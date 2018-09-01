Funeral for John McCain
Daughter Meghan McCain speaks at the memorial service of U.S. Senator John McCain at National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The casket is pictured at the memorial service at National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Former U.S. President George Bush speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The casket is pictured at the memorial service at National Cathedral. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Daughter Sidney McCain speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Former U.S. President Barack Obama walks past the casket. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The casket is pictured leaving the memorial service. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The casket is pictured leaving the memorial service. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Former senator Joe Lieberman speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Meghan McCain and Cindy McCain arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann Romney arrive. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Former Vice President Al Gore arrives. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
William Cohen, Joe Biden and Warren Beatty follow the casket as it arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The casket arrives for the memorial service. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Roberta McCain arrives for the memorial service of her son. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rhonda Zuck, left, and her husband, Tim Zuck, center, drove from Racine, WI for the wreath laying ceremony for Sen. John McCain, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Saturday. They both served in the Army. Ray Whitehouse/Pool via REUTERS
Bridget McCain and Meghan McCain watch as Cindy McCain lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Cindy McCain, accompanied by President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the McCain family watch joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of Senator John McCain from the US Capitol to a motorcade that will ferry him to a funeral service at the National Cathedral. Jim Lo Scalzo/POOL Via...more
