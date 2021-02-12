Gaza burn victims get 3D-printed face masks made close to home

Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, who has severe facial burns and was provided with a 3D transparent face mask by Medecins Sans Frontieres, gestures as he holds his child at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. Ahmed Al-Natour was working at...more

Palestinian man Ahmed Al-Natour, 34, who has severe facial burns and was provided with a 3D transparent face mask by Medecins Sans Frontieres, gestures as he holds his child at his home in Gaza City February 9, 2021. Ahmed Al-Natour was working at his Gaza market shoe stall when a fire started in a nearby bakery and swept through a crowd of shoppers last March. Twenty-five people were killed and Natour, 34, suffered severe burns to his face and other parts of his body. Back home after months in hospital, he is venturing out wearing a therapeutic mask now being made locally for the first time. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

