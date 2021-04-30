Edition:
Pictures | Fri Apr 30, 2021 | 4:25pm EDT

Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

A person attends the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A person attends the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A person attends the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A participant reacts during the funeral of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A participant reacts during the funeral of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A participant reacts during the funeral of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People comfort each other as they gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People comfort each other as they gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People comfort each other as they gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People take pictures as the casket of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, is loaded into a car during her funeral in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People take pictures as the casket of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, is loaded into a car during her funeral in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People take pictures as the casket of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, is loaded into a car during her funeral in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty speaks during the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty speaks during the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty speaks during the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People attend the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People attend the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People attend the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People attend the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People attend the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People attend the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People attend the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People attend the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People attend the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, speaks during the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, speaks during the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, speaks during the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People hug each other as they attend the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People hug each other as they attend the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People hug each other as they attend the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A banner with portraits of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, is displayed next to her casket during her funeral in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A banner with portraits of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, is displayed next to her casket during her funeral in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A banner with portraits of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, is displayed next to her casket during her funeral in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Participants are reflected in a window during the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Participants are reflected in a window during the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Participants are reflected in a window during the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Myron Hammonds (L), Ma'Khia Bryant's father, joins people who gather for the funeral of his daughter, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Myron Hammonds (L), Ma'Khia Bryant's father, joins people who gather for the funeral of his daughter, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Myron Hammonds (L), Ma'Khia Bryant's father, joins people who gather for the funeral of his daughter, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People gather for the funeral of Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Myron Hammonds attends the funeral of his 16-year-old daughter, Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Myron Hammonds attends the funeral of his 16-year-old daughter, Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Myron Hammonds attends the funeral of his 16-year-old daughter, Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenage girl fatally shot by police, in Columbus, Ohio, April 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

