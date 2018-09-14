Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 14, 2018 | 1:25pm EDT

Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs

A neighbor looks at a home burned in a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
A home sits collapsed where a man died in a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
A burnt Columbia Gas of Massachusetts envelope sits on the sidewalk outside a home burned during a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
A building burns after explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 13, 2018. Boston Sparks/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A police officer stands outside a home where a man died in a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Representatives of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts take contact information from residents but do not answer their questions following a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
A home burned in a series of gas explosions sits next to an unaffected home in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Firefighters work near a building emitting smoke after explosions in North Andover, Massachusetts, September 13, 2018. Boston Sparks/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Neighbors look at a home burned in a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Crew gather at the Columbia Gas of Massachusetts facility after dozens of explosions apparently triggered by a natural gas pipeline rupture in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A police officer stands outside a home where a man died in a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts workers and police work in a neighborhood evacuated following a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
A Columbia Gas of Massachusetts crew works in a neighborhood evacuated following a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
A Columbia Gas of Massachusetts crew works in a neighborhood evacuated following a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Firefighters work near a building emitting smoke after explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 13, 2018. Boston Sparks/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
