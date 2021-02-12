Edition:
Gaza burn victims get 3D-printed face masks made close to home

Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, is fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. In the past, 3D masks were available for burn patients in Gaza only when they travelled to Jordan for reconstructive surgery. Coronavirus travel restrictions have made such journeys difficult, with only two Gaza patients able to make the trip in 2020 compared with 25 in 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, is fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. In the past, 3D masks were available for burn patients in Gaza only when they travelled to Jordan for reconstructive surgery. Coronavirus travel restrictions have made such journeys difficult, with only two Gaza patients able to make the trip in 2020 compared with 25 in 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, who has severe facial burns and was provided with a 3D transparent face mask by Medecins Sans Frontieres, gestures as he holds his child at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. Ahmed Al-Natour was working at his Gaza market shoe stall when a fire started in a nearby bakery and swept through a crowd of shoppers last March. Twenty-five people were killed and Natour, 34, suffered severe burns to his face and other parts of his body. Back home after months in hospital, he is venturing out wearing a therapeutic mask now being made locally for the first time. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, who has severe facial burns and was provided with a 3D transparent face mask by Medecins Sans Frontieres, gestures as he holds his child at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. Ahmed Al-Natour was working at his Gaza market shoe stall when a fire started in a nearby bakery and swept through a crowd of shoppers last March. Twenty-five people were killed and Natour, 34, suffered severe burns to his face and other parts of his body. Back home after months in hospital, he is venturing out wearing a therapeutic mask now being made locally for the first time. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A physiotherapist scans the face of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, to provide him with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. Using a 3D scanner in its clinic and a 3D printer owned by a Gaza business, Medecins Sans Frontieres-France provides compressive masks for Gaza facial burn victims to help them heal and prepare some for reconstructive surgery. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A physiotherapist scans the face of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, to provide him with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. Using a 3D scanner in its clinic and a 3D printer owned by a Gaza business, Medecins Sans Frontieres-France provides compressive masks for Gaza facial burn victims to help them heal and prepare some for reconstructive surgery. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A physiotherapist works on a laptop as he designs 3D transparent face mask for Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A physiotherapist works on a laptop as he designs 3D transparent face mask for Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, shows his pictures with his daughter, at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, shows his pictures with his daughter, at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, is reflected in a mirror as he wears a 3D transparent face mask provided by Medecins Sans Frontieres, at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, is reflected in a mirror as he wears a 3D transparent face mask provided by Medecins Sans Frontieres, at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A physiotherapist scans the face of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A physiotherapist scans the face of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A physiotherapist prepares to put a 3D transparent mask on the face of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A physiotherapist prepares to put a 3D transparent mask on the face of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The mother of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, looks on as he waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
The mother of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, looks on as he waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb is reflected in a mirror as he waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb is reflected in a mirror as he waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb waits to be fitted with a 3D transparent face mask at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Physiotherapists put a 3D transparent mask on the face of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Physiotherapists put a 3D transparent mask on the face of Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb at Medecins Sans Frontieres' clinic in Gaza City February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian patient Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, is reflected in a mirror while wearing a 3D transparent face mask provided by Medecins Sans Frontieres, as his daughter looks on, at their home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Palestinian patient Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, is reflected in a mirror while wearing a 3D transparent face mask provided by Medecins Sans Frontieres, as his daughter looks on, at their home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
