'Gaza skate team' hits the streets

Members of Gaza Skating Team, Mohammad Al-Sawalhe, 23, and Mustafa Sarhan, 19, practice their rollerblading and skating skills in Gaza City March 10. "We tour the markets looking for second-hand stuff. We collect it and we make it fit for play," said Mohammed al-Sawalhe, one of the coaches. "I try to change their thinking and turn it from thinking about the blockade, borders, and death, to thinking about sport," he said about the skaters. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

