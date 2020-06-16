George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
A banner and a U.S. flag are placed on the Monument a la Republique during a protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France June 13, 2020....more
Patrick Hutchinson, a protester, carries a suspected far-right counter-protester who was injured, to safety, near Waterloo station in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People wearing face masks march during a Black Lives Matter protest in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sports fans of different teams light flares during a protest against racism and fascism in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A demonstrator holds a heart reading "Macron I hate you with all my heart" during a protest in Paris, France June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police officers help an injured man near Waterloo station in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police officers detain a man during a protest in Paris, France June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An injured man lays on the ground next to police officers, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police officers stand guard during clashes with counter-protestors, as they gather against a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Demonstrators hold up signs during a Black Lives Matter protest in Leeds, Britain June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A girl sitting on the shoulders of a man holds up a sign for a Black Lives Matter protest in Leeds, Britain June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Supporters of Black Lives Matter block Cordova Street near a Vancouver Police Department building to protest against racial inequality in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A woman reacts from her car as protesters walk across Waterloo Bridge during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A girl holds a sign during a Black Lives Matter protest in Leeds, Britain June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People wearing face masks march during a Black Lives Matter protest in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Demonstrators are seen behind a fence as they protest at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People hold posters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in Taipei, Taiwan, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A demonstrator wears an earring with a sign during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A demonstrator hits a police officer with a glass bottle during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Waterloo Station in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People wearing face masks march during a Black Lives Matter protest in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Police officers protect an injured man who was attacked during a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Police officers are seen during a protest in Paris, France June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Demonstrators attend a protest in Nantes, France June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Demonstrators hold up their fists as they attend a Black Lives Matter protest in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Demonstrators march during a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in Prague, Czech Republic, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People sit and hold banners during a Black Lives Matter protest in Zurich, Switzerland, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Schields
A counter-protester gestures in front of police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at Westminster, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators attend a protest at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Counter-protestors of the far-right group "Generation Identitaire" display a banner as demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Counter-protesters walk as people gather ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Patrick Springer, one of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter rally in Taiwan reacts while doing a prayer for the lost lives due to police brutality in Taipei, Taiwan,June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A demonstrator speaks with counter-protesters ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally to raise awareness of Aboriginal deaths in custody, in Perth, Australia, June 13, 2020. AAP Image/Richard Wainwright via REUTERS
A young demonstrator during a Black Lives Matter protest in Verulamium Park, St Albans, Britain, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A woman wipes her tears while attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Taipei, Taiwan, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A demonstrator attends a protest in Lille, France June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A demonstrator holds a sign while during a Black Lives Matter protest in The Monument to the Women of World War II in London, Britain, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A dustbin burns, set on fire by demonstrators, during a protest in Lille, France June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Police officers stand guard around the statue of British explorer Captain James Cook as they deter demonstrators from taking part in a protest in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, in Sydney, Australia, June 12,...more
