Furloughed federal workers line up for food

A U.S. Park Police officer wears her badge as proof of being a federal employee as she and fellow workers, left unpaid or furloughed by the extended partial government shutdown stand, in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose Andres, in Washington, January 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

