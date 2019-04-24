Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 24, 2019 | 6:05pm EDT

Funeral for Northern Ireland journalist Lyra McKee

Pallbearers carry the coffin of journalist Lyra McKee at her funeral at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 24, 2019. The leaders of Britain and Ireland joined hundreds of mourners on Wednesday at the funeral of journalist Lyra McKee, whose killing by an Irish nationalist militant during a riot has sparked outrage in the province. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Sara Canning is consoled as she attends the funeral of her partner, Lyra McKee. Leaders from across Northern Ireland's political divide sat side by side along with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and senior members of his government as McKee was remembered in her native Belfast as a "talented and fearless young woman" who broke down barriers. Charles McQuillan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A service pamphlet is seen next to a laptop during the funeral of Lyra McKee. The New IRA group, which opposes Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord, has said one of its members shot 29-year-old McKee dead in Londonderry on Thursday when opening fire on police officers during a riot McKee was watching. The group has not identified the shooter. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
The coffin of Lyra McKee is seen in a car at her funeral. "In death Lyra has united people of many different backgrounds," Roman Catholic Father Martin Magill told the multi-cultural, cross-community service, pleading with those behind her murder to take the road of non violence. "I ask you to listen to the majority of the people on your beloved island of Ireland who are calling on you to stop." REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A friend of Lyra McKee holds an order of service. The killing, which followed a large car bomb in Londonderry in January that police also blamed on the New IRA, has raised fears that small marginalized militant groups are exploiting a two-year political vacuum in the province and tensions caused by Britain's decision to leave the European Union. Charles McQuillan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Sara Canning, Lyra McKee's partner attends the funeral. "Why in God's name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her to get us to this point?" Magill said, addressing the politicians with a challenge that received a spontaneous standing ovation in the church. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar, Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley and Simon Coveney, Ireland's Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs attend the funeral. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Lyra McKee. The 1998 peace agreement ended nearly three decades of "The Troubles" -- hostilities between mainly Protestant supporters of continued British rule of the province and mainly Catholic proponents of unification with the Irish Republic. The agreement requires politicians from Northern Ireland's rival communities to share power, but that arrangement broke down two years ago leaving no executive in place. It also requires an open border, which has become a central issue in Britain's polarizing negotiations to leave the EU. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Mourners arrive to attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. A close friend, Stephen Lusty, told mourners that McKee had intended to propose next month to her partner, Sara Canning, who encouraged friends to wear Harry Potter and Marvel Comic themed clothes to the service in tribute to Lyra's love of both. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Mourners attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. McKee's family described the writer and lesbian and gay rights activist as a smart, strong-minded woman who believed passionately in justice, inclusivity and truth, and would not wish ill on anyone. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A mourner holds the order of service. "Lyra's answer would have been simple, the only way to overcome hatred and intolerance is with love, understanding and kindness," her family said in a statement issued ahead of the funeral. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Mourners wearing Harry Potter-themed shirts arrive to attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. Charles McQuillan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Mourners embrace at the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Journalists are forming a guard of honoring during the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster, Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald, Michelle O'Neill and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Mourners attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A mourner wearing Harry Potter-themed cloak arrives to attend the funeral of Lyra McKee. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
