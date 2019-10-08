Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town

Cemil Yavanas, a resident of Hasankeyf, carries old furniture from his house before moving to new Hasankeyf. The Ilisu Dam, expected to be operational for 50 years, will generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity, making it Turkey's fourth-largest dam...more

Cemil Yavanas, a resident of Hasankeyf, carries old furniture from his house before moving to new Hasankeyf. The Ilisu Dam, expected to be operational for 50 years, will generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity, making it Turkey's fourth-largest dam in terms of energy production. But it has been criticized by activists who say the dam, once completely filled, will have displaced 78,000 people from 199 surrounding villages and risks creating water shortages downstream in Iraq. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

