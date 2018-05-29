Funerals for Santa Fe shooting victims
Family, friends and community members attend the funeral of Christian Riley Garcia, one of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School, at Crosby Church in Crosby, Texas, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Items are displayed in honor of Christian Riley Garcia during a funeral at Crosby Church in Crosby, Texas, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Items are displayed in honor of Christian Riley Garcia during a funeral at Crosby Church in Crosby, Texas, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Pallbearers carry the casket of Christian Riley Garcia following a funeral at Crosby Church in Crosby, Texas, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A hearse carrying the casket of Christian Riley Garcia arrives at Sterling-White Cemetery in Highlands, Texas, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A young woman is overcome with emotion after attending a visitation in remembrance of Aaron Kyle McCleod at Hayes Funeral Home in Hitchcock, Texas, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Family, friends and community members attend a visitation in remembrance of Aaron Kyle McCleod Texas, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Aziz Sheikh father of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, who was killed with others when a gunman attacked Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, sits in an ambulance next to her coffin, wrapped in national flag, during a funeral in...more
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard as relatives and neighbours offer prayers for Sabika Aziz Sheikh during her funeral in Karachi, Pakistan May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Relatives carry the casket, wrapped in a national flag and shawl, locally known as Ajrak, containing the body of Sabika Aziz Sheikh outside her residence in Karachi, Pakistan May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People embrace after attending a visitation in remembrance of Aaron Kyle McCleod, one of the victims killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School, at Hayes Funeral Home in Hitchcock, Texas, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
