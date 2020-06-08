George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
A woman in a face mask joins an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
People protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Nantes, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters wearing protective masks march during a demonstration against police killings and brutality, in the Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), kneels during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd and Collins Khoza, who died after a confrontation with South African...more
A woman stands in front of police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Protesters hold signs and placards during a demonstration against police killings and brutality, in the Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of South Africa's opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) hold placards as they demonstrate outside the U.S embassy in Pretoria, South Africa June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man wears a face shield and mask during a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man in a face mask marches with raised fist during an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Police officers clash with demonstrators in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Porto Alegre, Brazil June 7, 2020. The sign reads...more
A demonstrator sits infront of Police officers on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People hold signs as they participate in a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman wears a mask during a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A firework explodes as police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Protesters tear down a statue of Edward Colston during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. Footage posted on social media showed demonstrators in Bristol cheering as they tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th...more
Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston into the water beside Pero's Bridge in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. Twitter/Sellottie /via REUTERS
Police clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A demonstrator is detained by Police on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A police officer receives medical attention after Police clashed with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A demonstrator holds up her fist, in front of police officers during a protest, organized by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People hold signs as they participate in a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A damaged storefront is pictured during a protest organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A demonstrator is detained by a Police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against racial inequality in Barcelona, Spain June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators hold up flares in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People gather during a demonstration to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Copenhagen, Denmark June 7, 2020. Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
A demonstrator kneels while she holds up a sign in front of police officers during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Messages are seen on an umbrella outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A demonstrator reacts in front of graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in Maastricht, Netherlands June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A man raises his fist over a crowd of demonstrators at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A child pets a dog with a placard attached to it during a protest in Maastricht, Netherlands June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
People hold placards during a protest against racial inequality in Krakow, Poland June 7, 2020. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Demonstrators throw objects towards police officers during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People hold signs during a Black Lives Matter protest in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
People hold posters as they take part in a demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
New York City quiet amid protest curfew
The streets of Manhattan were quiet on Saturday after the 8 p.m. curfew in response to looting during protests against police brutality.
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in cities around the world, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina
A memorial service is held for George Floyd in the North Carolina town where he was born.
Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America
Massive demonstrations have gripped the United States after the police killing of George Floyd.
Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military
The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Trump's militaristic response to nationwide protests over police brutality.