'Gaza skate team' hits the streets
Members of Gaza Skating Team cast shadows as they practice their rollerblading and skating skills at the seaport of Gaza City March 8, 2019. Calling themselves the "Gaza skate team," a group of about 20 youths hold weekly training sessions overseen...more
Palestinian Mustafa Sarhan, 19, a member of Gaza Skating Team, puts on his rollerblades in his family house in Gaza City March 18. Skating equipment is hard to come by in Gaza, where poverty runs deep and Israel and Egypt, citing security concerns,...more
Members of Gaza Skating Team practice their rollerblading and skating skills at the seaport of Gaza City March 8. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of Gaza Skating Team, Mohammad Al-Sawalhe, 23, and Mustafa Sarhan, 19, practice their rollerblading and skating skills in Gaza City March 10. "We tour the markets looking for second-hand stuff. We collect it and we make it fit for play," said...more
Palestinian Mohammad Al-Sawalhe, 23, a member of Gaza Skating Team, practices his rollerblading skills in Gaza City March 8. Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza for security reasons after the Islamist group Hamas took control of the territory...more
Palestinian Mohammad Al-Sawalhe, 23, a member of Gaza Skating Team, practices his skating skills in Gaza City March 10. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian boys of Gaza skating Team rollerblade on a street in Gaza City March 8. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of Gaza Skating Team, Mohammad Al-Sawalhe, 23, and Mustafa Sarhan, 19, practice their rollerblading and skating skills in Gaza City March 10. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Mohammad Al-Sawalhe, 23, a member of Gaza Skating Team, rollerblades on a street in Gaza City March 8. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Mustafa Sarhan, 19, a member of Gaza Skating Team, practices his rollerblading skills at the seaport of Gaza City March 8. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Mohammad Al-Sawalhe, 23, a member of Gaza Skating Team, practices his skating skills in Gaza City March 10. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Skating tools used by Mustafa Sarhan, 19, a member of Gaza Skating Team, are seen inside his family house in Gaza City March 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of Gaza Skating Team practice their rollerblading and skating skills at the seaport of Gaza City March 8. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
