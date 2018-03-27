Funeral for NYC firefighter
Eileen Davidson carries her daughter Emily as they follow the casket with her husband, New York City Fire Department Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson, as it is carried from St. Patrick's Cathedral following the funeral in Manhattan. Davidson died while...more
Eileen Davidson carries her daughter Emily as Emily waves, while the casket with her father, New York City Fire Department Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson, is carried from St. Patrick's Cathedral following his funeral in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike...more
The casket of New York City Fire Department Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson is secured to a fire truck before being driven down 5th Avenue, away from St. Patrick's Cathedral following Davidson's funeral. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Firefighters take part in the funeral for fallen New York City Fire Department Lieutenant Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy
Firefighters salute during the funeral for Lt. Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy
Firefighters take part in the funeral for Lt. Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy
Firefighters take part in the funeral. REUTERS/Amir Levy
The funeral for Lieutenant Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy
The casket carrying NYFD Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson is carried to a fire truck on 5th Avenue at St. Patrick's Cathedral. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Firefighters take part in the funeral for Lieutenant Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy
A formation of NYFD helicopters flies over 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fire truck carrying the casket of Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson is driven down 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Firefighters take part in the funeral for Lieutenant Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy
Firefighters take part in the funeral for Lieutenant Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy
Firefighters take part in the funeral. REUTERS/Amir Levy
A fire truck carrying the casket of Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson is driven down 5th Avenue. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Eileen Davidson is embraced by her daughter Emily as they watch the casket with her husband as it is carried away from St. Patrick's Cathedral following the funeral. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Firefighters salute as the coffin of Lieutenant Michael Davidson is driven to the funeral. REUTERS/Amir Levy
Firefighters salute as the coffin of Lieutenant Michael Davidson is led to the funeral. REUTERS/Amir Levy
A firefighter holds a program during the funeral for Lieutenant Michael Davidson. REUTERS/Amir Levy
