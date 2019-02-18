German town breaks record for most Smurfs
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of Smurfs in Lauchringen, Germany, February 16. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose in Lauchringen, Germany. The previous record of 2,510 mostly student participants was set in Wales in 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Participants dressed as Black Forest Smurfs pose in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Participants dressed as Smurfs pose for a selfie in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of Smurfs. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Participants dressed as Smurfs celebrate after setting a new record for the world's largest meeting of Smurfs. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A participant dressed as a Smurf paints a man's face blue in Lauchringen. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
