Pictures | Fri Oct 25, 2019 | 2:05pm EDT

Funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during funeral services for late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland. Julio Cortez/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Maya Rockeymoore hugs former President Obama during funeral services for her husband. Julio Cortez/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Former President Bill Clinton speaks. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speak. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Former President Barack Obama offers a handkerchief to Maya Rockeymoore, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Former President Barack Obama and Maya Rockeymoore. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Maya Rockeymoore, widow of late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A person applauds during funeral services. Julio Cortez/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Maya Rockeymoore speaks during funeral services. Julio Cortez/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks. Julio Cortez/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Morgan State University Chairman Kwiesi Mfume reacts. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Former President Bill Clinton shakes hands with Congressional staff member Harry Spikes next to Maya Rockeymoore, and former President Barack Obama. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Former President Barack Obama speaks. Julio Cortez/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Former President Bill Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren walks off stage after delivering a scripture. Julio Cortez/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings gestures while entering the sanctuary. Julio Cortez/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Former President Obama shakes hands with Congressional staff member Harry Spikes. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Former President Barack Obama gathers with former President Bill Clinton and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer prior to the funeral. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden arrive. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Representative John Lewis arrives. REUTERS/ Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Rep. Ayanna Pressely and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrive. REUTERS/ Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
