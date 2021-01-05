Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election
President Trump campaigns with Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President-elect Joe Biden points to Democratic Senate candidates from Georgia Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as he campaigns on their behalf ahead of their January 5 run-off elections, during a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia,...more
A sign is seen as voters line up for the U.S. Senate run-off election, at a polling location in Marietta, Georgia, January 5. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kimberly Guilfoyle holds MAGA caps as U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler campaign on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock look on as they appear together at a campaign rally in Augusta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Voters line up for the U.S. Senate run-off election, at a polling location in Marietta, Georgia, January 5. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a campaign event in Cumming, Georgia, January 2. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters rally with President-elect Joe Biden as he campaigns for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters listen while President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns with Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia's run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigns for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at an outdoor campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, January 3. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter holds up a sign as Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock speaks at a campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, January 3. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler walks down the street while canvassing for herself and David Perdue in Loganville, Georgia, January 2. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks at a campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, January 3. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A "Stop the Steal" flag flies outside a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia’s run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man with his face painted the colors of the U.S. flag walks outside a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters hold flags and banners before U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock arrive for a campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, January 3. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a drive-in campaign rally in the rain in Valdosta, Georgia, January 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man kneels during the playing of the national anthem at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kelly Loeffler greets a voter's dog while speaking to them in front of their home in Loganville, Georgia, January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A supporter grills venison sausage before a campaign rally with President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of Georgia’s run-off election in Dalton, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waits to be introduced to speak at a campaign rally ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic Senate candidate from Georgia Jon Ossoff elbow bumps with a supporter prior to the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden at a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People dance at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Girl Scouts from Troops 20777 and 18120 hold signs urging residents to vote in the runoff election in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A billboard urging residents to vote and support Jon Ossoff stands behind a sign mentioning President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign depicting Jon Ossoff is seen as people attend a campaign rally for Democratic candidates in Augusta, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kelly Loeffler speaks during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kelly Loeffler poses for a photograph with members of the College Republicans of Oklahoma during her "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
"#Trump Oppose The Vote" is written on a car window at Kelly Loeffler’s "Senate Firewall Statewide Tour" campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump smiles while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman stands on her truck as she attends an outdoor campaign rally for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Savannah, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Donald Trump gestures in front of a U.S. flag while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in Dalton, Georgia, January 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People dance at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock ahead of Senate runoff elections in Augusta, Georgia, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A sign urges residents to vote in the run-off election for both of Georgia’s Senate seats, in Atlanta, Georgia, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
