Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town
An old village near the ancient Hasankeyf fortress is seen in the southeastern town of Hasankeyf, Turkey, October 3, 2019. Around 3,000 residents of the town on the Tigris River are being forced to leave by an Oct. 8 deadline to make way for the...more
A boys stands in front of his house in Hasankeyf. Not all of Hasankeyf's residents will have moved out by Tuesday's deadline and authorities will need to extend it, residents and activists say, further delaying the project that has faced numerous...more
A view of old Hasankeyf, with the new Hasankeyf in the background. In July, Turkey finally started to fill the dam further downstream on the Tigris where villages have already been vacated and are now partially submerged. Water is expected to start...more
Cemil Yavanas, a resident of Hasankeyf, carries old furniture from his house before moving to new Hasankeyf. The Ilisu Dam, expected to be operational for 50 years, will generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity, making it Turkey's fourth-largest dam...more
An old cemetery is seen in Hasankeyf. Hasankeyf was used by the Romans as a fortress town to ward off Persians. The town was later destroyed by Mongols and rebuilt in the 11th century by Seljuk Turks. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Yeni Hasankeyf, or New Hasankeyf, across the river from the old town features a hospital, an elementary school and government buildings are already up and running. Parks and playgrounds for children have also been built and trees...more
Sabahat Ozturk, a resident of Hasankeyf, stands at her house. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Tourists visit Hasankeyf. In a bid to attract tourists to the area, eight historic structures, including a massive tomb, an ancient Turkish bath, a historic mosque and its minaret, have been moved from the old town to Yeni Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac...more
The ancient Hasankeyf fortress dates back to the 4th century BC. Archaeologists are working on a digging site, while above lie caves where people used to live. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Further down the Tigris River the village of Celikkoy, located 9.3 miles (15 km) north of the dam in the southeastern province of Mardin, is almost fully submerged by the rising waters. The government started filling the dam in July without notifying...more
A girl stands overlooking Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
An aerial view of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan
An old cemetery is seen in Hasankeyf, with the new Hasankeyf in the background. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A woman takes pictures as she visits Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A view of Hasankeyf by the Tigris River. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
