Funeral for Pakistani student killed in Texas school shooting

Aziz Sheikh, father of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, sits in an ambulance next to her coffin, wrapped in national flag, during her funeral in Karachi, Pakistan May 23, 2018. The The Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting in Texas last week was buried in her home town of Karachi, her coffin draped with Pakistan's green and white flag. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Aziz Sheikh, father of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, sits in an ambulance next to her coffin, wrapped in national flag, during her funeral in Karachi, Pakistan May 23, 2018. The The Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting in Texas last week was buried in her home town of Karachi, her coffin draped with Pakistan's green and white flag. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Father Aziz Sheikh (L) comforts her friends during her funeral in Karachi, May 23, 2018. Sabika Sheikh, 17, was among eight students and two teachers killed in Texas when Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, joined a grim list of U.S. schools and campuses where students and staff have been gunned down, stoking a divisive debate about gun laws. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Father Aziz Sheikh (L) comforts her friends during her funeral in Karachi, May 23, 2018. Sabika Sheikh, 17, was among eight students and two teachers killed in Texas when Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, joined a grim list of U.S. schools and campuses where students and staff have been gunned down, stoking a divisive debate about gun laws. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Relatives carry the casket, wrapped in national flag and shawl, locally known as Ajrak, containing the body of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, outside her residence in Karachi. Sheikh's body arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday night and the funeral was held at a graveyard near her home in Karachi in the middle class Gulshe-e-Iqbal neighbourhood. Among about 400 people at the funeral was U.S. Ambassador David Hale and politicians from the provincial Sindh government. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Relatives carry the casket, wrapped in national flag and shawl, locally known as Ajrak, containing the body of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, outside her residence in Karachi. Sheikh's body arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday night and the funeral was held at a graveyard near her home in Karachi in the middle class Gulshe-e-Iqbal neighbourhood. Among about 400 people at the funeral was U.S. Ambassador David Hale and politicians from the provincial Sindh government. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Relatives and neighbors carry the coffin of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, during her funeral in Karachi, Pakistan. Sheikh's father, Aziz, said earlier the thought of school shootings had never crossed his mind when he sent Sabika to study in the United States. "Sabika's case should become an example to change the gun laws," Aziz Sheikh told Reuters. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Relatives and neighbors carry the coffin of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, during her funeral in Karachi, Pakistan. Sheikh's father, Aziz, said earlier the thought of school shootings had never crossed his mind when he sent Sabika to study in the United States. "Sabika's case should become an example to change the gun laws," Aziz Sheikh told Reuters. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas, May 20, 2018. Sabika was part of the YES exchange programme funded by the U.S. State Department, which provides scholarships for students from countries with significant Muslim populations to spend an academic year in the United States. She was due to return to Pakistan on June 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas, May 20, 2018. Sabika was part of the YES exchange programme funded by the U.S. State Department, which provides scholarships for students from countries with significant Muslim populations to spend an academic year in the United States. She was due to return to Pakistan on June 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the community pray during a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. "I have no words to express my feelings," family friend Mohammad Ali said after the coffin arrived at the family home on May 23. "It is a great loss to Pakistan. She wanted to do a lot for this country." REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Members of the community pray during a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. "I have no words to express my feelings," family friend Mohammad Ali said after the coffin arrived at the family home on May 23. "It is a great loss to Pakistan. She wanted to do a lot for this country." REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Community members gather after a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Community members gather after a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Community leaders speak during a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Community leaders speak during a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Houston police officers put their shoes back on following a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Houston police officers put their shoes back on following a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Houston police officer holds his daughter following a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
A Houston police officer holds his daughter following a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the community pray during a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Members of the community pray during a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the community gather during a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Members of the community gather during a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Ali Aziz Shaikh, 12, brother of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, poses for a photo with her shield prize at their residence in Karachi, Pakistan, May 19. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Ali Aziz Shaikh, 12, brother of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, poses for a photo with her shield prize at their residence in Karachi, Pakistan, May 19. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Father Aziz Shaikh holds his mobile phone displaying a photo of his daughter at his residence in Karachi, Pakistan, May 19. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Father Aziz Shaikh holds his mobile phone displaying a photo of his daughter at his residence in Karachi, Pakistan, May 19. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
