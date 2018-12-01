Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Dec 1, 2018 | 12:15am EST

George H.W. Bush: 1924 - 2108

President George H. W. Bush waves goodbye to U.S. Marines as they conclude a Thanksgiving Day visit with troops in the Saudi desert, November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President George H. W. Bush waves goodbye to U.S. Marines as they conclude a Thanksgiving Day visit with troops in the Saudi desert, November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2012
President George H. W. Bush waves goodbye to U.S. Marines as they conclude a Thanksgiving Day visit with troops in the Saudi desert, November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 50
President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George Bush, accompanied by wives Nancy and Barbara, join hands after the President endorsed Bushes run for the Presidency during the President's Dinner in Washington, May 11, 1988. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George Bush, accompanied by wives Nancy and Barbara, join hands after the President endorsed Bushes run for the Presidency during the President's Dinner in Washington, May 11, 1988. REUTERS/George Bush...more

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2012
President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George Bush, accompanied by wives Nancy and Barbara, join hands after the President endorsed Bushes run for the Presidency during the President's Dinner in Washington, May 11, 1988. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Close
2 / 50
President George H. W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev shake hands at the end of the press conference in Moscow, July 31, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President George H. W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev shake hands at the end of the press conference in Moscow, July 31, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2012
President George H. W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev shake hands at the end of the press conference in Moscow, July 31, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 50
George H. W. Bush in his Yale baseball uniform ca. 1948. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

George H. W. Bush in his Yale baseball uniform ca. 1948. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2012
George H. W. Bush in his Yale baseball uniform ca. 1948. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Close
4 / 50
George H. W. Bush while serving as a Naval Aviator Cadet in early 1943. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

George H. W. Bush while serving as a Naval Aviator Cadet in early 1943. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2012
George H. W. Bush while serving as a Naval Aviator Cadet in early 1943. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Close
5 / 50
U.S. Navy aviator George H. W. Bush sits in the cockpit of an Avenger plane during his August 1942 to September 1945 stint in the US Navy. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

U.S. Navy aviator George H. W. Bush sits in the cockpit of an Avenger plane during his August 1942 to September 1945 stint in the US Navy. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2012
U.S. Navy aviator George H. W. Bush sits in the cockpit of an Avenger plane during his August 1942 to September 1945 stint in the US Navy. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Close
6 / 50
Lt. Junior Grade George H. W. Bush is rescued from the sea by crew members of the USS Finback after his plane was shot down over Chichijima, Japan, September 2, 1944. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Lt. Junior Grade George H. W. Bush is rescued from the sea by crew members of the USS Finback after his plane was shot down over Chichijima, Japan, September 2, 1944. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2012
Lt. Junior Grade George H. W. Bush is rescued from the sea by crew members of the USS Finback after his plane was shot down over Chichijima, Japan, September 2, 1944. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Close
7 / 50
Barbara Bush holds son George W. as George Bush looks on in New Haven, Connecticut, April 1947. REUTERS/Files

Barbara Bush holds son George W. as George Bush looks on in New Haven, Connecticut, April 1947. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Barbara Bush holds son George W. as George Bush looks on in New Haven, Connecticut, April 1947. REUTERS/Files
Close
8 / 50
George Bush with his son George W. and wife Barbara in Rye, New York, Summer 1955. REUTERS/FiIes

George Bush with his son George W. and wife Barbara in Rye, New York, Summer 1955. REUTERS/FiIes

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
George Bush with his son George W. and wife Barbara in Rye, New York, Summer 1955. REUTERS/FiIes
Close
9 / 50
George Bush with Barbara and George W. pose with his parents Prescott and Dorothy. REUTERS/File

George Bush with Barbara and George W. pose with his parents Prescott and Dorothy. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
George Bush with Barbara and George W. pose with his parents Prescott and Dorothy. REUTERS/File
Close
10 / 50
The Bush family in a 1956 portrait. George Bush, Neil, George W., Barbara, Jeb and Marvin. REUTERS/File

The Bush family in a 1956 portrait. George Bush, Neil, George W., Barbara, Jeb and Marvin. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
The Bush family in a 1956 portrait. George Bush, Neil, George W., Barbara, Jeb and Marvin. REUTERS/File
Close
11 / 50
George H. W. Bush is sworn in as Director of CIA by Justice Potter Stewart as President Gerald Ford looks on, January 10, 1976. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

