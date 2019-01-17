Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 17, 2019 | 11:25am EST

Furloughed federal workers line up for food

TSA worker Ebony Grays wipes away tears after receiving food at the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed by the extended partial government shutdown stand in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose Andres, in Washington, January 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A U.S. Park Police officer wears her badge as proof of being a federal employee as she and fellow workers, left unpaid or furloughed by the extended partial government shutdown stand, in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose Andres, in Washington, January 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Nate Manning helps his friend and TSA worker Ebony Grays hold a box of food she received at the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed by the extended partial government shutdown stand in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose Andres, in Washington, January 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A TSA worker receives food at the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed by the extended partial government shutdown stand in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose Andres, in Washington, January 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed by the extended partial government shutdown stand in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose Andres, in Washington, January 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
TSA workers Ebony Grays (L) and John Salinas wait for their number to be called before collecting food at the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A TSA worker walks to her vehicle after receiving food from the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
