Funeral for Barbara Bush
Former presidents and former first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and first lady Melania Trump pose with former President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of former first lady...more
George W. Bush follows the casket of his mother, Barbara Bush, after her funeral at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush speaks during the eulogy at funeral service for his mother, Barbara Bush. Brett Coomer/Pool via Reuters
Pallbearers escort the casket of Barbara Bush after funeral services. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
Jenna Bush (L), wipes away tears as granddaughters gather to speak during funeral services for Barbara Bush. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
Former President George H.W. Bush attends the funeral service for his wife Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama greet first lady Melania Trump. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
First lady Melania Trump arrives at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
Former first lady Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
The program for services for Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Richard Carson/Pool
Detailed view of a program. Jack Gruber/Pool via Reuters
The casket of Barbara Bush is moved after funeral services. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
Jeb Bush comforts his father, George H.W. Bush during funeral services. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
Family members stand outside as the casket of Barbara Bush is carried during a private ceremony in College Station, Texas. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and husband astronaut Mark Kelly arrive at the funeral service for Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Richard Carson
George H.W. Bush is greeted as he exits the funeral services of his wife Barbara Bush, followed by his daughter-in-law Laura Bush and son George W. Bush. Jack Gruber/Pool via Reuters
The hearse carrying Barbara Bush passes through members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets as it nears her husband's presidential library at the university in College Station, Texas. Smiley N. Pool/Pool via REUTERS
George W. Bush with his father George H.W. Bush after funeral services for Barbara Bush. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS
George H.W. Bush's socks are shown during funeral services for Barbara Bush. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS
Family members follow the casket of Barbara Bush during a private ceremony in College Station, Texas. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS
Jack Clayton of Austin, Texas, watching as the motorcade for Barbara Bush drives past onlookers on George Bush Drive on their way to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum for her burial in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge
The motorcade for Barbara Bush passes onlookers on George Bush Drive for her burial in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge
A crowd of spectators watch as the funeral procession for Barbara Bush passes through Hempstead, Texas. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
George H. W. Bush looks at the casket of Barbara Bush with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch during the visitation at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. Mark Burns/Office of George H.W. Bush/Pool via REUTERS
