Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 7, 2020 | 6:38pm EDT

Gang members packed into El Salvador prison cells

Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador September 4. El Salvador opened up the gates of an overcrowded prison to talk up the success of its crime strategy, on the day that the country's attorney general said he plans to investigate allegations that the government is negotiating with members of a notorious gang to reduce homicides. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas &nbsp;

Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador September 4. El Salvador opened up the gates of an overcrowded prison to talk up the success of its crime strategy, on the day that the...more

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador September 4. El Salvador opened up the gates of an overcrowded prison to talk up the success of its crime strategy, on the day that the country's attorney general said he plans to investigate allegations that the government is negotiating with members of a notorious gang to reduce homicides. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas  
Close
1 / 15
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. Reuters video captured jailed gang members stripped to underwear and packed together in cells on Friday's visit. The government claims its tough approach to policing the country's jails is bearing fruit. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. Reuters video captured jailed gang members stripped to underwear and packed together in cells on Friday's visit. The government...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. Reuters video captured jailed gang members stripped to underwear and packed together in cells on Friday's visit. The government claims its tough approach to policing the country's jails is bearing fruit. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
2 / 15
Gang members are seen inside their cell during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members are seen inside their cell during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members are seen inside their cell during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
3 / 15
Gang members are seen inside their cell at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members are seen inside their cell at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Gang members are seen inside their cell at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 15
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
5 / 15
Gang members are seen inside their cells during at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members are seen inside their cells during at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members are seen inside their cells during at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
6 / 15
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
7 / 15
Gang members are seen inside their jail at the Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members are seen inside their jail at the Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members are seen inside their jail at the Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 15
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 15
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
10 / 15
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
11 / 15
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 15
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 15
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
14 / 15
Gang members are seen inside their jail at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Gang members are seen inside their jail at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Gang members are seen inside their jail at the Izalco jail during a media tour, in Izalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Next Slideshows

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race.

3:18pm EDT
The deadly path of Typhoon Haishen

The deadly path of Typhoon Haishen

Images of devastation as Typhoon Haishen batters Japan and South Korea.

2:51pm EDT
Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Demonstrations against racial injustice take place across America on the Labor Day weekend.

1:47pm EDT
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink...

Sep 06 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race.

The deadly path of Typhoon Haishen

The deadly path of Typhoon Haishen

Images of devastation as Typhoon Haishen batters Japan and South Korea.

Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Demonstrations against racial injustice take place across America on the Labor Day weekend.

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink and others to crash into rocks.

Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests

Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests

Protesters in Portland threw fire bombs at police and at least one person was injured, police said, on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city over racial injustice and police brutality.

Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests

Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests

The protests that erupted in Portland after George Floyd's killing have evolved into a seemingly constant battle between progressives and far-right groups while highlighting long-standing racial tensions in Oregon.

How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast