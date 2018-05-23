Funeral for Pakistani student killed in Texas school shooting

Relatives carry the casket, wrapped in national flag and shawl, locally known as Ajrak, containing the body of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, outside her residence in Karachi. Sheikh's body arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday night and the funeral was held at a...more

Relatives carry the casket, wrapped in national flag and shawl, locally known as Ajrak, containing the body of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, outside her residence in Karachi. Sheikh's body arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday night and the funeral was held at a graveyard near her home in Karachi in the middle class Gulshe-e-Iqbal neighbourhood. Among about 400 people at the funeral was U.S. Ambassador David Hale and politicians from the provincial Sindh government. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close