at the Washington National Cathedral. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 31
People line Pennsylvania Ave. as the hearse passes by. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

People line Pennsylvania Ave. as the hearse passes by. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
People line Pennsylvania Ave. as the hearse passes by. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 31
Former President George W. Bush places his hand over his heart with Laura Bush as they watch the casket depart the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Former President George W. Bush places his hand over his heart with Laura Bush as they watch the casket depart the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former President George W. Bush places his hand over his heart with Laura Bush as they watch the casket depart the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
13 / 31
People line the street as the hearse heads to a the National Cathedral. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

People line the street as the hearse heads to a the National Cathedral. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
People line the street as the hearse heads to a the National Cathedral. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 31
A joint service honor guard carries the caske out of the US Capitol. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

A joint service honor guard carries the caske out of the US Capitol. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A joint service honor guard carries the caske out of the US Capitol. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS
Close
15 / 31
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 31
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 31
Britain's Prince Charles walks past U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Britain's Prince Charles walks past U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles walks past U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 31
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried from the U.S. Capitol. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried from the U.S. Capitol. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried from the U.S. Capitol. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
19 / 31
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs former U.S. President Barack Obama as he stands next to former first lady Michalle Obama in front of former President Jimmy Carter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs former U.S. President Barack Obama as he stands next to former first lady Michalle Obama in front of former President Jimmy Carter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs former U.S. President Barack Obama as he stands next to former first lady Michalle Obama in front of former President Jimmy Carter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 31
Former CIA Director John Brennan shakes hands with President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Former CIA Director John Brennan shakes hands with President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former CIA Director John Brennan shakes hands with President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
21 / 31
Former Vice President Al Gore. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former Vice President Al Gore. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former Vice President Al Gore. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
22 / 31
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
23 / 31
Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is greeted by former British Prime Minister John Major. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is greeted by former British Prime Minister John Major. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is greeted by former British Prime Minister John Major. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
24 / 31
Former Vice President Al Gore greets former President Bill Clinton as his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, greets former Vice President Joe Biden. Also pictured is former President Jimmy Carter. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Former Vice President Al Gore greets former President Bill Clinton as his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, greets former Vice President Joe Biden. Also pictured is former President Jimmy Carter. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former Vice President Al Gore greets former President Bill Clinton as his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, greets former Vice President Joe Biden. Also pictured is former President Jimmy Carter. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
25 / 31
The Carlyle Group co-CEO David Rubenstein. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

The Carlyle Group co-CEO David Rubenstein. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
The Carlyle Group co-CEO David Rubenstein. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
26 / 31
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
27 / 31
The flag-draped casket is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

The flag-draped casket is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
The flag-draped casket is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
28 / 31
A joint service honor guard carries the casket out of the US Capitol. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

A joint service honor guard carries the casket out of the US Capitol. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A joint service honor guard carries the casket out of the US Capitol. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS
Close
29 / 31
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and his wife Alma arrive with former Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady (far L) . REUTERS/Jim Young

Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and his wife Alma arrive with former Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady (far L) . REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and his wife Alma arrive with former Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady (far L) . REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
30 / 31
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning arrives. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning arrives. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning arrives. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Safari in the city

Safari in the city

Next Slideshows

Safari in the city

Safari in the city

Views from the edge of Kenya's capital city in Nairobi National Park.

Dec 04 2018
Sully the service dog

Sully the service dog

Images of former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, a young Labrador retriever named "Sully."

Dec 04 2018
Christmas in Caracas

Christmas in Caracas

Richard Gamboa, the "Santa in the Streets," brings holiday cheer and donates toys, food, and clothes to residents of the Venezuelan capital.

Dec 03 2018
Mexico's presidential plane for sale

Mexico's presidential plane for sale

The big, luxurious airplane used to ferry Mexico's former president around the globe is about to fly away permanently in one of the first moves by the new...

Dec 03 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who passed away this year.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top photos from conflict zones this year.

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breached the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum.

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Remembering the 41st president of the United States after he died Friday at the age of 94.

Safari in the city

Safari in the city

Views from the edge of Kenya's capital city in Nairobi National Park.

Sully the service dog

Sully the service dog

Images of former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, a young Labrador retriever named "Sully."

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

Our top royal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disasters photos of the year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast