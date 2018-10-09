Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town

Fatime Salkan and her brother Hizrullah Salkan sit at Fatime's house in Hasankeyf, Turkey August 11, 2018. Two Hasankeyf residents affected by the laws, siblings Fatime and Hizrullah Salkan, have filed legal petitions to find new homes when the waters rise and they are forced from their houses - built next door to each other by their parents. Fatime, 44, is not married and her 47-year-old brother, a father of four, switched his address to a neighboring province while seeking work there five years ago, meaning they both fail to meet requirements for being rehoused. "They told us everything would be perfect - that everyone would own a house, there wouldn t be any problems," Hizrullah said. "But now we are doomed to be migrants." REUTERS/Julia Harte

