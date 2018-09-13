German police clear protesters from ancient forest

An activist hangs in a hammock between the trees as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. Officers carried off some of the protestors who were trying to prevent utility RWE...more

An activist hangs in a hammock between the trees as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. Officers carried off some of the protestors who were trying to prevent utility RWE from clearing the forest that it bought decades ago to expand mining in the area. Most of the forest has already been chopped down and the activists were trying to save a remaining patch of green. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

