Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 23, 2018 | 3:35pm EDT

Funeral for Barbara Bush

Former presidents and former first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and first lady Melania Trump pose with former President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas, April 21, 2018. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS

Former presidents and former first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and first lady Melania Trump pose with former President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of former first lady...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Former presidents and former first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and first lady Melania Trump pose with former President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas, April 21, 2018. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 24
George W. Bush follows the casket of his mother, Barbara Bush, after her funeral at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson

George W. Bush follows the casket of his mother, Barbara Bush, after her funeral at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
George W. Bush follows the casket of his mother, Barbara Bush, after her funeral at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
2 / 24
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush speaks during the eulogy at funeral service for his mother, Barbara Bush. Brett Coomer/Pool via Reuters

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush speaks during the eulogy at funeral service for his mother, Barbara Bush. Brett Coomer/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush speaks during the eulogy at funeral service for his mother, Barbara Bush. Brett Coomer/Pool via Reuters
Close
3 / 24
Pallbearers escort the casket of Barbara Bush after funeral services. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Pallbearers escort the casket of Barbara Bush after funeral services. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Pallbearers escort the casket of Barbara Bush after funeral services. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
Close
4 / 24
Jenna Bush (L), wipes away tears as granddaughters gather to speak during funeral services for Barbara Bush. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Jenna Bush (L), wipes away tears as granddaughters gather to speak during funeral services for Barbara Bush. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Jenna Bush (L), wipes away tears as granddaughters gather to speak during funeral services for Barbara Bush. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
Close
5 / 24
Former President George H.W. Bush attends the funeral service for his wife Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Former President George H.W. Bush attends the funeral service for his wife Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Former President George H.W. Bush attends the funeral service for his wife Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
6 / 24
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama greet first lady Melania Trump. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama greet first lady Melania Trump. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama greet first lady Melania Trump. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
Close
7 / 24
First lady Melania Trump arrives at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

First lady Melania Trump arrives at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
First lady Melania Trump arrives at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
Close
8 / 24
Former first lady Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Former first lady Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Former first lady Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
Close
9 / 24
The program for services for Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Richard Carson/Pool

The program for services for Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Richard Carson/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
The program for services for Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Richard Carson/Pool
Close
10 / 24
Detailed view of a program. Jack Gruber/Pool via Reuters

Detailed view of a program. Jack Gruber/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Detailed view of a program. Jack Gruber/Pool via Reuters
Close
11 / 24
The casket of Barbara Bush is moved after funeral services. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

The casket of Barbara Bush is moved after funeral services. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
The casket of Barbara Bush is moved after funeral services. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
Close
12 / 24
Jeb Bush comforts his father, George H.W. Bush during funeral services. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Jeb Bush comforts his father, George H.W. Bush during funeral services. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Jeb Bush comforts his father, George H.W. Bush during funeral services. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters
Close
13 / 24
Family members stand outside as the casket of Barbara Bush is carried during a private ceremony in College Station, Texas. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS

Family members stand outside as the casket of Barbara Bush is carried during a private ceremony in College Station, Texas. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Family members stand outside as the casket of Barbara Bush is carried during a private ceremony in College Station, Texas. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and husband astronaut Mark Kelly arrive at the funeral service for Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and husband astronaut Mark Kelly arrive at the funeral service for Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and husband astronaut Mark Kelly arrive at the funeral service for Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
15 / 24
George H.W. Bush is greeted as he exits the funeral services of his wife Barbara Bush, followed by his daughter-in-law Laura Bush and son George W. Bush. Jack Gruber/Pool via Reuters

George H.W. Bush is greeted as he exits the funeral services of his wife Barbara Bush, followed by his daughter-in-law Laura Bush and son George W. Bush. Jack Gruber/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
George H.W. Bush is greeted as he exits the funeral services of his wife Barbara Bush, followed by his daughter-in-law Laura Bush and son George W. Bush. Jack Gruber/Pool via Reuters
Close
16 / 24
The hearse carrying Barbara Bush passes through members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets as it nears her husband's presidential library at the university in College Station, Texas. Smiley N. Pool/Pool via REUTERS

