Funeral for Pakistani student killed in Texas school shooting
Aziz Sheikh, father of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, sits in an ambulance next to her coffin, wrapped in national flag, during her funeral in Karachi, Pakistan May 23, 2018. The The Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting in Texas last week was...more
Father Aziz Sheikh (L) comforts her friends during her funeral in Karachi, May 23, 2018. Sabika Sheikh, 17, was among eight students and two teachers killed in Texas when Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, joined a grim list of U.S. schools...more
Relatives carry the casket, wrapped in national flag and shawl, locally known as Ajrak, containing the body of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, outside her residence in Karachi. Sheikh's body arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday night and the funeral was held at a...more
Relatives and neighbors carry the coffin of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, during her funeral in Karachi, Pakistan. Sheikh's father, Aziz, said earlier the thought of school shootings had never crossed his mind when he sent Sabika to study in the United States....more
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas, May 20, 2018. Sabika was part of the YES exchange programme funded by the U.S. State...more
Members of the community pray during a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. "I have no words to express my feelings," family friend Mohammad Ali said after the coffin arrived at the family home...more
Community members gather after a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Community leaders speak during a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Houston police officers put their shoes back on following a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Houston police officer holds his daughter following a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the community pray during a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the community gather during a funeral prayer service for Sabika Sheikh at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of Sabika Sheikh's host family are comforted by community members after a funeral prayer service at the Brand Lane Islamic Center in Stafford, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Ali Aziz Shaikh, 12, brother of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, poses for a photo with her shield prize at their residence in Karachi, Pakistan, May 19. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Father Aziz Shaikh holds his mobile phone displaying a photo of his daughter at his residence in Karachi, Pakistan, May 19. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Next Slideshows
Mourning after Texas school shooting
The aftermath following the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a public school in modern U.S. history.
Ebola outbreak in Congo
Congo begins administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff to tackle an outbreak of the virus.
Plane skids off Honduran runway
A Gulfstream G200 aircraft skids off the runway during landing at Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa.
Flying above the surf
Harnessing the "foiling" technology more typically seen on racing catamarans in sailing's America's Cup, the foilboards appear to fly above the water thanks to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Ireland's abortion referendum
An upcoming vote on whether to scrap the 1983 ban on abortion is the latest referendum to gauge just how much has changed in Ireland, once one of Europe's most socially conservative and staunchly Catholic countries.
Halal holiday in the sun
Hotels and resorts on Turkey's shores, featuring single-sex areas, halal food and no alcohol, are attracting Muslims looking for a 'halal', or Islamic-compliant, vacation.
Mourning after Texas school shooting
The aftermath following the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a public school in modern U.S. history.
Ebola outbreak in Congo
Congo begins administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff to tackle an outbreak of the virus.
Athletes protest racial injustice
Images of athletes staging on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as the NFL announces it will fine teams if players on the field refuse to stand for the national anthem.
Plane skids off Honduran runway
A Gulfstream G200 aircraft skids off the runway during landing at Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa.
Flying above the surf
Harnessing the "foiling" technology more typically seen on racing catamarans in sailing's America's Cup, the foilboards appear to fly above the water thanks to a fin attached to the bottom of the board.
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.
Syrian army takes control of Damascus
The Syrian army has restored control over all areas surrounding the capital Damascus for the first time since early in the seven-year-old war, the military said.