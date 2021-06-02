Gazans camp by rubble of their homes
Palestinians from Zawaraa family hold candles as they sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy stands at a building destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip, June 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza, May 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy carries a mattress as he walks amid the debris of a house destroyed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, June 2. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl holds a device as she walks near houses destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip, June 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman cooks amid the rubble of her house, which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A general view of damaged houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A boy rides his bicycle near the rubble of a house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Palestinian woman carries a child near houses destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip, June 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians smoke a water pipe at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians from Zawaraa family sit near candles in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit near houses destroyed during Israeli-Hamas fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip, June 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A barber works amid rubble of his shop, which was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, May 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A general view of damaged houses destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting, in Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Palestinian boy stands inside a house which was damaged by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man lights a fire amid the rubble of his house which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Palestinian man searches for belongings amid the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, June 2. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian from Zawaraa family holds a candle near a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 25. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit inside their damaged house in the northern Gaza Strip, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit on a chair amid the rubble of a building which was damaged in Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man sits in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl carries a boy amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman cooks as another sits amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman carries her child amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy from Zawaraa family walks near their makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 231. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A boy holds a candle at the site of a house that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People sit near the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza, May 23. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A Palestinian man stands at a building destroyed during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in the northern Gaza Strip, June 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Shaban Esleem stands at the rubble of his bookstore which was destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, May 24. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
