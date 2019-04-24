Funeral for Northern Ireland journalist Lyra McKee
Pallbearers carry the coffin of journalist Lyra McKee at her funeral at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 24, 2019. The leaders of Britain and Ireland joined hundreds of mourners on Wednesday at the funeral of journalist Lyra...more
Sara Canning is consoled as she attends the funeral of her partner, Lyra McKee. Leaders from across Northern Ireland's political divide sat side by side along with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and senior...more
A service pamphlet is seen next to a laptop during the funeral of Lyra McKee. The New IRA group, which opposes Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord, has said one of its members shot 29-year-old McKee dead in Londonderry on Thursday when opening fire...more
The coffin of Lyra McKee is seen in a car at her funeral. "In death Lyra has united people of many different backgrounds," Roman Catholic Father Martin Magill told the multi-cultural, cross-community service, pleading with those behind her murder to...more
A friend of Lyra McKee holds an order of service. The killing, which followed a large car bomb in Londonderry in January that police also blamed on the New IRA, has raised fears that small marginalized militant groups are exploiting a two-year...more
Sara Canning, Lyra McKee's partner attends the funeral. "Why in God's name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her to get us to this point?" Magill said, addressing the politicians with a challenge that...more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar, Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley and Simon Coveney, Ireland's Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs attend the...more
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Lyra McKee. The 1998 peace agreement ended nearly three decades of "The Troubles" -- hostilities between mainly Protestant supporters of continued British rule of the province and mainly Catholic proponents of...more
Mourners arrive to attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. A close friend, Stephen Lusty, told mourners that McKee had intended to propose next month to her partner, Sara Canning, who encouraged friends to wear Harry Potter and Marvel Comic themed clothes...more
Mourners attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. McKee's family described the writer and lesbian and gay rights activist as a smart, strong-minded woman who believed passionately in justice, inclusivity and truth, and would not wish ill on...more
A mourner holds the order of service. "Lyra's answer would have been simple, the only way to overcome hatred and intolerance is with love, understanding and kindness," her family said in a statement issued ahead of the funeral. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
Mourners wearing Harry Potter-themed shirts arrive to attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. Charles McQuillan/Pool via REUTERS
Mourners embrace at the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Journalists are forming a guard of honoring during the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster, Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald, Michelle O'Neill and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mourners attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A mourner wearing Harry Potter-themed cloak arrives to attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Next Slideshows
Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000
At least 1,000 people have been arrested during climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.
Mourning in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka holds a national day of mourning after suicide bomb attacks on churches holding Easter services and luxury hotels killed 321 people in the country s...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday for a summit he is likely to use to seek support from Russian President...
MORE IN PICTURES
Parenting tips from the World Health Organization
The World Health Organization issued new guidelines on Wednesday urging parents to limit the time children under five spend watching video screens or sitting in chairs and to encourage them to be more active and get better quality sleep.
Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000
At least 1,000 people have been arrested during climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.
Mourning in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka holds a national day of mourning after suicide bomb attacks on churches holding Easter services and luxury hotels killed 321 people in the country s worst violence in a decade.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday for a summit he is likely to use to seek support from Russian President Vladimir Putin while Pyongyang's nuclear talks with Washington are in limbo.
China's navy on parade
China showed off the first of its new generation of guided missile destroyers as President Xi Jinping reviewed a major naval parade through mist and rain to mark 70 years since the founding of China's navy.
Strong earthquake shakes Philippines
Rescue teams search for the missing after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country's biggest island.
Avengers: Endgame world premiere
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and other members of the Avengers superhero team on Monday celebrated the final chapter in a 22-movie saga that ranks as the movie industry's highest-grossing franchise of all time.
The royal siblings
A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the years.