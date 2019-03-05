Geneva Auto Show
Car of the Year 2019 winner, Jaguar I-Pace, is seen during the award ceremony ahead of the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new McLaren Speedtail. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A new PAL-V Flying Car. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Citroen Ami One Concept. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Aston Martin AM-RB 003. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Volkswagen I.D. Buggy. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster is revealed. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Honda E Prototype. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An electric prototype Pi ch Mark Zero. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Subaru Viziv Adrenaline Concept. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Aston Martin Valkyrie. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Nissan GT-R50. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Nissan Nismo. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Nissan IMQ. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Bentley Continental GT Number 9. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Lexus RC F Track Edition REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Audi Q4 E-Tron Concept. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Aston Martin Lagonda SUV Concept. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Audi E-Tron Sportback. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Ferrari F8 Tributo. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Skoda Vision iV. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Bugatti La Voiture Noire. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
The new Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Mercedes-Benz Concept EQV. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The new Audi E-Tron GT Concept. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
