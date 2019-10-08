Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 7, 2019 | 11:10pm EDT

Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town

An old village near the ancient Hasankeyf fortress is seen in the southeastern town of Hasankeyf, Turkey, October 3, 2019. Around 3,000 residents of the town on the Tigris River are being forced to leave by an Oct. 8 deadline to make way for the Ilisu Dam, a project two decades in the making that will generate electricity for southeast Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

An old village near the ancient Hasankeyf fortress is seen in the southeastern town of Hasankeyf, Turkey, October 3, 2019. Around 3,000 residents of the town on the Tigris River are being forced to leave by an Oct. 8 deadline to make way for the...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
An old village near the ancient Hasankeyf fortress is seen in the southeastern town of Hasankeyf, Turkey, October 3, 2019. Around 3,000 residents of the town on the Tigris River are being forced to leave by an Oct. 8 deadline to make way for the Ilisu Dam, a project two decades in the making that will generate electricity for southeast Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
1 / 15
A boys stands in front of his house in Hasankeyf. Not all of Hasankeyf's residents will have moved out by Tuesday's deadline and authorities will need to extend it, residents and activists say, further delaying the project that has faced numerous setbacks since it was launched more than 20 years ago. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A boys stands in front of his house in Hasankeyf. Not all of Hasankeyf's residents will have moved out by Tuesday's deadline and authorities will need to extend it, residents and activists say, further delaying the project that has faced numerous...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A boys stands in front of his house in Hasankeyf. Not all of Hasankeyf's residents will have moved out by Tuesday's deadline and authorities will need to extend it, residents and activists say, further delaying the project that has faced numerous setbacks since it was launched more than 20 years ago. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
2 / 15
A view of old Hasankeyf, with the new Hasankeyf in the background. In July, Turkey finally started to fill the dam further downstream on the Tigris where villages have already been vacated and are now partially submerged. Water is expected to start rising in Hasankeyf, located in the southeastern province of Batman, in the next few months. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A view of old Hasankeyf, with the new Hasankeyf in the background. In July, Turkey finally started to fill the dam further downstream on the Tigris where villages have already been vacated and are now partially submerged. Water is expected to start...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A view of old Hasankeyf, with the new Hasankeyf in the background. In July, Turkey finally started to fill the dam further downstream on the Tigris where villages have already been vacated and are now partially submerged. Water is expected to start rising in Hasankeyf, located in the southeastern province of Batman, in the next few months. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
3 / 15
Cemil Yavanas, a resident of Hasankeyf, carries old furniture from his house before moving to new Hasankeyf. The Ilisu Dam, expected to be operational for 50 years, will generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity, making it Turkey's fourth-largest dam in terms of energy production. But it has been criticized by activists who say the dam, once completely filled, will have displaced 78,000 people from 199 surrounding villages and risks creating water shortages downstream in Iraq. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Cemil Yavanas, a resident of Hasankeyf, carries old furniture from his house before moving to new Hasankeyf. The Ilisu Dam, expected to be operational for 50 years, will generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity, making it Turkey's fourth-largest dam...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Cemil Yavanas, a resident of Hasankeyf, carries old furniture from his house before moving to new Hasankeyf. The Ilisu Dam, expected to be operational for 50 years, will generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity, making it Turkey's fourth-largest dam in terms of energy production. But it has been criticized by activists who say the dam, once completely filled, will have displaced 78,000 people from 199 surrounding villages and risks creating water shortages downstream in Iraq. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
4 / 15
An old cemetery is seen in Hasankeyf. Hasankeyf was used by the Romans as a fortress town to ward off Persians. The town was later destroyed by Mongols and rebuilt in the 11th century by Seljuk Turks. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

An old cemetery is seen in Hasankeyf. Hasankeyf was used by the Romans as a fortress town to ward off Persians. The town was later destroyed by Mongols and rebuilt in the 11th century by Seljuk Turks. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
An old cemetery is seen in Hasankeyf. Hasankeyf was used by the Romans as a fortress town to ward off Persians. The town was later destroyed by Mongols and rebuilt in the 11th century by Seljuk Turks. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
5 / 15
Yeni Hasankeyf, or New Hasankeyf, across the river from the old town features a hospital, an elementary school and government buildings are already up and running. Parks and playgrounds for children have also been built and trees planted. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Yeni Hasankeyf, or New Hasankeyf, across the river from the old town features a hospital, an elementary school and government buildings are already up and running. Parks and playgrounds for children have also been built and trees...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Yeni Hasankeyf, or New Hasankeyf, across the river from the old town features a hospital, an elementary school and government buildings are already up and running. Parks and playgrounds for children have also been built and trees planted. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
6 / 15
Sabahat Ozturk, a resident of Hasankeyf, stands at her house. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Sabahat Ozturk, a resident of Hasankeyf, stands at her house. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Sabahat Ozturk, a resident of Hasankeyf, stands at her house. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
7 / 15
Tourists visit Hasankeyf. In a bid to attract tourists to the area, eight historic structures, including a massive tomb, an ancient Turkish bath, a historic mosque and its minaret, have been moved from the old town to Yeni Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Tourists visit Hasankeyf. In a bid to attract tourists to the area, eight historic structures, including a massive tomb, an ancient Turkish bath, a historic mosque and its minaret, have been moved from the old town to Yeni Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Tourists visit Hasankeyf. In a bid to attract tourists to the area, eight historic structures, including a massive tomb, an ancient Turkish bath, a historic mosque and its minaret, have been moved from the old town to Yeni Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
8 / 15
The ancient Hasankeyf fortress dates back to the 4th century BC. Archaeologists are working on a digging site, while above lie caves where people used to live. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

