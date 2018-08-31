Funeral for Aretha Franklin
Singer Ariana Grande performs at the funeral service for the late singer Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former President Bill Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The casket carrying Aretha Franklin arrives. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Paster Charles Ellis begins the funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Smokey Robinson speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton embraces Rev Al Sharpton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Aretha Franklin's family members Jordan, Cristal, Vaughn and Victorie Franklin embrace on the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lana Turner waits in line to attend funeral services. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
People pose for photos and walk past over one hundred pink Cadillacs parked outside of the Greater Grace Temple. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The casket carrying the late singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Greater Grace Temple. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former President Bill Clinton poses with singer Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chaka Khan arrives. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Singer Faith Hill performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rev. Jesse Jackson stands with family members. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Cadillac with Aretha's name on it sits with over 100 other pink Cadillacs. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The Clark Sisters perform. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the general public wait in line hoping to attend funeral services for Aretha Franklin. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Omarosa Manigault-Newman arrives for the funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar
