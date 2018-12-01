George H.W. Bush: 1924 - 2108
President George H. W. Bush waves goodbye to U.S. Marines as they conclude a Thanksgiving Day visit with troops in the Saudi desert, November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George Bush, accompanied by wives Nancy and Barbara, join hands after the President endorsed Bushes run for the Presidency during the President's Dinner in Washington, May 11, 1988. REUTERS/George Bush...more
President George H. W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev shake hands at the end of the press conference in Moscow, July 31, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
George H. W. Bush in his Yale baseball uniform ca. 1948. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
George H. W. Bush while serving as a Naval Aviator Cadet in early 1943. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
U.S. Navy aviator George H. W. Bush sits in the cockpit of an Avenger plane during his August 1942 to September 1945 stint in the US Navy. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Lt. Junior Grade George H. W. Bush is rescued from the sea by crew members of the USS Finback after his plane was shot down over Chichijima, Japan, September 2, 1944. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Barbara Bush holds son George W. as George Bush looks on in New Haven, Connecticut, April 1947. REUTERS/Files
George Bush with his son George W. and wife Barbara in Rye, New York, Summer 1955. REUTERS/FiIes
George Bush with Barbara and George W. pose with his parents Prescott and Dorothy. REUTERS/File
The Bush family in a 1956 portrait. George Bush, Neil, George W., Barbara, Jeb and Marvin. REUTERS/File
George H. W. Bush is sworn in as Director of CIA by Justice Potter Stewart as President Gerald Ford looks on, January 10, 1976. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Vice-President George Bush addresses the 39 former Beirut hostages after their arrival at U.S. military airbase Rhein-Main, July 1, 1985. REUTERS/Rob Taggart
Prince Charles and Princess Diana greet Vice President George Bush and Barbara during a dinner at reception at the British Embassy in Washington, November 10, 1985. REUTERS/Chas Cancellare
The Bush family sitting in front of their home in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 24, 1986. BACK ROW: Maragret Bush (Marvin's wife), holding daughter Marshall, Marvin Bush, Bill LeBlond (Doro's Husband). FRONT ROW: Neil Bush holding son Pierce, Sharon...more
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Vice President George Bush pause for the press on the porch of the Vice President's residence before a breakfast meeting, November 15, 1986. REUTERS/C. Combes
Vice President George bush kisses the Western Wall after his visit to the Yad Vashem holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, July 27, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
A Bush family portrait taken in Houston, August 19, 1992. Back row: Walker Bush (Marvin's son), Marvin Bush, Margaret Bush ( Marvin's wife), George W. Bush, Sharon Bush (Neil's wife), Neil Bush, Doro Bush Koch, Bobby Koch (Doro's Husband), Jeb Bsh,...more
George H.W. Bush takes the oath of office as the 41st President of the United States, administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice Rehnquist, January 20, 1989. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
George H. W. Bush's granddaughter Ellie LeBlond shines a flashlight into his mouth during the opening ceremonies of Bush's inauguration, January 18, 1989, as Marilyn Quayle (L) and Barbara Bush look on. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Bush gets a grand welcome home to the White House from granddaughter Jenna, with her parents, after returning from Philadelphia, September 12, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President George H.W. Bush carries his lunch tray as he walks among the troops during a Thanksgiving Day visit to an army base camp in eastern Saudi Arabia November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State James Baker study prepared remarks at Bush's desk in the Oval Office minutes before the President addressed reporters on the South Lawn to demand that Iraqi troops begin withdrawing from Kuwait by...more
Former first lady Lady Bird Johnson applauds as President George H.W. Bush comments on her husband Lyndon Johnson during a reception honoring the 25th anniversary of Johnson's inaugural, April 6, 1990. Bush said that one of the former president's...more
President George H.W. Bush meets with his military advisors at the Pentagon to discuss the Gulf crisis, August 15, 1990. From left are: General Norman Schwarzkopf, chief of Middle East forces, Defense Secretary Dick Cheney, Bush and Chairman of the...more
President George Bush applauds Pope John Paul II after a welcoming ceremony prior to their audience at the Vatican, November 8, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Bush toasts Russian President Boris Yeltsin in Moscow after signing a historic START-2 treaty, January 3, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Bush greets Somali women and children while visiting U.S. troops in Somalia, January 2, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Bush takes a pause while visiting U.S. troops in Somalia, January 2, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinner, May 21, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
Mother Theresa talks to President Bush in the Oval Office, December 9, 1991. Reuters/ Rick Wilking
Israelli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and President Bush speak to the press at Bush's seaside retreat in Kennebunkport, August, 10, 1992. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President Bush gestures while standing next to former President Gerald Ford during a campaign rally at the Gerald Ford Museum, October 29, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Democratic Presidential candidate Bill Clinton answers a question as President Bush tries to interject during a Presidential Debate, October 19, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer
President Bush looks back over the top of a train during a campaign stop October 31, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Outgoing President Bush applauds newly inaugurated President BIll Clinton shortly after his swearing in, January 20, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Former President George Bush walks the gangway as he arrives for the christening ceremony of the USS George H.W. Bush at Northrop-Grumman's shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, October 7, 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former President Bush wipes his eye after his son George W. Bush was sworn in as Texas' newest governor, January 17, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Former President George Bush tries to make room for his portrait as his sons Gov. George Bush of Texas and Gov. Jeb Bush of Florida horse around during a family portrait session, June 10, 1999. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
President Clinton talks with former presidents Jimmy Carter and George Bush aboard Air Force One while travelling to attend the funeral of slain Israeli President Yitzhak Rabin, November 6, 1995. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush listens to his father during a concert by the Bellamy Brothers prior to the New Hampshire primary, January 29, 2000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Former President George Bush acknowledges cheers after arriving with his wife Barbara Bush at the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia, July 31, 2000. Earlier in the day, Bush's son George W. Bush, was formally nominated Republican...more
President George W. Bush sits at his desk in the Oval Office for the first time on Inaugural Day as his father looks on, January 20, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Draper/White House Photo
Former President George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in Kennebunkport, Maine, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team
Former President George H.W. Bush does the Texas Rangers' deer horn gesture during Game 4 of their World Series against the San Francisco Giants, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to former President George H.W. Bush during a ceremony at the White House, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Former Presidents George W. Bush and his father attend a function onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier off the coast of Maine, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy
President Obama stands alongside (L-R) former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason...more
Father and son shake hands at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
