Gaza rockets land in Israel
Israeli soldiers and civilians take cover as air-raid siren sounds on a road at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day...more
Rockets fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel are seen in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Flames rise after a rocket attack in Sderot, near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Israeli rescue personnel take cover as an air-raid siren sounds on a road at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers and civilians gather outside a bomb shelter as an air-raid siren sounds on a road at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Israeli rescue forces work at the site of a rocket attack in Sderot, near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers gather inside a bomb shelter as an air-raid siren sounds on a road at the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
An Iron Dome anti-missile projectile intercepts a rocket near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Israeli security forces put up a road block in kibbutz Nahal Oz, near the Gaza Strip border, in Israel, November 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke and flame are seen during an Israeli air strike in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli flare is seen over the sea during Israeli air strikes in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Smoke rises during an Israeli air strike in Gaza, November 12. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
