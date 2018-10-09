Edition:
Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town

A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed, in southeastern Turkey, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed, in southeastern Turkey, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2018
A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed, in southeastern Turkey, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
The 15th century Zeynel Bey tomb is seen in its new location in Hasankeyf, Turkey August 12, 2018. The Ilisu dam, which Turkey planned to fill this year, will generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity but has been criticized for water shortages it will create downstream in Iraq and for the tens of thousands of people it will displace in Turkey. REUTERS/Julia Harte

The 15th century Zeynel Bey tomb is seen in its new location in Hasankeyf, Turkey August 12, 2018. The Ilisu dam, which Turkey planned to fill this year, will generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity but has been criticized for water shortages it will create downstream in Iraq and for the tens of thousands of people it will displace in Turkey. REUTERS/Julia Harte
View of an old house with the new Hasankeyf in the background in the southeastern town of Hasankeyf, Turkey, August 13, 2018. For hundreds of residents of the 12,000-year-old town of Hasankeyf and its neighboring village of Kesmekopru, both of which will be submerged, housing laws may also block them from finding new homes on the nearby mountainside. REUTERS/Julia Harte

View of an old house with the new Hasankeyf in the background in the southeastern town of Hasankeyf, Turkey, August 13, 2018. For hundreds of residents of the 12,000-year-old town of Hasankeyf and its neighboring village of Kesmekopru, both of which will be submerged, housing laws may also block them from finding new homes on the nearby mountainside. REUTERS/Julia Harte
Fatime Salkan and her brother Hizrullah Salkan sit at Fatime's house in Hasankeyf, Turkey August 11, 2018. Two Hasankeyf residents affected by the laws, siblings Fatime and Hizrullah Salkan, have filed legal petitions to find new homes when the waters rise and they are forced from their houses - built next door to each other by their parents. Fatime, 44, is not married and her 47-year-old brother, a father of four, switched his address to a neighboring province while seeking work there five years ago, meaning they both fail to meet requirements for being rehoused. "They told us everything would be perfect - that everyone would own a house, there wouldn t be any problems," Hizrullah said. "But now we are doomed to be migrants." REUTERS/Julia Harte

Fatime Salkan and her brother Hizrullah Salkan sit at Fatime's house in Hasankeyf, Turkey August 11, 2018. Two Hasankeyf residents affected by the laws, siblings Fatime and Hizrullah Salkan, have filed legal petitions to find new homes when the waters rise and they are forced from their houses - built next door to each other by their parents. Fatime, 44, is not married and her 47-year-old brother, a father of four, switched his address to a neighboring province while seeking work there five years ago, meaning they both fail to meet requirements for being rehoused. "They told us everything would be perfect - that everyone would own a house, there wouldn t be any problems," Hizrullah said. "But now we are doomed to be migrants." REUTERS/Julia Harte
People walk through a bridge over the Tigris river in the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. Also uprooted by the dam waters will be Hasankeyf's ancient tombs, minarets and monuments, which are being transferred to a tourist park. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People walk through a bridge over the Tigris river in the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. Also uprooted by the dam waters will be Hasankeyf's ancient tombs, minarets and monuments, which are being transferred to a tourist park. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Workers dismantle a minaret in preparation to move it to new Hasankeyf, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Julia Harte

Workers dismantle a minaret in preparation to move it to new Hasankeyf, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Julia Harte
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Mazlum Cetin sits on the roof of the apartment building where he lives with his family in new Hasankeyf, August 11, 2018. Cetin, 27, works as a local tour guide in Hasankeyf but moved to the new settlement site in April. He fears the local economy will worsen after the dam because tourists will not be as eager to see Hasankeyf's artefacts away from their historical location. REUTERS/Julia Harte

Mazlum Cetin sits on the roof of the apartment building where he lives with his family in new Hasankeyf, August 11, 2018. Cetin, 27, works as a local tour guide in Hasankeyf but moved to the new settlement site in April. He fears the local economy will worsen after the dam because tourists will not be as eager to see Hasankeyf's artefacts away from their historical location. REUTERS/Julia Harte
A general view of the new town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. For the approximately 20 families who have already moved from Hasankeyf to the new homes, however, their present living conditions do not resemble a city. Although authorities have said construction is 94 percent complete, the streets are still full of construction vehicles, the tap water is brownish, the air swirls with dust, and the area is barren. A clump of pine trees planted on a ridge above the site are brown and dead. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A general view of the new town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. For the approximately 20 families who have already moved from Hasankeyf to the new homes, however, their present living conditions do not resemble a city. Although authorities have said construction is 94 percent complete, the streets are still full of construction vehicles, the tap water is brownish, the air swirls with dust, and the area is barren. A clump of pine trees planted on a ridge above the site are brown and dead. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A general view shows a construction site of the Ilisu dam by the Tigris river, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A general view shows a construction site of the Ilisu dam by the Tigris river, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A general view of the Byzantine castle in the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A general view of the Byzantine castle in the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