George H. W. Bush is sworn in as Director of CIA by Justice Potter Stewart as President Gerald Ford looks on, January 10, 1976. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2012
George H. W. Bush is sworn in as Director of CIA by Justice Potter Stewart as President Gerald Ford looks on, January 10, 1976. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Close
12 / 50
Vice-President George Bush addresses the 39 former Beirut hostages after their arrival at U.S. military airbase Rhein-Main, July 1, 1985. REUTERS/Rob Taggart

Vice-President George Bush addresses the 39 former Beirut hostages after their arrival at U.S. military airbase Rhein-Main, July 1, 1985. REUTERS/Rob Taggart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2012
Vice-President George Bush addresses the 39 former Beirut hostages after their arrival at U.S. military airbase Rhein-Main, July 1, 1985. REUTERS/Rob Taggart
Close
13 / 50
Prince Charles and Princess Diana greet Vice President George Bush and Barbara during a dinner at reception at the British Embassy in Washington, November 10, 1985. REUTERS/Chas Cancellare

Prince Charles and Princess Diana greet Vice President George Bush and Barbara during a dinner at reception at the British Embassy in Washington, November 10, 1985. REUTERS/Chas Cancellare

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2006
Prince Charles and Princess Diana greet Vice President George Bush and Barbara during a dinner at reception at the British Embassy in Washington, November 10, 1985. REUTERS/Chas Cancellare
Close
14 / 50
The Bush family sitting in front of their home in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 24, 1986. BACK ROW: Maragret Bush (Marvin's wife), holding daughter Marshall, Marvin Bush, Bill LeBlond (Doro's Husband). FRONT ROW: Neil Bush holding son Pierce, Sharon (Neil's wife), George W. Bush holding daughter Barbara Bush, George Bush, Sam LeBlond (Doro's son), Doro Bush LeBlond, George P. REUTERS/File

The Bush family sitting in front of their home in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 24, 1986. BACK ROW: Maragret Bush (Marvin's wife), holding daughter Marshall, Marvin Bush, Bill LeBlond (Doro's Husband). FRONT ROW: Neil Bush holding son Pierce, Sharon...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
The Bush family sitting in front of their home in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 24, 1986. BACK ROW: Maragret Bush (Marvin's wife), holding daughter Marshall, Marvin Bush, Bill LeBlond (Doro's Husband). FRONT ROW: Neil Bush holding son Pierce, Sharon (Neil's wife), George W. Bush holding daughter Barbara Bush, George Bush, Sam LeBlond (Doro's son), Doro Bush LeBlond, George P. REUTERS/File
Close
15 / 50
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Vice President George Bush pause for the press on the porch of the Vice President's residence before a breakfast meeting, November 15, 1986. REUTERS/C. Combes

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Vice President George Bush pause for the press on the porch of the Vice President's residence before a breakfast meeting, November 15, 1986. REUTERS/C. Combes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2012
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Vice President George Bush pause for the press on the porch of the Vice President's residence before a breakfast meeting, November 15, 1986. REUTERS/C. Combes
Close
16 / 50
Vice President George bush kisses the Western Wall after his visit to the Yad Vashem holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, July 27, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Vice President George bush kisses the Western Wall after his visit to the Yad Vashem holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, July 27, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2012
Vice President George bush kisses the Western Wall after his visit to the Yad Vashem holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, July 27, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Close
17 / 50
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / Tuesday, February 08, 2011
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Close
18 / 50
A Bush family portrait taken in Houston, August 19, 1992. Back row: Walker Bush (Marvin's son), Marvin Bush, Margaret Bush ( Marvin's wife), George W. Bush, Sharon Bush (Neil's wife), Neil Bush, Doro Bush Koch, Bobby Koch (Doro's Husband), Jeb Bsh, George P. Bush (Jeb's son), and Noelle Bush (Jeb's daughter). Second Row: Laura Bush (George W.'s wife), Jenna Bush (George W.'s daughter), Pierce Bush (Neil's son), Barbara Bush, Goerge Bush, sma Le BLond (Donro's son), and Columba Bush (Jeb's wife). Floor: Barbara Bush (George W.'s daughter), Marshall Bush (Marvin's daughter), Ashley and Lauren Bush (Neil's daughters), Ellie LeBlond (Doro's daughter), and Jebby Bush( Jeb's son). REUTERS/File

