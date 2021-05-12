Edition:
Wed May 12, 2021

Gaza residential tower collapses in Israeli airstrike

A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man walks at the site where a tower building was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man looks on as he stands near the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians look on as they stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian policeman gestures at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian policemen stand at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians walk at the site where a building was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 11. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians stand next to the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

