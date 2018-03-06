Geneva Auto Show
Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept car. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Renault EZ-GO. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision Concept. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The "pop.up next" concept by Audi, Airbus and Italdsign. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision Concept. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Pininfarina H2 Speed powered by GreenGT. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
A man takes a picture of the Rolls-Royce logo. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Ferrari 488 Pista. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Bugatti Chiron. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
McLaren Senna GTR. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The inside of the I.D. Vizzion car model from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Chelsea Civilian 6x6. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Toyota Auris Hybrid. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi presents the e-tron electric car. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The I.D. Vizzion car model from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Skoda Vision X. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Zerouno Duerta. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept car. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new I.D. Vizzion car model from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Dr. Till Reuter CEO of Kuka and Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller present a robot for the charging of electric cars. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The Volvo XC40, winner of the Car of the Year award. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
BMW M8. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
McLaren P15 Senna. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
LVCHI Auto Venere. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Skoda Vision X. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Tata H5X. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Hyundai Le Fil Rouge. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The racecar of Toyota Gazoo Racing. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Honda Sport EV. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
I.D. Vizzion model car from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cupra e-Racer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