A Bush family portrait taken in Houston, August 19, 1992. Back row: Walker Bush (Marvin's son), Marvin Bush, Margaret Bush ( Marvin's wife), George W. Bush, Sharon Bush (Neil's wife), Neil Bush, Doro Bush Koch, Bobby Koch (Doro's Husband), Jeb Bsh,...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A Bush family portrait taken in Houston, August 19, 1992. Back row: Walker Bush (Marvin's son), Marvin Bush, Margaret Bush ( Marvin's wife), George W. Bush, Sharon Bush (Neil's wife), Neil Bush, Doro Bush Koch, Bobby Koch (Doro's Husband), Jeb Bsh, George P. Bush (Jeb's son), and Noelle Bush (Jeb's daughter). Second Row: Laura Bush (George W.'s wife), Jenna Bush (George W.'s daughter), Pierce Bush (Neil's son), Barbara Bush, Goerge Bush, sma Le BLond (Donro's son), and Columba Bush (Jeb's wife). Floor: Barbara Bush (George W.'s daughter), Marshall Bush (Marvin's daughter), Ashley and Lauren Bush (Neil's daughters), Ellie LeBlond (Doro's daughter), and Jebby Bush( Jeb's son). REUTERS/File
Close
19 / 50
George H.W. Bush takes the oath of office as the 41st President of the United States, administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice Rehnquist, January 20, 1989. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

George H.W. Bush takes the oath of office as the 41st President of the United States, administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice Rehnquist, January 20, 1989. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2012
George H.W. Bush takes the oath of office as the 41st President of the United States, administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice Rehnquist, January 20, 1989. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
Close
20 / 50
George H. W. Bush's granddaughter Ellie LeBlond shines a flashlight into his mouth during the opening ceremonies of Bush's inauguration, January 18, 1989, as Marilyn Quayle (L) and Barbara Bush look on. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

George H. W. Bush's granddaughter Ellie LeBlond shines a flashlight into his mouth during the opening ceremonies of Bush's inauguration, January 18, 1989, as Marilyn Quayle (L) and Barbara Bush look on. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
George H. W. Bush's granddaughter Ellie LeBlond shines a flashlight into his mouth during the opening ceremonies of Bush's inauguration, January 18, 1989, as Marilyn Quayle (L) and Barbara Bush look on. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
21 / 50
President Bush gets a grand welcome home to the White House from granddaughter Jenna, with her parents, after returning from Philadelphia, September 12, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Bush gets a grand welcome home to the White House from granddaughter Jenna, with her parents, after returning from Philadelphia, September 12, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2006
President Bush gets a grand welcome home to the White House from granddaughter Jenna, with her parents, after returning from Philadelphia, September 12, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
22 / 50
President George H.W. Bush carries his lunch tray as he walks among the troops during a Thanksgiving Day visit to an army base camp in eastern Saudi Arabia November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President George H.W. Bush carries his lunch tray as he walks among the troops during a Thanksgiving Day visit to an army base camp in eastern Saudi Arabia November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2012
President George H.W. Bush carries his lunch tray as he walks among the troops during a Thanksgiving Day visit to an army base camp in eastern Saudi Arabia November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
23 / 50
President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State James Baker study prepared remarks at Bush's desk in the Oval Office minutes before the President addressed reporters on the South Lawn to demand that Iraqi troops begin withdrawing from Kuwait by noon, February 22, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State James Baker study prepared remarks at Bush's desk in the Oval Office minutes before the President addressed reporters on the South Lawn to demand that Iraqi troops begin withdrawing from Kuwait by...more

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2007
President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State James Baker study prepared remarks at Bush's desk in the Oval Office minutes before the President addressed reporters on the South Lawn to demand that Iraqi troops begin withdrawing from Kuwait by noon, February 22, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
24 / 50
Former first lady Lady Bird Johnson applauds as President George H.W. Bush comments on her husband Lyndon Johnson during a reception honoring the 25th anniversary of Johnson's inaugural, April 6, 1990. Bush said that one of the former president's greatest accomplishments was in marrying Mrs. Johnson. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

Former first lady Lady Bird Johnson applauds as President George H.W. Bush comments on her husband Lyndon Johnson during a reception honoring the 25th anniversary of Johnson's inaugural, April 6, 1990. Bush said that one of the former president's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2012
Former first lady Lady Bird Johnson applauds as President George H.W. Bush comments on her husband Lyndon Johnson during a reception honoring the 25th anniversary of Johnson's inaugural, April 6, 1990. Bush said that one of the former president's greatest accomplishments was in marrying Mrs. Johnson. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
Close
25 / 50
President George H.W. Bush meets with his military advisors at the Pentagon to discuss the Gulf crisis, August 15, 1990. From left are: General Norman Schwarzkopf, chief of Middle East forces, Defense Secretary Dick Cheney, Bush and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

