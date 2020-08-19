Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel

A Palestinian youth looks at Gaza's power plant after it was shut down in the central Gaza Strip, August 18. Officials in Gaza said the power plant's closure would cause disruptions at vital facilities such as hospitals, which are also equipped with...more

A Palestinian youth looks at Gaza's power plant after it was shut down in the central Gaza Strip, August 18. Officials in Gaza said the power plant's closure would cause disruptions at vital facilities such as hospitals, which are also equipped with generators. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close