Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 22, 2017 | 11:45am EDT

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release from North Korea, at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release from North Korea, at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release from North Korea, at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
1 / 10
The casket of Otto Warmbier is carried to the hearse followed by his family and friends after his funeral service at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

The casket of Otto Warmbier is carried to the hearse followed by his family and friends after his funeral service at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
The casket of Otto Warmbier is carried to the hearse followed by his family and friends after his funeral service at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
2 / 10
Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
3 / 10
Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Mourners grieve as the hearse carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
4 / 10
The family of Otto Warmbier follow his casket to the hearse after his funeral service at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

The family of Otto Warmbier follow his casket to the hearse after his funeral service at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
The family of Otto Warmbier follow his casket to the hearse after his funeral service at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
5 / 10
Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
6 / 10
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
7 / 10
The hears carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

The hears carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
The hears carrying Otto Warmbier departs for the cemetery at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
8 / 10
Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
9 / 10
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Mourners stand out side the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

Next Slideshows

Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

The Islamic State has blown up the landmark Grand al-Nuri Mosque and its leaning minaret in Mosul, the Iraqi military says.

Jun 22 2017
The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias closed in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa, taking territory on the south bank of the Euphrates River with the aim of...

Jun 21 2017
Queen Elizabeth opens parliament

Queen Elizabeth opens parliament

Britain's Queen Elizabeth stirred up social media when she opened parliament in a hat looking very much like a European Union flag.

Jun 21 2017
Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Jun 21 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State�s one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast