Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs
A neighbor looks at a home burned in a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A home sits collapsed where a man died in a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A burnt Columbia Gas of Massachusetts envelope sits on the sidewalk outside a home burned during a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A building burns after explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 13, 2018. Boston Sparks/Social Media/via REUTERS
A police officer stands outside a home where a man died in a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Representatives of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts take contact information from residents but do not answer their questions following a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A home burned in a series of gas explosions sits next to an unaffected home in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Firefighters work near a building emitting smoke after explosions in North Andover, Massachusetts, September 13, 2018. Boston Sparks/Social Media/via REUTERS
Neighbors look at a home burned in a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crew gather at the Columbia Gas of Massachusetts facility after dozens of explosions apparently triggered by a natural gas pipeline rupture in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A police officer stands outside a home where a man died in a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Columbia Gas of Massachusetts workers and police work in a neighborhood evacuated following a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Columbia Gas of Massachusetts crew works in a neighborhood evacuated following a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Columbia Gas of Massachusetts crew works in a neighborhood evacuated following a series of gas explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Firefighters work near a building emitting smoke after explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, September 13, 2018. Boston Sparks/Social Media/via REUTERS