The ancient Hasankeyf fortress dates back to the 4th century BC. Archaeologists are working on a digging site, while above lie caves where people used to live. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
The ancient Hasankeyf fortress dates back to the 4th century BC. Archaeologists are working on a digging site, while above lie caves where people used to live. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
9 / 15
Further down the Tigris River the village of Celikkoy, located 9.3 miles (15 km) north of the dam in the southeastern province of Mardin, is almost fully submerged by the rising waters. The government started filling the dam in July without notifying anyone in advance, said Mehmet Selim Acar, 65, who has remained in Celikkoy, moving into a dilapidated former gendarmerie command post without electricity on a hill above the village. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

Further down the Tigris River the village of Celikkoy, located 9.3 miles (15 km) north of the dam in the southeastern province of Mardin, is almost fully submerged by the rising waters. The government started filling the dam in July without notifying...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Further down the Tigris River the village of Celikkoy, located 9.3 miles (15 km) north of the dam in the southeastern province of Mardin, is almost fully submerged by the rising waters. The government started filling the dam in July without notifying anyone in advance, said Mehmet Selim Acar, 65, who has remained in Celikkoy, moving into a dilapidated former gendarmerie command post without electricity on a hill above the village. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan
Close
10 / 15
A girl stands overlooking Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A girl stands overlooking Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A girl stands overlooking Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
11 / 15
An aerial view of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

An aerial view of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
An aerial view of Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan
Close
12 / 15
An old cemetery is seen in Hasankeyf, with the new Hasankeyf in the background. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

An old cemetery is seen in Hasankeyf, with the new Hasankeyf in the background. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
An old cemetery is seen in Hasankeyf, with the new Hasankeyf in the background. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
13 / 15
A woman takes pictures as she visits Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A woman takes pictures as she visits Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A woman takes pictures as she visits Hasankeyf. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
14 / 15
A view of Hasankeyf by the Tigris River. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A view of Hasankeyf by the Tigris River. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
A view of Hasankeyf by the Tigris River. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The gates of Jerusalem's Old City

The gates of Jerusalem's Old City

Next Slideshows

The gates of Jerusalem's Old City

The gates of Jerusalem's Old City

Jews, Muslims and Christians pass daily through the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, on their way to and from prayers or simply to go about their everyday...

Oct 07 2019
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Oct 04 2019
Jetting back to the Sixties at the TWA Hotel

Jetting back to the Sixties at the TWA Hotel

Welcome to the TWA Hotel, housed inside the former TWA Flight Center terminal designed by architect Eero Saarinen and first opened in 1962, at JFK International...

Oct 03 2019
Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments.

Oct 02 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

The 83-year-old climate activist

The 83-year-old climate activist

Octogenarian Phil Kingston has painted slogans, climbed on trains and sprayed red liquid at the British Treasury as part of Extinction Rebellion climate protests.

Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for five days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the end of four-decade-old fuel subsidies.

Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more

Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more

A looming Turkish incursion into northern Syria is set to reshape the map of the Syrian conflict once again, dealing a blow to Kurdish-led forces that have battled Islamic State while widening Turkey's territorial control at the border.

The gates of Jerusalem's Old City

The gates of Jerusalem's Old City

Jews, Muslims and Christians pass daily through the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, on their way to and from prayers or simply to go about their everyday business in one of the most politically sensitive spots on earth.

Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Migrants, most of whom were sent back to Mexico while they await asylum hearings under a U.S. policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, shelter in makeshift encampments in the Mexican border city of Matamoros.

On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.

Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island

Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island

More than 450 migrants, many of them families with children, are transferred to the Greek mainland from the overcrowded Moria camp in Lesbos island.

Climate protesters block streets around world

Climate protesters block streets around world

Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of cities around the world launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast