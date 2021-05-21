Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce
People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A boy gestures with a gun as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly violence flares in West Bank amid aerial bombardments
The hostilities between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza have also stoked violence in the West Bank, where Palestinian officials said at least 21 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops or other incidents since May 10.
In pictures: Israel-Gaza fighting continues
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.
Under the Iron Dome: Israelis take cover as rockets fall
The Israeli military said its air defense has shot down around 90% of rockets that crossed the Gaza border.
Demonstrators vow to carry on as Colombia protests stretch into fourth week
Colombia's wave of anti-government protests entered their fourth week, as unions, student groups and others turned out at marches to demand social change amid intermittent talks between the government and strike organizers.
Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads
Greek authorities moved more people to safety on Thursday as firefighters battled a forest fire that spread from the Corinth region of southern Greece to western Attica, they said.
World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on
Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants who crossed from Mexico into the United States in search of asylum.
Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco
Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered the enclave by swimming in or climbing over the fence.