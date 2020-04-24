Edition:
Georgia loosens its lockdown as U.S. death toll rises

Jay Williams tattoos a customer who gave his name as D OJ at Black Ink Atlanta, during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in the state, in Atlanta, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Tracy Collie styles Roberta Skivicki's hair at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants in Marietta, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Sam "Sugar Bear" Burgess sits and waits as wife Ann Burgess gets a manicure from McKenna Paddock at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants in Marietta, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Jessica King sits under a dryer at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants in Marietta, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Jeannie Dent gets a manicure from Sally Le at Nail Turbo, during the phased reopening of businesses in Roswell, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Ann Burgess gets a manicure from McKenna Paddock at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique during the phased reopening in Marietta, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Barber Tommy Thomas, 69, who has been cutting hair for 50 years, gives his long-time customer Fred Bentley a haircut after the Georgia governor allowed a select number of businesses to open in Atlanta, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Jeannie Dent talks to a customer across the room as she gets a manicure from Sally Le and pedicure from Tom Dinh at Nail Turbo during the phased reopening in Roswell, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Cela Stanley has her hair blown dry and styled by Sloane Kirkman at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique during the phased reopening of businesses in Marietta, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Hairdresser Rachel Costello, 31, of &nbsp;Marietta, colors the hair of customer Lisa Doss, 57, of Cartersville, Georgia at the Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique after it reopened in Marietta, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Rich McKay

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
