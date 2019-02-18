Edition:
Pictures | Mon Feb 18, 2019 | 1:40pm EST

German town breaks record for most Smurfs

Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of Smurfs in Lauchringen, Germany, February 16. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of Smurfs in Lauchringen, Germany, February 16.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of Smurfs in Lauchringen, Germany, February 16.
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen, Germany. The previous record of 2,510 mostly student participants was set in Wales in 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen, Germany. The previous record of 2,510 mostly student participants was set in Wales in 2009.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen, Germany. The previous record of 2,510 mostly student participants was set in Wales in 2009.
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.
Participants dressed as Black Forest Smurfs pose in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Black Forest Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Black Forest Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose for a selfie in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs pose for a selfie in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose for a selfie in Lauchringen.
Participants dressed as Black Forest Smurfs pose in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Black Forest Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Black Forest Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record in Lauchringen.
Participants dressed as Smurfs in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs in Lauchringen.
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.
A participant dressed as a Smurf in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A participant dressed as a Smurf in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
A participant dressed as a Smurf in Lauchringen.
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of Smurfs. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of Smurfs.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of Smurfs.
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record.
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen.
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of Smurfs. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of Smurfs.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of Smurfs.
Participants dressed as Smurfs in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as Smurfs in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as Smurfs in Lauchringen.
A participant dressed as a Smurf paints a man's face blue in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A participant dressed as a Smurf paints a man's face blue in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
A participant dressed as a Smurf paints a man's face blue in Lauchringen.
Participants dressed as smurfs pose in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Participants dressed as smurfs pose in Lauchringen.

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Participants dressed as smurfs pose in Lauchringen.
