Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Sep 1, 2018 | 1:20pm EDT

Funeral for John McCain

Daughter Meghan McCain speaks at the memorial service of U.S. Senator John McCain at National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Daughter Meghan McCain speaks at the memorial service of U.S. Senator John McCain at National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Daughter Meghan McCain speaks at the memorial service of U.S. Senator John McCain at National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 23
The casket is pictured at the memorial service at National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The casket is pictured at the memorial service at National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
The casket is pictured at the memorial service at National Cathedral in Washington. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 23
Former U.S. President George Bush speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Former U.S. President George Bush speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Former U.S. President George Bush speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
3 / 23
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
4 / 23
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
5 / 23
The casket is pictured at the memorial service at National Cathedral. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The casket is pictured at the memorial service at National Cathedral. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
The casket is pictured at the memorial service at National Cathedral. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
6 / 23
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
7 / 23
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
8 / 23
Daughter Sidney McCain speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Daughter Sidney McCain speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Daughter Sidney McCain speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 23
Former U.S. President Barack Obama walks past the casket. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Former U.S. President Barack Obama walks past the casket. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Former U.S. President Barack Obama walks past the casket. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
10 / 23
The casket is pictured leaving the memorial service. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The casket is pictured leaving the memorial service. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
The casket is pictured leaving the memorial service. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
11 / 23
The casket is pictured leaving the memorial service. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The casket is pictured leaving the memorial service. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
The casket is pictured leaving the memorial service. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
12 / 23
Former senator Joe Lieberman speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Former senator Joe Lieberman speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Former senator Joe Lieberman speaks. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
13 / 23
Meghan McCain and Cindy McCain arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Meghan McCain and Cindy McCain arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Meghan McCain and Cindy McCain arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 23
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann Romney arrive. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann Romney arrive. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann Romney arrive. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
15 / 23
Former Vice President Al Gore arrives. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Former Vice President Al Gore arrives. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Former Vice President Al Gore arrives. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
16 / 23
William Cohen, Joe Biden and Warren Beatty follow the casket as it arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

William Cohen, Joe Biden and Warren Beatty follow the casket as it arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
William Cohen, Joe Biden and Warren Beatty follow the casket as it arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
17 / 23
The casket arrives for the memorial service. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The casket arrives for the memorial service. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
The casket arrives for the memorial service. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
18 / 23
Roberta McCain arrives for the memorial service of her son. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Roberta McCain arrives for the memorial service of her son. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Roberta McCain arrives for the memorial service of her son. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
19 / 23
Rhonda Zuck, left, and her husband, Tim Zuck, center, drove from Racine, WI for the wreath laying ceremony for Sen. John McCain, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Saturday. They both served in the Army. Ray Whitehouse/Pool via REUTERS

Rhonda Zuck, left, and her husband, Tim Zuck, center, drove from Racine, WI for the wreath laying ceremony for Sen. John McCain, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Saturday. They both served in the Army. Ray Whitehouse/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Rhonda Zuck, left, and her husband, Tim Zuck, center, drove from Racine, WI for the wreath laying ceremony for Sen. John McCain, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Saturday. They both served in the Army. Ray Whitehouse/Pool via REUTERS
Close
20 / 23
Bridget McCain and Meghan McCain watch as Cindy McCain lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Bridget McCain and Meghan McCain watch as Cindy McCain lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Bridget McCain and Meghan McCain watch as Cindy McCain lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
21 / 23
Cindy McCain, accompanied by President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Cindy McCain, accompanied by President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Cindy McCain, accompanied by President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
22 / 23
Members of the McCain family watch joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of Senator John McCain from the US Capitol to a motorcade that will ferry him to a funeral service at the National Cathedral. Jim Lo Scalzo/POOL Via REUTERS

Members of the McCain family watch joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of Senator John McCain from the US Capitol to a motorcade that will ferry him to a funeral service at the National Cathedral. Jim Lo Scalzo/POOL Via...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2018
Members of the McCain family watch joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of Senator John McCain from the US Capitol to a motorcade that will ferry him to a funeral service at the National Cathedral. Jim Lo Scalzo/POOL Via REUTERS
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Top sports photos of August

Top sports photos of August

Next Slideshows

Top sports photos of August

Top sports photos of August

Our top sports photography from August 2018.

11:15am EDT
Funeral for Aretha Franklin

Funeral for Aretha Franklin

Hundreds of mourners gather at a Detroit church for a music-infused funeral for the Queen of Soul, featuring tributes by former President Bill Clinton and...

Aug 31 2018
Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Our top photos from August 2018.

Aug 31 2018
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico into Texas.

Aug 31 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Top sports photos of August

Top sports photos of August

Our top sports photography from August 2018.

Funeral for Aretha Franklin

Funeral for Aretha Franklin

Hundreds of mourners gather at a Detroit church for a music-infused funeral for the Queen of Soul, featuring tributes by former President Bill Clinton and singer Stevie Wonder.

Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Our top photos from August 2018.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico into Texas.

Mourning for John McCain

Mourning for John McCain

A bitterly divided Congress came together to commemorate the late Senator John McCain in the Capitol Rotunda on the third of five days of memorial celebrations.

Venice Film Festival style

Venice Film Festival style

Fashion highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

New risks for Venezuelans who fled crisis

New risks for Venezuelans who fled crisis

Migrant women and children fleeing Venezuela's economic collapse are at heightened risk of sexual exploitation and trafficking on their journeys seeking refuge across South America, aid agencies warn.

Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast