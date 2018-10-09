Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town
A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, which will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu dam being constructed, in southeastern Turkey, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
The 15th century Zeynel Bey tomb is seen in its new location in Hasankeyf, Turkey August 12, 2018. The Ilisu dam, which Turkey planned to fill this year, will generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity but has been criticized for water shortages it will...more
View of an old house with the new Hasankeyf in the background in the southeastern town of Hasankeyf, Turkey, August 13, 2018. For hundreds of residents of the 12,000-year-old town of Hasankeyf and its neighboring village of Kesmekopru, both of which...more
Fatime Salkan and her brother Hizrullah Salkan sit at Fatime's house in Hasankeyf, Turkey August 11, 2018. Two Hasankeyf residents affected by the laws, siblings Fatime and Hizrullah Salkan, have filed legal petitions to find new homes when the...more
People walk through a bridge over the Tigris river in the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. Also uprooted by the dam waters will be Hasankeyf's ancient tombs, minarets and monuments, which are being transferred to a tourist...more
Workers dismantle a minaret in preparation to move it to new Hasankeyf, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Julia Harte
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Mazlum Cetin sits on the roof of the apartment building where he lives with his family in new Hasankeyf, August 11, 2018. Cetin, 27, works as a local tour guide in Hasankeyf but moved to the new settlement site in April. He fears the local economy...more
A general view of the new town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. For the approximately 20 families who have already moved from Hasankeyf to the new homes, however, their present living conditions do not resemble a city. Although authorities have said...more
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf by the Tigris river, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A general view shows a construction site of the Ilisu dam by the Tigris river, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The Tigris river flows through the ancient town of Hasankeyf, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A general view of the Byzantine castle in the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People visit the ancient town of Hasankeyf, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A general view of the ancient town of Hasankeyf, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
