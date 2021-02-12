Gaza burn victims get 3D-printed face masks made close to home
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, is fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. In the past, 3D masks were available for burn patients in Gaza only when...more
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, who has severe facial burns and was provided with a 3D transparent face mask by Medecins Sans Frontieres, gestures as he holds his child at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. Ahmed Al-Natour was working at...more
A physiotherapist scans the face of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, to provide him with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. Using a 3D scanner in its clinic and a...more
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A physiotherapist works on a laptop as he designs 3D transparent face mask for Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, shows his pictures with his daughter, at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, is reflected in a mirror as he wears a 3D transparent face mask provided by Medecins Sans Frontieres, at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A physiotherapist scans the face of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A physiotherapist prepares to put a 3D transparent mask on the face of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The mother of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, looks on as he waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb is reflected in a mirror as he waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Physiotherapists put a 3D transparent mask on the face of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian patient Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, is reflected in a mirror while wearing a 3D transparent face mask provided by Medecins Sans Frontieres, as his daughter looks on, at their home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
