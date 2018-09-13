Edition:
German police clear protesters from ancient forest

Activists sit in a tree house as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018, where protesters have built a camp with tents and treehouses to stop the clearing of the Hambach forest for a nearby open cast coal mining. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Activists sit in a tree house as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018, where protesters have built a camp with tents and treehouses to stop the clearing of the Hambach forest for a nearby open cast coal mining. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
An activist sits in a tree as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. Wearing helmets and carrying shields, they used a hydraulic platform mounted on a truck to force activists from the treehouses erected in Hambach forest, west of the city of Cologne. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
An activist sits in a tree as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. Wearing helmets and carrying shields, they used a hydraulic platform mounted on a truck to force activists from the treehouses erected in Hambach forest, west of the city of Cologne. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police remove an activist from a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Police remove an activist from a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
An activist hangs in a hammock between the trees as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. Officers carried off some of the protestors who were trying to prevent utility RWE from clearing the forest that it bought decades ago to expand mining in the area. Most of the forest has already been chopped down and the activists were trying to save a remaining patch of green. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
An activist hangs in a hammock between the trees as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. Officers carried off some of the protestors who were trying to prevent utility RWE from clearing the forest that it bought decades ago to expand mining in the area. Most of the forest has already been chopped down and the activists were trying to save a remaining patch of green. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
An activist hangs in a hammock between the trees as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. The activists had asked RWE to delay the logging until a year-end deadline for a commission to submit plans to the government for Germany to give up coal-fired energy. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
An activist hangs in a hammock between the trees as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. The activists had asked RWE to delay the logging until a year-end deadline for a commission to submit plans to the government for Germany to give up coal-fired energy. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
An activist wrapped in a space blanket sits on a platform at a pole among the trees, as police forces prepare to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. Police said measures were being taken to prevent the activists from returning to the site. After the operation we will monitor people and vehicles trying to come here in order to prevent the reconstruction of what we so painfully dismantled, said police spokesman Paul Kemen. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
An activist wrapped in a space blanket sits on a platform at a pole among the trees, as police forces prepare to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. Police said measures were being taken to prevent the activists from returning to the site. After the operation we will monitor people and vehicles trying to come here in order to prevent the reconstruction of what we so painfully dismantled, said police spokesman Paul Kemen. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Police remove an activist from a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Police remove an activist from a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
An activist climbs on a tree at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
An activist climbs on a tree at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police remove an activist from a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Police remove an activist from a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police remove an activist from a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Police remove an activist from a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
An activist stands on a platform in a tree as police try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
An activist stands on a platform in a tree as police try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police talk to an activist in a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Police talk to an activist in a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police talk to an activist in a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Police talk to an activist in a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police officers leave "Hambacher Forst" after clearing the trees in the area, in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Police officers leave "Hambacher Forst" after clearing the trees in the area, in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
