Pictures | Mon Aug 10, 2020 | 2:54pm EDT

Gas explosion destroys Baltimore homes

Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, Maryland, August 10. The blast destroyed three brick row homes and ripped open the wall of another, spreading debris throughout the neighborhood.

Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, Maryland, August 10. The blast destroyed three brick row homes and ripped open the wall of another, spreading debris throughout the neighborhood.  ...more

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, Maryland, August 10. The blast destroyed three brick row homes and ripped open the wall of another, spreading debris throughout the neighborhood.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.

Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Police officers help a woman at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.

Police officers help a woman at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Police officers help a woman at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Clothes are hanging in a tree at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.

Clothes are hanging in a tree at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Clothes are hanging in a tree at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.

Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Rescue workers are seen at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.

Rescue workers are seen at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Rescue workers are seen at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man helps his relative move belongings out of their damaged house, near the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.

A man helps his relative move belongings out of their damaged house, near the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A man helps his relative move belongings out of their damaged house, near the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.

Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rescue workers are seen at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.

Rescue workers are seen at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Rescue workers are seen at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.

Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.

Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Rescue workers stand on the debris of a destroyed building after an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.

Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Fire fighters look for survivors at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rescue workers are seen at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.

Rescue workers are seen at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Rescue workers are seen at the scene of an explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, August 10.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
