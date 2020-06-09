Edition:
Funeral for George Floyd

The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during before the funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church, in Houston, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

The casket of George Floyd is polished before the funeral. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS

People pay their respects before the funeral for George Floyd. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Pallbearers tend the casket before the funeral. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS

Pallbearers tend the casket before the funeral at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS

The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

The casket is polished before the funeral. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS

Pallbearers bring the coffin into the church for the funeral. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS

The casket is carried into the church before the funeral. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

The casket is carried into the church before the funeral. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

