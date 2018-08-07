Gay Games in Paris
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. Athletes from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russia were among the thousands of people convening in Paris for the 10th Gay Games, which aim to raise...more
Same sex dance duos perform during the Dancesport competition, August 7, 2018. Over 12,700 participants from 91 countries are expected at the Aug. 4-12 Gay Games, including a variety of athletes - young and old, male and female, straight and gay....more
Same sex dance duo performs during the Dancesport competition, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A participant poses while attending the inauguration of the Gay Games village at the Hotel de Ville city hall in Paris, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Same sex dance duo performs during the Dancesport competition, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People display a huge rainbow flag as they participate at the international Rainbow Memorial Run during the inauguration of the Gay Games village, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Same sex dance duo performs during the Dancesport competition, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People sign a flag as they participate at the international Rainbow Memorial Run during the inauguration of the Gay Games village, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People pose as they attend the inauguration of the Gay Games village, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Same sex dance duo performs during the Dancesport competition, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