President George H.W. Bush meets with his military advisors at the Pentagon to discuss the Gulf crisis, August 15, 1990. From left are: General Norman Schwarzkopf, chief of Middle East forces, Defense Secretary Dick Cheney, Bush and Chairman of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2012
President George H.W. Bush meets with his military advisors at the Pentagon to discuss the Gulf crisis, August 15, 1990. From left are: General Norman Schwarzkopf, chief of Middle East forces, Defense Secretary Dick Cheney, Bush and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
26 / 50
President George Bush applauds Pope John Paul II after a welcoming ceremony prior to their audience at the Vatican, November 8, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President George Bush applauds Pope John Paul II after a welcoming ceremony prior to their audience at the Vatican, November 8, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President George Bush applauds Pope John Paul II after a welcoming ceremony prior to their audience at the Vatican, November 8, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
27 / 50
President Bush toasts Russian President Boris Yeltsin in Moscow after signing a historic START-2 treaty, January 3, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Bush toasts Russian President Boris Yeltsin in Moscow after signing a historic START-2 treaty, January 3, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
President Bush toasts Russian President Boris Yeltsin in Moscow after signing a historic START-2 treaty, January 3, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
28 / 50
President Bush greets Somali women and children while visiting U.S. troops in Somalia, January 2, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Bush greets Somali women and children while visiting U.S. troops in Somalia, January 2, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
President Bush greets Somali women and children while visiting U.S. troops in Somalia, January 2, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
29 / 50
President Bush takes a pause while visiting U.S. troops in Somalia, January 2, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Bush takes a pause while visiting U.S. troops in Somalia, January 2, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
President Bush takes a pause while visiting U.S. troops in Somalia, January 2, 1993. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
30 / 50
President Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinner, May 21, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

President Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinner, May 21, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2012
President Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinner, May 21, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
Close
31 / 50
Mother Theresa talks to President Bush in the Oval Office, December 9, 1991. Reuters/ Rick Wilking

Mother Theresa talks to President Bush in the Oval Office, December 9, 1991. Reuters/ Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2007
Mother Theresa talks to President Bush in the Oval Office, December 9, 1991. Reuters/ Rick Wilking
Close
32 / 50
Israelli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and President Bush speak to the press at Bush's seaside retreat in Kennebunkport, August, 10, 1992. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Israelli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and President Bush speak to the press at Bush's seaside retreat in Kennebunkport, August, 10, 1992. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2007
Israelli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and President Bush speak to the press at Bush's seaside retreat in Kennebunkport, August, 10, 1992. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Close
33 / 50
President Bush gestures while standing next to former President Gerald Ford during a campaign rally at the Gerald Ford Museum, October 29, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

President Bush gestures while standing next to former President Gerald Ford during a campaign rally at the Gerald Ford Museum, October 29, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
President Bush gestures while standing next to former President Gerald Ford during a campaign rally at the Gerald Ford Museum, October 29, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
34 / 50
Democratic Presidential candidate Bill Clinton answers a question as President Bush tries to interject during a Presidential Debate, October 19, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer

Democratic Presidential candidate Bill Clinton answers a question as President Bush tries to interject during a Presidential Debate, October 19, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Democratic Presidential candidate Bill Clinton answers a question as President Bush tries to interject during a Presidential Debate, October 19, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
35 / 50
President Bush looks back over the top of a train during a campaign stop October 31, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

President Bush looks back over the top of a train during a campaign stop October 31, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
President Bush looks back over the top of a train during a campaign stop October 31, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
36 / 50
Outgoing President Bush applauds newly inaugurated President BIll Clinton shortly after his swearing in, January 20, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Outgoing President Bush applauds newly inaugurated President BIll Clinton shortly after his swearing in, January 20, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Outgoing President Bush applauds newly inaugurated President BIll Clinton shortly after his swearing in, January 20, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
37 / 50
Former President George Bush walks the gangway as he arrives for the christening ceremony of the USS George H.W. Bush at Northrop-Grumman's shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, October 7, 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former President George Bush walks the gangway as he arrives for the christening ceremony of the USS George H.W. Bush at Northrop-Grumman's shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, October 7, 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2012
Former President George Bush walks the gangway as he arrives for the christening ceremony of the USS George H.W. Bush at Northrop-Grumman's shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, October 7, 2006. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
38 / 50
Former President Bush wipes his eye after his son George W. Bush was sworn in as Texas' newest governor, January 17, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Former President Bush wipes his eye after his son George W. Bush was sworn in as Texas' newest governor, January 17, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Former President Bush wipes his eye after his son George W. Bush was sworn in as Texas' newest governor, January 17, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
39 / 50
Former President George Bush tries to make room for his portrait as his sons Gov. George Bush of Texas and Gov. Jeb Bush of Florida horse around during a family portrait session, June 10, 1999. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Former President George Bush tries to make room for his portrait as his sons Gov. George Bush of Texas and Gov. Jeb Bush of Florida horse around during a family portrait session, June 10, 1999. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Former President George Bush tries to make room for his portrait as his sons Gov. George Bush of Texas and Gov. Jeb Bush of Florida horse around during a family portrait session, June 10, 1999. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
40 / 50
President Clinton talks with former presidents Jimmy Carter and George Bush aboard Air Force One while travelling to attend the funeral of slain Israeli President Yitzhak Rabin, November 6, 1995. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

