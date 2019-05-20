Game of Thrones finale watch party portraits
Jeff Zentner, dressed as Jaime Lannister, and Sira Melikian, dressed as Cersei Lannister, stand for a portrait before the final episode of Game of Thrones at a watch party in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Megan Goetchius, dressed as Daenerys Targaryen, stands for a portrait before the final episode of Game of Thrones at a watch party in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Andrew Adriano, dressed as the Hand of the King Aegon the Conqueror. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Hannah Ruschman, dressed Daenerys Targaryen, and Christian Ramos, dressed as Jon Snow. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Nasiru Savage, wearing a themed t-shirt. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jenny Prem-On, dressed in a costume of her creation as the daughter of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Mayte Lodoza, dressed as Daenerys Targaryen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Diana Hampton, dressed as Daenerys Targaryen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Eve Romano, dressed as Daenerys Targaryen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jenny Prem-On, dressed in a costume of her creation as the daughter of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Orlando Hampton, dressed as Khal Drogo. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Clover Welsh, dressed in an original costume creation as the cousin of Daenerys Targaryen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
