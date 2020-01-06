Funeral for Iranian commander Soleimani
People attend a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Ahvaz, Iran January 5, 2020....more
Iranian mourners gather around the coffin of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at Ahvaz international airport, in Ahvaz, Iran January 5, 2020. Hossein...more
People in boats sail during a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Ahvaz, Iran January...more
Iranian mourners carry the coffin of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at Ahvaz international airport, in Ahvaz, Iran January 5, 2020. Hossein Mersadi/Fars...more
Iranian mourners react upon the arrival of bodies of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at Ahvaz...more
A man holds a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during their funeral procession in Ahvaz, Iran...more
A girl holds a sign during a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Ahvaz, Iran January...more
Iranian mourners react upon the arrival of bodies of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, at Ahvaz...more
