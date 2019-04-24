Funeral for Northern Ireland journalist Lyra McKee

The coffin of Lyra McKee is seen in a car at her funeral. "In death Lyra has united people of many different backgrounds," Roman Catholic Father Martin Magill told the multi-cultural, cross-community service, pleading with those behind her murder to...more

The coffin of Lyra McKee is seen in a car at her funeral. "In death Lyra has united people of many different backgrounds," Roman Catholic Father Martin Magill told the multi-cultural, cross-community service, pleading with those behind her murder to take the road of non violence. "I ask you to listen to the majority of the people on your beloved island of Ireland who are calling on you to stop." REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

