Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel
Palestinians, illuminated by the lights from a passing car, walks on a street during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, August 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian vendor pushes a cart selling sweets on a street, August 18. Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary balloons that...more
A Palestinian man fixes a battery-powered LED light inside his makeshift shop, August 18. Gaza, run by Hamas Islamists, relies on Israel for most of its energy needs. Its population of two million currently receives around six hours of electricity...more
A Palestinian youth looks at Gaza's power plant after it was shut down in the central Gaza Strip, August 18. Officials in Gaza said the power plant's closure would cause disruptions at vital facilities such as hospitals, which are also equipped with...more
Palestinians sit outside their home that is illuminated by a battery-powered LED light, August 18. Gaza homes and businesses rely on generators to make up for the lengthy power cuts, increasing the financial pressure on its largely impoverished...more
Palestinians walk on a street during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down amid tension with Israel, at the Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, August 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians, illuminated by the lights from a passing car, sit outside their home during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down, August 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man fixes a stove in his workshop that is illuminated a battery-powered LED light during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down, August 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians walk on a street during a power cut after Gaza's lone power plant shut down, August 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man walks inside Gaza's power plant after it was shut down in the central Gaza Strip, August 18. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
