'Game of Thrones' premiere
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie arrive for the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall in New York, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and Pedro Pascal. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jason Momoa gives an interview on the red carpet. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Maisie Williams. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and Kelsey Henson. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Nathalie Emmanuel. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Pedro Pascal. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Hannah Murray. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
John Bradley. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jessica Williams. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Esme Bianco. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Indira Varma and Pedro Pascal. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Carice van Houten. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A large replica of the Iron Throne is seen at Rockefeller Center before the premiere. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Kristofer Hivju and Molvaer Hivju. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jacob Anderson, also known as Raleigh Ritchie. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Fans wait for actors to arrive for the premiere. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Isaac Hempstead Wright. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Dascha Polanco. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Charles Dance. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Aidan Gillen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Alfie Allen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jerome Flynn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Richard Dormer. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Pilou Asbaek. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Liam Cunningham. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People walk past a large replica of the Iron Throne before the premiere. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