The hearse carrying Barbara Bush passes through members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets as it nears her husband's presidential library at the university in College Station, Texas. Smiley N. Pool/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
The hearse carrying Barbara Bush passes through members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets as it nears her husband's presidential library at the university in College Station, Texas. Smiley N. Pool/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 24
George W. Bush with his father George H.W. Bush after funeral services for Barbara Bush. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS

George W. Bush with his father George H.W. Bush after funeral services for Barbara Bush. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
George W. Bush with his father George H.W. Bush after funeral services for Barbara Bush. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 24
George H.W. Bush's socks are shown during funeral services for Barbara Bush. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS

George H.W. Bush's socks are shown during funeral services for Barbara Bush. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
George H.W. Bush's socks are shown during funeral services for Barbara Bush. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
Family members follow the casket of Barbara Bush during a private ceremony in College Station, Texas. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS

Family members follow the casket of Barbara Bush during a private ceremony in College Station, Texas. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Family members follow the casket of Barbara Bush during a private ceremony in College Station, Texas. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 24
Jack Clayton of Austin, Texas, watching as the motorcade for Barbara Bush drives past onlookers on George Bush Drive on their way to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum for her burial in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge

Jack Clayton of Austin, Texas, watching as the motorcade for Barbara Bush drives past onlookers on George Bush Drive on their way to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum for her burial in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Jack Clayton of Austin, Texas, watching as the motorcade for Barbara Bush drives past onlookers on George Bush Drive on their way to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum for her burial in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge
Close
21 / 24
The motorcade for Barbara Bush passes onlookers on George Bush Drive for her burial in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge

The motorcade for Barbara Bush passes onlookers on George Bush Drive for her burial in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
The motorcade for Barbara Bush passes onlookers on George Bush Drive for her burial in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Spencer Selvidge
Close
22 / 24
A crowd of spectators watch as the funeral procession for Barbara Bush passes through Hempstead, Texas. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

A crowd of spectators watch as the funeral procession for Barbara Bush passes through Hempstead, Texas. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
A crowd of spectators watch as the funeral procession for Barbara Bush passes through Hempstead, Texas. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Close
23 / 24
George H. W. Bush looks at the casket of Barbara Bush with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch during the visitation at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. Mark Burns/Office of George H.W. Bush/Pool via REUTERS

George H. W. Bush looks at the casket of Barbara Bush with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch during the visitation at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. Mark Burns/Office of George H.W. Bush/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
George H. W. Bush looks at the casket of Barbara Bush with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch during the visitation at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. Mark Burns/Office of George H.W. Bush/Pool via REUTERS
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Royal baby boy

Royal baby boy

Next Slideshows

Royal baby boy

Royal baby boy

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, gave birth to their third child, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs 7oz.

1:50pm EDT
The blue forest

The blue forest

Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.

Apr 20 2018
Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.

Apr 20 2018
Blind Brazilian women learn makeup techniques

Blind Brazilian women learn makeup techniques

Blind women are being taught makeup techniques in courses given by a Sao Paulo beauty salon.

Apr 20 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George and Princess Charlotte over the years, as they welcome their newborn baby brother.

Van plows into pedestrians in Toronto

Van plows into pedestrians in Toronto

A white van jumped the curb and struck pedestrians in Canada's largest city before the driver was taken into custody.

Inside Chernobyl

Inside Chernobyl

Scenes inside the Ukrainian power plant more than 30 years after a nuclear disaster permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe.

Royal baby boy

Royal baby boy

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, gave birth to their third child, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs 7oz.

Blast at election center in Kabul

Blast at election center in Kabul

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in the Afghan capital, killing more than 50 people.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Deadly shooting at Nashville Waffle House

Deadly shooting at Nashville Waffle House

A nearly nude gunman killed four people at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, and then fled after a patron saved lives by wrestling the assault-style rifle from his hands.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Celebration of marijuana

Celebration of marijuana

Marijuana enthusiasts light up in the annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis culture.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast