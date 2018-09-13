German police clear protesters from ancient forest
Activists sit in a tree house as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018, where protesters have built a camp with tents and treehouses to stop the clearing of the Hambach...more
An activist sits in a tree as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. Wearing helmets and carrying shields, they used a hydraulic platform mounted on a truck to force...more
Police remove an activist from a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
An activist hangs in a hammock between the trees as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. Officers carried off some of the protestors who were trying to prevent utility RWE...more
An activist hangs in a hammock between the trees as police attempt to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. The activists had asked RWE to delay the logging until a year-end deadline for a...more
An activist wrapped in a space blanket sits on a platform at a pole among the trees, as police forces prepare to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. Police said measures were being taken...more
Police remove an activist from a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
An activist climbs on a tree at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police remove an activist from a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police remove an activist from a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
An activist stands on a platform in a tree as police try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police talk to an activist in a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police talk to an activist in a tree as they try to clear the area at the "Hambacher Forst" in Hambach near Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police officers leave "Hambacher Forst" after clearing the trees in the area, in Kerpen-Buir near Cologne, Germany, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas
Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a slow-moving tempest that forecasters warned would cause...
Postcards from Pyongyang
Rare scenes from the North Korean capital on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.
Nixon challenges Cuomo for New York nomination
Activist and actress Cynthia Nixon challenges New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
MORE IN PICTURES
Thousands of birds flock to British estuary
Thousands of wading birds converge on The Wash estuary during the month's highest tides in Norfolk, Britain.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan
Karim Asir, who performs as Charlie Chaplin in Afghanistan, says he has witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline Islamic militant groups, but is determined to waddle and bumble to fulfill the primary goal of his life: "to give Afghans a reason to smile".
Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas
Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a slow-moving tempest that forecasters warned would cause catastrophic flooding across a wide swath of the U.S. southeast.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Rare scenes from the North Korean capital on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.
Nixon challenges Cuomo for New York nomination
Activist and actress Cynthia Nixon challenges New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
Usain Bolt in zero gravity
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt takes to the skies for a zero-gravity flight over France.
Remembering 9/11
Ceremonies mark the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.