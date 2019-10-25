Funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during funeral services for late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland. Julio Cortez/Pool via REUTERS
Maya Rockeymoore hugs former President Obama during funeral services for her husband. Julio Cortez/Pool via Reuters
Former President Bill Clinton speaks. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speak. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters
Former President Barack Obama offers a handkerchief to Maya Rockeymoore, widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool...more
Former President Barack Obama and Maya Rockeymoore. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters
Maya Rockeymoore, widow of late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
A person applauds during funeral services. Julio Cortez/Pool via REUTERS
Maya Rockeymoore speaks during funeral services. Julio Cortez/Pool via Reuters
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks. Julio Cortez/Pool via REUTERS
Morgan State University Chairman Kwiesi Mfume reacts. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters
Former President Bill Clinton shakes hands with Congressional staff member Harry Spikes next to Maya Rockeymoore, and former President Barack Obama. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Former President Barack Obama speaks. Julio Cortez/Pool via REUTERS
Former President Bill Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
Senator Elizabeth Warren walks off stage after delivering a scripture. Julio Cortez/Pool via REUTERS
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings gestures while entering the sanctuary. Julio Cortez/Pool via REUTERS
Former President Obama shakes hands with Congressional staff member Harry Spikes. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Former President Barack Obama gathers with former President Bill Clinton and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer prior to the funeral. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden arrive. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Representative John Lewis arrives. REUTERS/ Michael A. McCoy
Rep. Ayanna Pressely and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrive. REUTERS/ Michael A. McCoy
Next Slideshows
Fast-moving fires near Los Angeles force more than 40,000 to flee
California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a brief lull in high winds behind fast-moving wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than...
Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County
More than 500 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Kincade Fire rages with zero containment in California.
Elijah Cummings lies in state at U.S. Capitol
Mourners lined up early on Thursday to pay their respects to the late Representative Elijah Cummings, a powerful legislator and civil rights activist who became...
MORE IN PICTURES
Autumn beauty
Scenes of fall foliage around the world.
Australia's Uluru closes to climbers
Australia's Uluru officially closed to climbers for good on Friday, although the last visitors to scale the sacred rock were allowed to stay until sunset, as a permanent ban takes effect after a decades-long fight by indigenous people.
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage
Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.
Classic cars from Datsun's glory days
Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from the frontlines in northeast Syria.
Iraq protesters march toward Baghdad's Green Zone
At least 21 protesters were killed in Iraq on Friday when security forces used tear gas and an Iranian-backed militia opened fire to try to quell renewed demonstrations against corruption and economic hardship, security sources said.
Fast-moving fires near Los Angeles force more than 40,000 to flee
California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a brief lull in high winds behind fast-moving wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 40,000 residents north of Los Angeles.