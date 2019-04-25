German scientists create see-through human organs

A transparent mouse is pictured at the laboratory of Dr. Ali Erturk. Until now 3D-printed organs lacked detailed cellular structures because they were based on images from computer tomography or MRI machines, he said. "We can see where every single...more

A transparent mouse is pictured at the laboratory of Dr. Ali Erturk. Until now 3D-printed organs lacked detailed cellular structures because they were based on images from computer tomography or MRI machines, he said. "We can see where every single cell is located in transparent human organs. And then we can actually replicate exactly the same, using 3D bioprinting technology to make a real functional organ," he said. "Therefore, I believe we are much closer to a real human organ for the first time now." REUTERS/Michael Dalder

