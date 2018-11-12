Edition:
Gaza rockets land in Israel

Israeli soldiers and civilians take cover as air-raid siren sounds on a road at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted deadly fighting in the enclave. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Rockets fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel are seen in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Flames rise after a rocket attack in Sderot, near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Israeli rescue personnel take cover as an air-raid siren sounds on a road at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers and civilians gather outside a bomb shelter as an air-raid siren sounds on a road at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Israeli rescue forces work at the site of a rocket attack in Sderot, near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers gather inside a bomb shelter as an air-raid siren sounds on a road at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

An Iron Dome anti-missile projectile intercepts a rocket near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Israeli security forces put up a road block in kibbutz Nahal Oz, near the Gaza Strip border, in Israel, November 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Smoke and flame are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Israeli flare is seen over the sea during Israeli air strikes in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Smoke rises during an Israeli air strike in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

