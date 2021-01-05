Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2021 | 11:16am EST

Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election

President Trump campaigns with Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
1 / 37
President-elect Joe Biden points to Democratic Senate candidates from Georgia Jon Ossoff &nbsp;and Raphael Warnock, as he campaigns on their behalf ahead of their January 5 run-off elections, during a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
2 / 37
A sign is seen as voters line up for the U.S. Senate run-off election, at a polling location in Marietta, Georgia, January 5. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
3 / 37
Kimberly Guilfoyle holds MAGA caps as U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler campaign on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
4 / 37
Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock look on as they appear together at a campaign rally in Augusta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
5 / 37
Voters line up for the U.S. Senate run-off election, at a polling location in Marietta, Georgia, January 5. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
6 / 37
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a campaign event in Cumming, Georgia, January 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
7 / 37
Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
8 / 37
Supporters rally with President-elect Joe Biden as he campaigns for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
9 / 37
Supporters listen while President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns with Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
10 / 37
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigns for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at an outdoor campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, January 3. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
11 / 37
A supporter holds up a sign as Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock speaks at a campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, January 3. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
12 / 37
Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler walks down the street while canvassing for herself and David Perdue in Loganville, Georgia, January 2. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
13 / 37
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks at a campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, January 3. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
14 / 37
President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
15 / 37
A "Stop the Steal" flag flies outside a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia’s run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
16 / 37
A man with his face painted the colors of the U.S. flag walks outside a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
17 / 37
Supporters hold flags and banners before U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock arrive for a campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, January 3. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
18 / 37
Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
19 / 37
President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
20 / 37
A man kneels during the playing of the national anthem at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
21 / 37
Kelly Loeffler greets a voter's dog while speaking to them in front of their home in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2021
22 / 37
A supporter grills venison sausage before a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia’s run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
23 / 37
Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waits to be introduced to speak at a campaign rally ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
24 / 37
Democratic Senate candidate from Georgia Jon Ossoff elbow bumps with a supporter prior to the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden at a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
25 / 37
People dance at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
26 / 37
Girl Scouts from Troops 20777 and 18120 hold signs urging residents to vote in the runoff election in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
27 / 37
A billboard urging residents to vote and support Jon Ossoff stands behind a sign mentioning President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
28 / 37
A sign depicting Jon Ossoff is seen as people attend a campaign rally for Democratic candidates in Augusta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
29 / 37
Kelly Loeffler speaks during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
30 / 37
Kelly Loeffler poses for a photograph with members of the College Republicans of Oklahoma during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
31 / 37
"#Trump Oppose The Vote" is written on a car window at Kelly Loeffler’s "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
32 / 37
White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump smiles while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
33 / 37
A woman stands on her truck as she attends an outdoor campaign rally for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
34 / 37
President Donald Trump gestures in front of a U.S. flag while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
35 / 37
People dance at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
36 / 37
A sign urges residents to vote in the run-off election for both of Georgia’s Senate seats, in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2021
37 / 37