President Clinton talks with former presidents Jimmy Carter and George Bush aboard Air Force One while travelling to attend the funeral of slain Israeli President Yitzhak Rabin, November 6, 1995. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
President Clinton talks with former presidents Jimmy Carter and George Bush aboard Air Force One while travelling to attend the funeral of slain Israeli President Yitzhak Rabin, November 6, 1995. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
41 / 50
Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush listens to his father during a concert by the Bellamy Brothers prior to the New Hampshire primary, January 29, 2000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush listens to his father during a concert by the Bellamy Brothers prior to the New Hampshire primary, January 29, 2000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush listens to his father during a concert by the Bellamy Brothers prior to the New Hampshire primary, January 29, 2000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
42 / 50
Former President George Bush acknowledges cheers after arriving with his wife Barbara Bush at the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia, July 31, 2000. Earlier in the day, Bush's son George W. Bush, was formally nominated Republican candidate for president of the United States. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Former President George Bush acknowledges cheers after arriving with his wife Barbara Bush at the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia, July 31, 2000. Earlier in the day, Bush's son George W. Bush, was formally nominated Republican...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Former President George Bush acknowledges cheers after arriving with his wife Barbara Bush at the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia, July 31, 2000. Earlier in the day, Bush's son George W. Bush, was formally nominated Republican candidate for president of the United States. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
43 / 50
President George W. Bush sits at his desk in the Oval Office for the first time on Inaugural Day as his father looks on, January 20, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Draper/White House Photo

President George W. Bush sits at his desk in the Oval Office for the first time on Inaugural Day as his father looks on, January 20, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Draper/White House Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
President George W. Bush sits at his desk in the Oval Office for the first time on Inaugural Day as his father looks on, January 20, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Draper/White House Photo
Close
44 / 50
Former President George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in Kennebunkport, Maine, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team

Former President George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in Kennebunkport, Maine, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2009
Former President George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in Kennebunkport, Maine, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team
Close
45 / 50
Former President George H.W. Bush does the Texas Rangers' deer horn gesture during Game 4 of their World Series against the San Francisco Giants, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Former President George H.W. Bush does the Texas Rangers' deer horn gesture during Game 4 of their World Series against the San Francisco Giants, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 31, 2010
Former President George H.W. Bush does the Texas Rangers' deer horn gesture during Game 4 of their World Series against the San Francisco Giants, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
46 / 50
President Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to former President George H.W. Bush during a ceremony at the White House, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to former President George H.W. Bush during a ceremony at the White House, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, February 15, 2011
President Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to former President George H.W. Bush during a ceremony at the White House, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
47 / 50
Former Presidents George W. Bush and his father attend a function onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier off the coast of Maine, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy

Former Presidents George W. Bush and his father attend a function onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier off the coast of Maine, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2012
Former Presidents George W. Bush and his father attend a function onboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier off the coast of Maine, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy
Close
48 / 50
President Obama stands alongside (L-R) former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama stands alongside (L-R) former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2013
President Obama stands alongside (L-R) former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter as they attend the dedication ceremony for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
49 / 50
Father and son shake hands at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Father and son shake hands at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2013
Father and son shake hands at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Nov 30 2018
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Behind-the-scenes as leaders of the world's top economies gather in Buenos Aires.

Nov 30 2018
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Nov 30 2018
Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this year.

Nov 30 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pageant helps affirm dignity of people with albinism

Pageant helps affirm dignity of people with albinism

A Kenyan charity held a pageant for people with albinism in a bid to affirm the dignity of a group that has faced discrimination, violence and even murder because of the hereditary condition.

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Behind-the-scenes as leaders of the world's top economies gather in Buenos Aires.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this year.

Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions

Migrants in Tijuana live in dire conditions

Several thousand Central American migrants languished in filthy, overcrowded conditions within sight of the U.S., facing sickness and indefinite waits amid shifting U.S. border policies that barred them from crossing.

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top images from fashion this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast