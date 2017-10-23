Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 8:30am EDT

Funeral for Sgt. La David Johnson

Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
1 / 17
La David Johnson Jr. son of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is presented with an American flag. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

La David Johnson Jr. son of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is presented with an American flag. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
La David Johnson Jr. son of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is presented with an American flag. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
2 / 17
Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, reacts next to Richard Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, reacts next to Richard Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, reacts next to Richard Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
3 / 17
An honor guard member touches an American flag to the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

An honor guard member touches an American flag to the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
An honor guard member touches an American flag to the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
4 / 17
Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
5 / 17
An unidentified honor guard member reacts after the graveside service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

An unidentified honor guard member reacts after the graveside service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
An unidentified honor guard member reacts after the graveside service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
6 / 17
Myeshia Johnson (R), widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson (C) and son Le David Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Myeshia Johnson (R), widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson (C) and son Le David Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Myeshia Johnson (R), widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson (C) and son Le David Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
7 / 17
An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
8 / 17
Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is comforted by Richard Johnson Jr. (L) and S.J. Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is comforted by Richard Johnson Jr. (L) and S.J. Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Cowanda Johnson, who raised U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, is comforted by Richard Johnson Jr. (L) and S.J. Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
9 / 17
An honor guard folds and American flag which was draped on the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

An honor guard folds and American flag which was draped on the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
An honor guard folds and American flag which was draped on the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
10 / 17
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) (wearing hat at left) attends the service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) (wearing hat at left) attends the service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) (wearing hat at left) attends the service. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
11 / 17
Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, sits with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, sits with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Myeshia Johnson, widow of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, sits with her daughter, Ah'Leeysa Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
12 / 17
An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
An honor guard carries the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
13 / 17
An honor guard stands at attention after they placed the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

An honor guard stands at attention after they placed the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
An honor guard stands at attention after they placed the coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
14 / 17
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, receives the flag which draped his coffin. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, receives the flag which draped his coffin. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, receives the flag which draped his coffin. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
15 / 17
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) attends the graveside service for U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) attends the graveside service for U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) attends the graveside service for U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
16 / 17
The coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, is saluted by honor guard members at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, is saluted by honor guard members at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
The coffin of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, is saluted by honor guard members at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Next Slideshows

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Oct 20 2017
One month after Mexico's earthquake

One month after Mexico's earthquake

Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.

Oct 19 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 19 2017
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected...

Oct 19 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Testing Trump's border wall

Testing Trump's border wall

Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast