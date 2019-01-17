Furloughed federal workers line up for food
TSA worker Ebony Grays wipes away tears after receiving food at the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed by the extended partial government shutdown stand in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose Andres, in Washington, January 16. ...more
A U.S. Park Police officer wears her badge as proof of being a federal employee as she and fellow workers, left unpaid or furloughed by the extended partial government shutdown stand, in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a...more
Nate Manning helps his friend and TSA worker Ebony Grays hold a box of food she received at the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed by the extended partial government shutdown stand in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose Andres, in Washington, January 16. ...more
A TSA worker receives food at the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed by the extended partial government shutdown stand in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose Andres, in Washington, January 16. ...more
Federal workers left unpaid or furloughed by the extended partial government shutdown stand in line for fresh food and coffee at the World Central Kitchen, a volunteer emergency kitchen run by Chef Jose Andres, in Washington, January 16....more
TSA workers Ebony Grays (L) and John Salinas wait for their number to be called before collecting food at the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A TSA worker walks to her vehicle after receiving food from the Lakeview Pantry in Chicago, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
