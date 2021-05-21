Gazans emerge to see the damage after fighting ends
A Palestinian woman puts her hand on her head after returning to her destroyed house following the Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man stands with boys near the damage caused by an Israeli air strike carried out in the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, in Gaza, May 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy plays with an infant after returning to their damaged house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A girl standing in a damaged house looks on as Palestinians return to their homes following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman reacts after returning to her destroyed house following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza, May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians shake hands after returning to their destroyed houses following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians sit on the debris after returning to their destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman is kissed by her son after returning to their destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians return to their destroyed houses following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy riding on an auto rickshaw loaded with his family's belongings heads to their home as he leaves a United Nations-run school where they took refuge, in Gaza May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A view shows the remains of a tower building destroyed by Israeli missile strikes in the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza City May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman reacts after returning to her destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man rests after returning to his damaged house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wheelchair is seen amidst the rubble of a house destroyed by Israeli strikes in the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians ride a motorcycle past the site of an Israeli air strike, after Israel- Hamas truce, in Gaza May 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians rest after returning to their damaged house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian stands atop the debris at the site of an Israeli air strike carried out in the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza City May 21. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians leave a United Nations-run school where they took refuge during the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, heading to their home following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian riding on a horse-drawn cart flash victory sign as they return to their homes following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians walk past the ruins of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the recent cross-border violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, in Gaza May 21. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian woman retrieves her belongings after returning to her destroyed house following Israel-Hamas truce, in Gaza May 21. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
