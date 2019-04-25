German scientists create see-through human organs
Dr. Ali Erturk, Group Leader at the Institute for Stroke and Dementia Research (ISD) at the Ludwig Maximillian's University, looks at a transparent human brain at his laboratory in Munich, Germany April 23, 2019. Researchers in Germany have created...more
Dr. Ali Erturk looks at a transparent mouse at his laboratory. Scientists led by Erturk at Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich have developed a technique that uses a solvent to make organs such as the brain and kidneys...more
A transparent human brain is shown. The organ is then scanned by lasers in a microscope that allows researchers to capture the entire structure, including the blood vessels and every single cell in its specific location. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An employee checks the 3D printing of a scaffold for a kidney. Using this blueprint, researchers print out the scaffold of the organ. They then load the 3D printer with stem cells which act as "ink" and are injected into the correct position making...more
An employee works with stem cells. While 3D printing is already used widely to produce spare parts for industry, Erturk said the development marks a step forward for 3D printing in the medical field. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A transparent mouse is pictured at the laboratory of Dr. Ali Erturk. Until now 3D-printed organs lacked detailed cellular structures because they were based on images from computer tomography or MRI machines, he said. "We can see where every single...more
Dr. Ali Erturk works at his laboratory. Erturk's team plan to start by creating a bioprinted pancreas over the next 2-3 years and also hope to develop a kidney within 5-6 years. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Dr. Ali Erturk works at a laser microscope at his laboratory. The researchers will first test to see whether animals can survive with the bioprinted organs and could start clinical trials within 5-10 years, he said. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Dr. Ali Erturk works at a laser microscope at his laboratory. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An employee works with stem cells. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An employee checks the 3D printing of a scaffold for a kidney. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
