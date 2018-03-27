Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 27, 2018 | 3:00pm EDT

Funeral for NYC firefighter

Eileen Davidson carries her daughter Emily as they follow the casket with her husband, New York City Fire Department Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson, as it is carried from St. Patrick's Cathedral following the funeral in Manhattan. Davidson died while battling a five-alarm fire in Harlem last week. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
1 / 20
Eileen Davidson carries her daughter Emily as Emily waves, while the casket with her father, New York City Fire Department Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson, is carried from St. Patrick's Cathedral following his funeral in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
2 / 20
The casket of New York City Fire Department Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson is secured to a fire truck before being driven down 5th Avenue, away from St. Patrick's Cathedral following Davidson's funeral. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
3 / 20
Firefighters take part in the funeral for fallen New York City Fire Department Lieutenant Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
4 / 20
Firefighters salute during the funeral for Lt. Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
5 / 20
Firefighters take part in the funeral for Lt. Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
6 / 20
Firefighters take part in the funeral. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
7 / 20
The funeral for Lieutenant Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
8 / 20
The casket carrying NYFD Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson is carried to a fire truck on 5th Avenue at St. Patrick's Cathedral. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
9 / 20
Firefighters take part in the funeral for Lieutenant Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
10 / 20
A formation of NYFD helicopters flies over 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
11 / 20
A fire truck carrying the casket of Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson is driven down 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
12 / 20
Firefighters take part in the funeral for Lieutenant Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
13 / 20
Firefighters take part in the funeral for Lieutenant Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
14 / 20
Firefighters take part in the funeral. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
15 / 20
A fire truck carrying the casket of Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson is driven down 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
16 / 20
Eileen Davidson is embraced by her daughter Emily as they watch the casket with her husband as it is carried away from St. Patrick's Cathedral following the funeral. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
17 / 20
Firefighters salute as the coffin of Lieutenant Michael Davidson is driven to the funeral. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
18 / 20
Firefighters salute as the coffin of Lieutenant Michael Davidson is led to the funeral. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
19 / 20
A firefighter holds a program during the funeral for Lieutenant Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
20 / 20
