Funeral for NYC firefighter

Eileen Davidson carries her daughter Emily as they follow the casket with her husband, New York City Fire Department Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson, as it is carried from St. Patrick's Cathedral following the funeral in Manhattan. Davidson died while...more

Eileen Davidson carries her daughter Emily as they follow the casket with her husband, New York City Fire Department Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson, as it is carried from St. Patrick's Cathedral following the funeral in Manhattan. Davidson died while battling a five-alarm fire in Harlem last week. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close