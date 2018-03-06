Edition:
Geneva Auto Show

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept car. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Renault EZ-GO. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision Concept. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
The "pop.up next" concept by Audi, Airbus and Italdsign. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision Concept. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Pininfarina H2 Speed powered by GreenGT. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
A man takes a picture of the Rolls-Royce logo. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Ferrari 488 Pista. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
McLaren Senna GTR. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
The inside of the I.D. Vizzion car model from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
The new Chelsea Civilian 6x6. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
The new Toyota Auris Hybrid. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi presents the e-tron electric car. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
The I.D. Vizzion car model from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Skoda Vision X. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Zerouno Duerta. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept car. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
The new I.D. Vizzion car model from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Dr. Till Reuter CEO of Kuka and Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller present a robot for the charging of electric cars. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
The Volvo XC40, winner of the Car of the Year award. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
BMW M8. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
McLaren P15 Senna. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
LVCHI Auto Venere. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Skoda Vision X. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Tata H5X. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Hyundai Le Fil Rouge. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
The racecar of Toyota Gazoo Racing. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Honda Sport EV. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
I.D. Vizzion model car from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Cupra e-Racer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
