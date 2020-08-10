Gas explosion destroys Baltimore homes
Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, Maryland, August 10. The blast destroyed three brick row homes and ripped open the wall of another, spreading debris throughout the neighborhood. ...more
Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10. REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Police officers help a woman at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10. REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Clothes are hanging in a tree at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rescue workers are seen at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man helps his relative move belongings out of their damaged house, near the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
