Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 8, 2020 | 11:28am EDT

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

A woman in a face mask joins an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A woman in a face mask joins an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A woman in a face mask joins an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
1 / 39
People protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Nantes, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

People protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Nantes, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Nantes, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
2 / 39
Protesters wearing protective masks march during a demonstration against police killings and brutality, in the Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Protesters wearing protective masks march during a demonstration against police killings and brutality, in the Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Protesters wearing protective masks march during a demonstration against police killings and brutality, in the Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 39
Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), kneels during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd and Collins Khoza, who died after a confrontation with South African security forces enforcing the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, outside the U.S embassy in Pretoria, South Africa June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem

Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), kneels during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd and Collins Khoza, who died after a confrontation with South African...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), kneels during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd and Collins Khoza, who died after a confrontation with South African security forces enforcing the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, outside the U.S embassy in Pretoria, South Africa June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem
Close
4 / 39
A woman stands in front of police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A woman stands in front of police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A woman stands in front of police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 39
Protesters hold signs and placards during a demonstration against police killings and brutality, in the Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Protesters hold signs and placards during a demonstration against police killings and brutality, in the Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Protesters hold signs and placards during a demonstration against police killings and brutality, in the Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 39
Members of South Africa's opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) hold placards as they demonstrate outside the U.S embassy in Pretoria, South Africa June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of South Africa's opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) hold placards as they demonstrate outside the U.S embassy in Pretoria, South Africa June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Members of South Africa's opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) hold placards as they demonstrate outside the U.S embassy in Pretoria, South Africa June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 39
A man wears a face shield and mask during a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A man wears a face shield and mask during a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A man wears a face shield and mask during a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
8 / 39
A man in a face mask marches with raised fist during an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A man in a face mask marches with raised fist during an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A man in a face mask marches with raised fist during an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
9 / 39
Police officers clash with demonstrators in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Police officers clash with demonstrators in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police officers clash with demonstrators in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 39
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Porto Alegre, Brazil June 7, 2020. The sign reads "I can't breathe". REUTERS/Diego Vara

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Porto Alegre, Brazil June 7, 2020. The sign reads...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Porto Alegre, Brazil June 7, 2020. The sign reads "I can't breathe". REUTERS/Diego Vara
Close
11 / 39
A demonstrator sits infront of Police officers on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A demonstrator sits infront of Police officers on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator sits infront of Police officers on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
12 / 39
People hold signs as they participate in a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People hold signs as they participate in a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
People hold signs as they participate in a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
13 / 39
A woman wears a mask during a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman wears a mask during a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A woman wears a mask during a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
14 / 39
A firework explodes as police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A firework explodes as police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A firework explodes as police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 39
Protesters tear down a statue of Edward Colston during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. Footage posted on social media showed demonstrators in Bristol cheering as they tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader, and pushed it into a river. Mohiudin Malik/via REUTERS

Protesters tear down a statue of Edward Colston during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. Footage posted on social media showed demonstrators in Bristol cheering as they tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Protesters tear down a statue of Edward Colston during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. Footage posted on social media showed demonstrators in Bristol cheering as they tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader, and pushed it into a river. Mohiudin Malik/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 39
Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston into the water beside Pero's Bridge in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. Twitter/Sellottie /via REUTERS

Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston into the water beside Pero's Bridge in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. Twitter/Sellottie /via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Protesters throw the statue of Edward Colston into the water beside Pero's Bridge in Bristol, Britain June 7, 2020. Twitter/Sellottie /via REUTERS
Close
17 / 39
Police clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Police clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
18 / 39
A demonstrator is detained by Police on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A demonstrator is detained by Police on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator is detained by Police on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
19 / 39
A police officer receives medical attention after Police clashed with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A police officer receives medical attention after Police clashed with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A police officer receives medical attention after Police clashed with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
20 / 39
A demonstrator holds up her fist, in front of police officers during a protest, organized by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A demonstrator holds up her fist, in front of police officers during a protest, organized by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator holds up her fist, in front of police officers during a protest, organized by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
21 / 39
People hold signs as they participate in a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People hold signs as they participate in a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
People hold signs as they participate in a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
22 / 39
Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
23 / 39
A damaged storefront is pictured during a protest organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A damaged storefront is pictured during a protest organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A damaged storefront is pictured during a protest organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
24 / 39
A demonstrator is detained by a Police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A demonstrator is detained by a Police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator is detained by a Police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
25 / 39
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against racial inequality in Barcelona, Spain June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against racial inequality in Barcelona, Spain June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against racial inequality in Barcelona, Spain June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
26 / 39
Demonstrators hold up flares in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Demonstrators hold up flares in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators hold up flares in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
27 / 39
People gather during a demonstration to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Copenhagen, Denmark June 7, 2020. Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

People gather during a demonstration to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Copenhagen, Denmark June 7, 2020. Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
People gather during a demonstration to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in Copenhagen, Denmark June 7, 2020. Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
Close
28 / 39
A demonstrator kneels while she holds up a sign in front of police officers during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A demonstrator kneels while she holds up a sign in front of police officers during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator kneels while she holds up a sign in front of police officers during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
29 / 39
Messages are seen on an umbrella outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Messages are seen on an umbrella outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Messages are seen on an umbrella outside the U.S. Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
30 / 39
A demonstrator reacts in front of graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A demonstrator reacts in front of graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator reacts in front of graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
31 / 39
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in Maastricht, Netherlands June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in Maastricht, Netherlands June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in Maastricht, Netherlands June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
32 / 39
A man raises his fist over a crowd of demonstrators at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A man raises his fist over a crowd of demonstrators at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A man raises his fist over a crowd of demonstrators at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
33 / 39
A child pets a dog with a placard attached to it during a protest in Maastricht, Netherlands June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A child pets a dog with a placard attached to it during a protest in Maastricht, Netherlands June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A child pets a dog with a placard attached to it during a protest in Maastricht, Netherlands June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
34 / 39
People hold placards during a protest against racial inequality in Krakow, Poland June 7, 2020. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

People hold placards during a protest against racial inequality in Krakow, Poland June 7, 2020. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
People hold placards during a protest against racial inequality in Krakow, Poland June 7, 2020. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Close
35 / 39
Demonstrators throw objects towards police officers during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Demonstrators throw objects towards police officers during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators throw objects towards police officers during a protest, organised by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
36 / 39
People hold signs during a Black Lives Matter protest in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

People hold signs during a Black Lives Matter protest in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
People hold signs during a Black Lives Matter protest in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
37 / 39
People hold posters as they take part in a demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

People hold posters as they take part in a demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
People hold posters as they take part in a demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
Close
38 / 39
Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
39 / 39
View Again
View Next
Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car...

Next Slideshows

Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop.

10:53am EDT
Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London

Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London

Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in...

10:00am EDT
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

Jun 07 2020
Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Protesters decorated a newly erected fence around the White House with signs, a day after a massive march to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of...

Jun 07 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

Man shot at Seattle protest after driver plows car into crowd

A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop.

Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London

Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London

Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Protesters decorated a newly erected fence around the White House with signs, a day after a massive march to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

New York City quiet amid protest curfew

New York City quiet amid protest curfew

The streets of Manhattan were quiet on Saturday after the 8 p.m. curfew in response to looting during protests against police brutality.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in cities around the world, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina

Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina

A memorial service is held for George Floyd in the North Carolina town where he was born.

Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America

Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America

Massive demonstrations have gripped the United States after the police killing of George Floyd.

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Trump's militaristic response to nationwide protests over police brutality.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast