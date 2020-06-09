Funeral for George Floyd
The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during before the funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church, in Houston, Texas. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of George Floyd is polished before the funeral. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS
People pay their respects before the funeral for George Floyd. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Pallbearers tend the casket before the funeral. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS
Pallbearers tend the casket before the funeral at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS
The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
The casket is polished before the funeral. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS
Pallbearers bring the coffin into the church for the funeral. Godofredo A. Vasquez/Pool via REUTERS
The casket is carried into the church before the funeral. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
The casket is carried into the church before the funeral. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Next Slideshows
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...
Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial in Houston
Thousands of mourners braved sweltering heat to view the casket of George Floyd in Houston, where he grew up.
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...
MORE IN PICTURES
Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong
Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Hong Kong to mark a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies as fears over looming national security legislation have reignited unrest in the global financial hub.
Candlelight vigil at George Floyd's high school in Houston
Hundreds attend a vigil for George Floyd at Jack Yates High School in Houston.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial in Houston
Thousands of mourners braved sweltering heat to view the casket of George Floyd in Houston, where he grew up.
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19
Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.