Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 4, 2019 | 12:35pm EDT

'Game of Thrones' premiere

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie arrive for the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall in New York, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie arrive for the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall in New York, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie arrive for the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall in New York, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
1 / 36
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and Pedro Pascal. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and Pedro Pascal. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and Pedro Pascal. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
2 / 36
Jason Momoa gives an interview on the red carpet. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jason Momoa gives an interview on the red carpet. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Jason Momoa gives an interview on the red carpet. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
3 / 36
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
4 / 36
Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
5 / 36
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Gwendoline Christie. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
6 / 36
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
7 / 36
Maisie Williams. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Maisie Williams. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Maisie Williams. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
8 / 36
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
9 / 36
Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
10 / 36
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and Kelsey Henson. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and Kelsey Henson. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and Kelsey Henson. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
11 / 36
Nathalie Emmanuel. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Nathalie Emmanuel. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Nathalie Emmanuel. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
12 / 36
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
13 / 36
Pedro Pascal. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Pedro Pascal. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Pedro Pascal. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
14 / 36
Hannah Murray. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Hannah Murray. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Hannah Murray. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
15 / 36
John Bradley. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

John Bradley. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
John Bradley. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
16 / 36
Jessica Williams. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jessica Williams. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Jessica Williams. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
17 / 36
Esme Bianco. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Esme Bianco. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Esme Bianco. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
18 / 36
Indira Varma and Pedro Pascal. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Indira Varma and Pedro Pascal. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Indira Varma and Pedro Pascal. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
19 / 36
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
20 / 36
Carice van Houten. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Carice van Houten. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Carice van Houten. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
21 / 36
A large replica of the Iron Throne is seen at Rockefeller Center before the premiere. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A large replica of the Iron Throne is seen at Rockefeller Center before the premiere. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
A large replica of the Iron Throne is seen at Rockefeller Center before the premiere. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
22 / 36
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
23 / 36
Kristofer Hivju and Molvaer Hivju. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Kristofer Hivju and Molvaer Hivju. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Kristofer Hivju and Molvaer Hivju. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
24 / 36
Jacob Anderson, also known as Raleigh Ritchie. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jacob Anderson, also known as Raleigh Ritchie. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Jacob Anderson, also known as Raleigh Ritchie. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
25 / 36
Fans wait for actors to arrive for the premiere. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Fans wait for actors to arrive for the premiere. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Fans wait for actors to arrive for the premiere. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
26 / 36
Isaac Hempstead Wright. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Isaac Hempstead Wright. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Isaac Hempstead Wright. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
27 / 36
Dascha Polanco. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Dascha Polanco. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Dascha Polanco. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
28 / 36
Charles Dance. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Charles Dance. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Charles Dance. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
29 / 36
Aidan Gillen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Aidan Gillen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Aidan Gillen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
30 / 36
Alfie Allen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Alfie Allen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Alfie Allen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
31 / 36
Jerome Flynn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jerome Flynn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Jerome Flynn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
32 / 36
Richard Dormer. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Richard Dormer. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Richard Dormer. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
33 / 36
Pilou Asbaek. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Pilou Asbaek. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Pilou Asbaek. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
34 / 36
Liam Cunningham. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Liam Cunningham. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
Liam Cunningham. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
35 / 36
People walk past a large replica of the Iron Throne before the premiere. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People walk past a large replica of the Iron Throne before the premiere. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
People walk past a large replica of the Iron Throne before the premiere. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Next Slideshows

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Apr 01 2019
Mandy Moore gets a star

Mandy Moore gets a star

Mandy Moore gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Mar 25 2019
Kids' Choice Awards

Kids' Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Mar 25 2019
iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Mar 15 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants request asylum after crossing into the U.S.

Migrants request asylum after crossing into the U.S.

Migrants illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border to turn themselves in to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials request asylum as President Donald Trump again threatens Mexico border closure.

Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

A transfer of U.S. border agents to immigration duties has slowed commercial traffic at three crossings, with gridlock in El Paso extending for hours.

Venezuelans break barricades and cross Colombia border

Venezuelans break barricades and cross Colombia border

With bridges blocked by containers and trucks, Venezuelans wade through the Tachira River and break through barricades to reach the Colombian city of Cucuta to find food, medicines and work.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Algerian leader Bouteflika quits after six weeks of protest

Algerian leader Bouteflika quits after six weeks of protest

Algeria's ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika succumbs to six weeks of largely peaceful mass protests driven by youth and pressure from the powerful army against his 20-year rule.

Chicago elects first black woman mayor

Chicago elects first black woman mayor

Lori Lightfoot, a political newcomer, was elected the first black female mayor of Chicago on Tuesday.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Some of our top photos from March 2019.

Classical music kids of Ireland

Classical music kids of Ireland

Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.

Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen is suffering its third major outbreak of the water-borne bacterial infection since the conflict broke out in 2015, causing the world s most urgent humanitarian crisis that has put 10 million people on the brink of famine.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast