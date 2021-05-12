Gaza residential tower collapses in Israeli airstrike
A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man walks at the site where a tower building was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man looks on as he stands near the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians look on as they stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian policeman gestures at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian policemen stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians walk at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians stand next to the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
