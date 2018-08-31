Edition:
United States
Funeral for Aretha Franklin

Singer Ariana Grande performs at the funeral service for the late singer Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former President Bill Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The casket carrying Aretha Franklin arrives. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Paster Charles Ellis begins the funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Smokey Robinson speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton embraces Rev Al Sharpton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Aretha Franklin's family members Jordan, Cristal, Vaughn and Victorie Franklin embrace on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lana Turner waits in line to attend funeral services. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

People pose for photos and walk past over one hundred pink Cadillacs parked outside of the Greater Grace Temple. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The casket carrying the late singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former President Bill Clinton poses with singer Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Chaka Khan arrives. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Singer Faith Hill performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Rev. Jesse Jackson stands with family members. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Cadillac with Aretha's name on it sits with over 100 other pink Cadillacs. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The Clark Sisters perform. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Members of the general public wait in line hoping to attend funeral services for Aretha Franklin. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Omarosa Manigault-Newman arrives for the funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar

