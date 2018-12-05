Funeral for a president
U.S. President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn...more
A military honor guard bears the casket as it departs the U.S. Capitol enroute to the National Cathedral. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton look over at former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama while seated with former President Jimmy Carter and first lady...more
The flag-draped casket is carried by military pallbearers as it arrives at Washington National Cathedral. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush watch as the casket is carried at the National Cathedral. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. President George W. Bush reaches across in front of U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to greet former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, sitting in the front row with former President Bill...more
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs former first lady Michelle Obama in front of former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with first lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump reaches over to shake hands with former President Barack Obama as he takes his seat. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The casket arrives at the National Cathedral. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
The casket arrives at the Washington National Cathedral. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People line Pennsylvania Ave. as the hearse passes by. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Former President George W. Bush places his hand over his heart with Laura Bush as they watch the casket depart the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
People line the street as the hearse heads to a the National Cathedral. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
A joint service honor guard carries the caske out of the US Capitol. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prince Charles walks past U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried from the U.S. Capitol. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs former U.S. President Barack Obama as he stands next to former first lady Michalle Obama in front of former President Jimmy Carter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former CIA Director John Brennan shakes hands with President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Former Vice President Al Gore. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is greeted by former British Prime Minister John Major. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former Vice President Al Gore greets former President Bill Clinton as his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, greets former Vice President Joe Biden. Also pictured is former President Jimmy Carter. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
The Carlyle Group co-CEO David Rubenstein. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
The flag-draped casket is carried by a joint services military honor guard from the U.S. Capitol. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
A joint service honor guard carries the casket out of the US Capitol. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS
Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and his wife Alma arrive with former Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady (far L) . REUTERS/Jim Young
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning arrives. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Sully the service dog
Images of former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, a young Labrador retriever named "Sully."
Christmas in Caracas
Richard Gamboa, the "Santa in the Streets," brings holiday cheer and donates toys, food, and clothes to residents of the Venezuelan capital.
Mexico's presidential plane for sale
The big, luxurious airplane used to ferry Mexico's former president around the globe is about to fly away permanently in one of the first moves by the new...
MORE IN PICTURES
Notable deaths in 2018
Newsmakers and celebrities who passed away this year.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Our top photos from conflict zones this year.
Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence
Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breached the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum.
Mourning George H.W. Bush
Remembering the 41st president of the United States after he died Friday at the age of 94.
Sully the service dog
Images of former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, a young Labrador retriever named "Sully."
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos of the year.
Pictures of the year: Royals
Our top royal photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disasters photos of the year.